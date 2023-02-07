Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
What's Trending: Michael Bolton surprises Kelly Clarkson, massive acorn stash discovered
Check out this great eatery at Kahala Mall. Morning Beat: Debate over teleworking for state workers. Holding state workers accountable is the concern from some lawmakers. Honolulu Civil Beat examines the debate over telework for HGEA members. Sunrise welcomes the State Champs from Pac 5. Updated: 7 hours ago. |
hawaiinewsnow.com
WATCH: Dog spotted living amongst pack of coyotes in Las Vegas
Want to cook up a super comforting version of bolognese for Valentine's Day. Tiki's Grill and Bar Chef Ronnie Nasuti shows you how or you can opt to dine in at the restaurant for a 3 course dinner for $79/person. Business Report: Earthjustice is suing the state on behalf of...
travelmag.com
The Most Expensive Luxury Hotels in Hawaii
Waikiki Beach is home to the most expensive hotel in Hawaii, according to a new survey by TravelMag.com. The survey compared rates at all luxury hotels in Hawaii based on the minimum price a couple will have to spend for an overnight stay during the period February 1 to March 31, 2023. Other than around Christmas and New Year, hotel rates in Hawaii tend to be at their highest during these two months.
hawaiinewsnow.com
St. Louis Drive-In serving up amazing Hawaii comfort food for decades
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of St. Louis Drive-In and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about St. Louis Drive-In, visit http://facebook.com/stlouisdrivein. Craving Hawaii comfort food but don’t know where to go? You need to head down...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Business Report: 2022's top selling vehicle models
Check out this great eatery at Kahala Mall. What's Trending: Michael Bolton surprises Kelly Clarkson, massive acorn stash discovered. Michael Bolton tests Kelly Clarkson's music knowledge. Plus, a massive stash of acorns discovered in California. Morning Beat: Debate over teleworking for state workers. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Holding state...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Here are 11 must-have local Valentine’s Day gifts for the sweetheart in your life
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Valentine’s day is right around the corner. Are you looking for some Hawaii-inspired, or made-in-Hawaii Valentine’s Day gifts?. We asked you on Instagram what are your must-have local V-day gifts, and your recommendations did not disappoint. 1. Dipped by Dee chocolate-covered strawberries. There’s nothing more...
Why This Island Has the Most Shark Attacks in Hawaii
You’re much more likely to suffer a sunburn in Hawaii than in a shark attack. But, while rare, shark attacks still happen. According to recent data, Hawaii has seven to eight fatal shark attacks yearly. However, out of the eight major islands that make up Hawaii, Maui has the...
LIST: Kamaʻāina deals at Ala Moana Center
Ala Moana Center, Hawaii’s largest outdoor shopping mall, offers special discounts for kamaʻāina at a variety of stores and restaurants.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Lantern Floating Hawaii to return as in-person ceremony for first time since 2019
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the first time since 2019, a Memorial Day tradition that usually draws thousands to the shores of Ala Moana Beach Park is set to return as an in-person event this year. The Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaii ceremony will be back in person on Monday, May 29.
Hawaii teen overcomes liquid scald burn injuries
Microwaves are a common item in our kitchens, but doctors said they could also lead to some serious burns as many times people do not realize how piping hot liquids coming out of the microwave could cause an accident in the blink of an eye.
honolulumagazine.com
Kuli‘ou‘ou Beach Park: A Keiki-Friendly Beach on O‘ahu
Iit is (almost) always beach season in Hawai‘i! And taking your baby to the beach is like a rite of passage for any Hawai‘i-based family. Oʻahu alone has dozens of family-friendly beaches along its 112 miles of coastline. Plus, there’s lots to do for keiki of all ages. You can take surf lessons in Waikīkī, camp at Waimānalo Beach Park, snorkel at Hanauma Bay or explore tide pools at Makapuʻu. One of our favorite keiki-friendly beaches is Kuli‘ou‘ou Beach Park.
KITV.com
Valentine's Day events happening in Hawaii
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Celebrate with the ones you love this Valentine's Day with events around Hawaii! Couples, families, and singles -- see events for everyone to share the Aloha. OAHU.
Can you afford to buy a house in Hawaii in 2023?
Smartasset came out with a Hawaii Mortgage Calculator breaking down the average cost of owning a Hawaii home.
bigislandnow.com
Hawaiian Word of the Day: Hana
Wednesday is “hump day” or the middle of the workweek for most people. So for Feb. 8, our “Hawaiian Word of the Day” is hana, which mean’s work. Hahahana also means work. Some variations:. akahana: work carefully. pa’u hana: tedious, prolonged work. hana lima:...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Fare wars ease: After months of $39 inter-island flights, these airlines are raising prices
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The airfare wars between Hawaiian Airlines and Southwest Airlines are easing. For months, Southwest has been selling $39 one-way tickets between islands. Hawaiian has been doing the same to hold onto market share. Since neither airline flies profitably at anything close to $39, both carriers are backing...
TravelPulse
Hawaii Tourist Fee Idea Is Ludicrous
I will never forget my first time in Hawaii. It was in the late 1990s, I was covering the University of Michigan sports programs, and the basketball team and football team happened to be playing there in the same week. Naturally, I did all the touristy things, and my new...
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Joint in Hawaii
HAWAII - Whether you’re looking for a classic Chicago-style hot dog, a savory vegetarian option, or something more exotic, you’ll find it at one of these Best Hot Dog Joints in Hawaii.
hawaiinewsnow.com
It’s time to say goodbye: Here’s how you can bid ‘aloha’ to Aloha Stadium
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The time has come to say ‘aloha’ to Aloha Stadium. This month, you can pay tribute to the iconic Hawaii venue at a special event. A big party is happening on Feb. 25 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. to honor a space that has meant so much to so many people.
Black settlers that influenced the Hawaiian Kingdom
Black history has deep roots in Hawaii dating back to more than 200 years.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Business Report: Earthjustice is suing the state on behalf of Kauai fishers, farmers
Want to cook up a super comforting version of bolognese for Valentine's Day. Tiki's Grill and Bar Chef Ronnie Nasuti shows you how or you can opt to dine in at the restaurant for a 3 course dinner for $79/person. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. The all-white pup nicknamed "Ghost"...
Comments / 0