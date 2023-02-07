ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Blanc, MI

Six-vehicle crash leaves one person dead on U.S. 10

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - One person is dead after a six-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on U.S. 10 in Bay County. The crash happened around 6:40 a.m. on the U.S. 10 overpass near I-75 in Monitor Township. Michigan State Police say a total of six vehicles were involved. Investigators say...
2 would-be carjackers stabbed, car owner shot at Detroit gas station

DETROIT – Two would-be carjackers were stabbed and the owner of the car they were trying to steal was shot overnight at a Detroit gas station, police said. The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday (Feb. 9) at a gas station in the area of 7 Mile Road and Grand River Avenue.
1 dead after 6 vehicle chain-reaction crash on US-10 near I-75

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 39-year-old man died in a chain-reaction crash Wednesday morning near Bay City. Michigan State Police said a Saginaw man was driving a Dodge Dakota west on US-10 when he lost control on the I-75 overpass in Monitor Township around 6:40 a.m. and hit the guardrail. The driver of a Dodge Ram then hit the Dakota, followed by a Hummer, and a Volvo. Two other drivers also crashed while trying to avoid the other crashes, making for a total of six vehicles involved.
Demolition next for Saginaw building after bricks fell onto road

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - To demolish or not to demolish. That has been the question concerning a downtown Saginaw building for more than a year and a half. Back in July 2021, heavy rain and winds blew bricks off the building onto a sidewalk and Genesee Avenue. The city and county were open to ideas to save it.
Mother of boys killed in Pulaski Street fire files $50 million lawsuit

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The mother of two boys who died after their house caught fire on Pulaski Street in Flint last spring filed a lawsuit on Wednesday, seeking $50 million. Crystal Cooper filed the lawsuit in Genesee County Circuit Court against the city of Flint, Flint Fire Department Sgt. Daniel Sniegocki and firefighter Michael Zlotek.
Police Searching for Suspect after Traffic Stop Turns Up Guns and Drugs

Police are looking for a suspect who they say fled from a traffic stop in Saginaw early Wednesday morning. According to Michigan State Police, troopers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for making an improper turn around 2:00 a.m. near Woodbridge and Congress, when the driver fled on foot.
Teacher charged after written bomb threat note found at Hazel Park Junior High School

HAZEL PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Hazel Park Junior High School teacher has been arrested after he allegedly found a note that threatened to blow up the school and never reported it. Paul Jacobs, 40, of Livonia, has been charged with making an intentional threat to commit acts of violence against a school, school employees or students, which is a one-year misdemeanor. He was arraigned in the 43rd District Court in Hazel park on Saturday, Feb. 4. His bond was set at 10,000 and his next court date is set for Tuesday, Feb. 28.According to the Hazel Park Police Department, after the school day was over on Thursday, Feb. 2, a staff member found a piece of paper that said the school would be blown up the next day. School officials and police began investigating and discovered a teacher, Jacobs, knew about the note and did not report it.In addition, Jacobs is accused of displaying the note so other people would find it.All after-school activities were canceled that day, and K9 units were brought in to search the school. Authorities located, questioned and then arrested Jacobs. 
Police confirm three rappers found dead near Detroit were shot

DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police say the Oscoda man and two other rappers found dead in Wayne County last week were shot to death. Armani Kelly of Oscoda and his friends, Montoya Givens and Dante Wicker, were scheduled to perform at Lounge 31 in Detroit on Jan. 21. The performance was canceled because of an equipment problem.
Elderly Shiawassee County man reported missing on trip to Howell

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are asking the public to look for a 79-year-old man reported missing on a trip to Howell. The Shiawasee County Sheriff's Office says Jerry Dewolf left the Bancroft area Tuesday morning driving a gold or tan Chrysler Town & Country minivan. It has Michigan license plate number 8719L3.
Woman Sues Flint Fire Department, City Over Death of Sons

A woman whose two sons died in a Flint house fire last May is suing the city, the Flint Fire Department and two firefighters for their deaths. On May 28, 2022, 12-year-old Zyaire Mitchell and his 9-year-old brother Lamar Mitchell died from injuries suffered in the Pulaski Street fire. Firefighters conducting an initial sweep of the home missed the boys, who were discovered six minutes later by other firefighters. Sgt. Daniel Sniegocki and firefighter Michael Zlotek resigned from the department following the incident.
Three Injured in Frankenmuth House Fire

Fire crews from Frankenmuth and Bridgport Township were dispatched to a house fire Tuesday night in the 5000 block of S. Reimer Rd. Officials say the fire began in the kitchen, causing significant damage to the single family home. Two occupants of the house were taken to a local hospital for smoke inhalation and a firefighter suffered a minor injury after breaking through the floor.
Officer describes ramming door after Nouvel Catholic Central threat

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - One of the first police officers on the scene of a potential school shooting described the scene and his decision to ram through the school's door to gain entry. Dozens of police officers raced to Nouvel Catholic Central High School in Saginaw Township on Tuesday...
