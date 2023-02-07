Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A 65-Year-Old Michigan Woman Found Almost $15K Cash in a Ziploc Bag While Walking Home from Work & Turned it inZack LoveWaterford Township, MI
Here's how this man won over $100,000 overnight in the lotteryUSA DiarioAnn Arbor, MI
Grocery Store Meijer Has Opened Two Stores in MichiganBryan DijkhuizenMichigan State
Oakland Police Searching for Missing Pontiac ManOlive BarkerPontiac, MI
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
Related
Saginaw Township police sergeant recalls crashing vehicle into school amid active shooter report
SAGINAW TWP, MI — When Saginaw Township Police Sgt. Brian Anderson heard a gunman had shot two students at Nouvel Catholic Central High School, he didn’t hesitate to act. Within minutes of getting the call, Anderson and fellow officers responded to the school, arriving to find the doors all locked.
abc12.com
Six-vehicle crash leaves one person dead on U.S. 10
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - One person is dead after a six-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on U.S. 10 in Bay County. The crash happened around 6:40 a.m. on the U.S. 10 overpass near I-75 in Monitor Township. Michigan State Police say a total of six vehicles were involved. Investigators say...
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 would-be carjackers stabbed, car owner shot at Detroit gas station
DETROIT – Two would-be carjackers were stabbed and the owner of the car they were trying to steal was shot overnight at a Detroit gas station, police said. The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday (Feb. 9) at a gas station in the area of 7 Mile Road and Grand River Avenue.
fox2detroit.com
1 dead after 6 vehicle chain-reaction crash on US-10 near I-75
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 39-year-old man died in a chain-reaction crash Wednesday morning near Bay City. Michigan State Police said a Saginaw man was driving a Dodge Dakota west on US-10 when he lost control on the I-75 overpass in Monitor Township around 6:40 a.m. and hit the guardrail. The driver of a Dodge Ram then hit the Dakota, followed by a Hummer, and a Volvo. Two other drivers also crashed while trying to avoid the other crashes, making for a total of six vehicles involved.
WNEM
Saginaw man dies after being ejected from vehicle during multi-vehicle crash on US-10
MONITOR TWP., MICH. (WNEM) – A Saginaw man is dead following a crash on US-10 Wednesday morning that involved multiple vehicles. The crash happened about 6:40 a.m. on US-10 near the I-75 overpass. The preliminary investigation indicates the driver of a 2003 Dodge Dakota, a 39-year-old Saginaw man, was...
Teen identified in fatal Lansing house fire
The Lansing Fire Department has identified the person who died on Monday morning in a house fire
abc12.com
Demolition next for Saginaw building after bricks fell onto road
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - To demolish or not to demolish. That has been the question concerning a downtown Saginaw building for more than a year and a half. Back in July 2021, heavy rain and winds blew bricks off the building onto a sidewalk and Genesee Avenue. The city and county were open to ideas to save it.
abc12.com
Mother of boys killed in Pulaski Street fire files $50 million lawsuit
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The mother of two boys who died after their house caught fire on Pulaski Street in Flint last spring filed a lawsuit on Wednesday, seeking $50 million. Crystal Cooper filed the lawsuit in Genesee County Circuit Court against the city of Flint, Flint Fire Department Sgt. Daniel Sniegocki and firefighter Michael Zlotek.
Man on bike steals tow truck before crashing it into Detroit auto parts store
A suspect riding a bike wound up behind bars on Wednesday night after he allegedly stole tow truck in Detroit and crashed into the side of a building.
kisswtlz.com
Police Searching for Suspect after Traffic Stop Turns Up Guns and Drugs
Police are looking for a suspect who they say fled from a traffic stop in Saginaw early Wednesday morning. According to Michigan State Police, troopers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for making an improper turn around 2:00 a.m. near Woodbridge and Congress, when the driver fled on foot.
Teacher charged after written bomb threat note found at Hazel Park Junior High School
HAZEL PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Hazel Park Junior High School teacher has been arrested after he allegedly found a note that threatened to blow up the school and never reported it. Paul Jacobs, 40, of Livonia, has been charged with making an intentional threat to commit acts of violence against a school, school employees or students, which is a one-year misdemeanor. He was arraigned in the 43rd District Court in Hazel park on Saturday, Feb. 4. His bond was set at 10,000 and his next court date is set for Tuesday, Feb. 28.According to the Hazel Park Police Department, after the school day was over on Thursday, Feb. 2, a staff member found a piece of paper that said the school would be blown up the next day. School officials and police began investigating and discovered a teacher, Jacobs, knew about the note and did not report it.In addition, Jacobs is accused of displaying the note so other people would find it.All after-school activities were canceled that day, and K9 units were brought in to search the school. Authorities located, questioned and then arrested Jacobs.
abc12.com
Police confirm three rappers found dead near Detroit were shot
DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police say the Oscoda man and two other rappers found dead in Wayne County last week were shot to death. Armani Kelly of Oscoda and his friends, Montoya Givens and Dante Wicker, were scheduled to perform at Lounge 31 in Detroit on Jan. 21. The performance was canceled because of an equipment problem.
abc12.com
Elderly Shiawassee County man reported missing on trip to Howell
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are asking the public to look for a 79-year-old man reported missing on a trip to Howell. The Shiawasee County Sheriff's Office says Jerry Dewolf left the Bancroft area Tuesday morning driving a gold or tan Chrysler Town & Country minivan. It has Michigan license plate number 8719L3.
kisswtlz.com
Woman Sues Flint Fire Department, City Over Death of Sons
A woman whose two sons died in a Flint house fire last May is suing the city, the Flint Fire Department and two firefighters for their deaths. On May 28, 2022, 12-year-old Zyaire Mitchell and his 9-year-old brother Lamar Mitchell died from injuries suffered in the Pulaski Street fire. Firefighters conducting an initial sweep of the home missed the boys, who were discovered six minutes later by other firefighters. Sgt. Daniel Sniegocki and firefighter Michael Zlotek resigned from the department following the incident.
Reward upped to $10,000 in case of man found fatally shot in west side Detroit driveway
Crime Stoppers of Michigan announced Thursday it is offering up to $10,000 for the tip that leads to an arrest in the slaying of 37-year-old Michael Mendenhall, after his family added to the reward fund.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man in critical condition after trying to rob CPL holder at gunpoint in Detroit
DETROIT – A man is in the hospital in critical condition after he tried to rob a CPL holder at gunpoint in Detroit, police said. The attempted robbery happened at 9:54 p.m. Wednesday (Feb. 8) in the 14600 block of Gratiot Avenue. Officials said an armed man tried to...
kisswtlz.com
Three Injured in Frankenmuth House Fire
Fire crews from Frankenmuth and Bridgport Township were dispatched to a house fire Tuesday night in the 5000 block of S. Reimer Rd. Officials say the fire began in the kitchen, causing significant damage to the single family home. Two occupants of the house were taken to a local hospital for smoke inhalation and a firefighter suffered a minor injury after breaking through the floor.
abc12.com
Officer describes ramming door after Nouvel Catholic Central threat
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - One of the first police officers on the scene of a potential school shooting described the scene and his decision to ram through the school's door to gain entry. Dozens of police officers raced to Nouvel Catholic Central High School in Saginaw Township on Tuesday...
1 dead in 6-vehicle pileup on U.S. 10 in Bay County
MONITOR TWP, MI — A traffic pileup on U.S. 10 in Bay County has claimed the life of one person. The crashes began about 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, on the U.S. 10 overpass above Interstate 75 in Monitor Township. About six vehicles were involved, said Michigan State Police Lt. Kimberly Vetter.
ClickOnDetroit.com
5 people linked to 25 break-ins around Metro Detroit arrested after police standoff
DETROIT – Five people who are believed to be linked to at least 25 break-ins around Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne counties were arrested Wednesday after a standoff with police, officials said. Warren police officers were monitoring a group of people around 2 a.m. Wednesday (Feb. 8) as they broke...
Comments / 4