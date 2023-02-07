Red-hot Montana Lady Griz shoot for fifth-straight win to tip off special weekend

Read full article on original website
Montana Grizzlies tough out win at Idaho State, finally move over .500 in Big Sky play
The Montana Grizzlies finally have a winning record in Big Sky play. The Griz improved to 7-6 by toughing out a 69-61 win over the Idaho State Bengals on Thursday in Pocatello, Idaho. They have their first four-game win streak and are above .500 for the second time this season at 13-12 overall.
How to watch Idaho State vs. Montana: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
After a two-game homestand, the Montana Grizzlies will be on the road. Montana and the Idaho State Bengals will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at Reed Gym. Bragging rights belong to the Grizzlies for now since they're up 12-1 across their past 13 matchups.
Firehouse Subs opens on Montana State University campus
BOZEMAN, Mont. - A Firehouse Subs has opened on the Montana State University campus. To kick off the opening, the new restaurant will donate a minimum of $5,000 from 100% of sales on Monday, February 13 to The Help Center, a local 24/7 suicide, crisis and resource line that has been serving Gallatin County for over 51 years, according to a release from Firehouse Subs.
5 Cities Like Missoula You Can Move to If Montana Is Too Hostile
Montanans have been trying desperately to put the genie back in the bottle. The world knows about us, the world wants to come to Montana, and Montana is trying to keep the world out. Our colleague in Bozeman actually went as far as encouraging people to move somewhere else. The...
Montana State's Jaharie Martin to enter transfer portal
BOZEMAN — Montana State football player Jaharie Martin intends to enter the transfer portal, he announced Tuesday on social media. Martin, who made multiple position changes at MSU and most recently played fullback, chose to leave the Bobcats because he didn’t feel he fit in their offensive scheme and because he didn’t get as many opportunities as he wanted to prove he could contribute beyond special teams, he told 406mtsports.com.
These 3 Outstanding Montana Businesses Are Getting National Love
Three popular Montana businesses recently were mentioned in a national publication, and the reason might surprise you. Food & Wine just released an article highlighting the best pie in every state. For Montana, they apparently couldn't pick a clear favorite, as two places were mentioned. The article mainly focuses on...
What If This Strange Premise Happened To Montana Animals
Opening up in theaters across the country on February 24th is the exciting new movie called “Cocaine Bear” which is loosely “based on a true story.” The movie will also feature a Missoula-born actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson. The trailer was released a while ago, but we are now finally getting the chance to see the thriller on the big screen. Normally I don’t make predictions, but I think this movie may be the highest-grossing film in the history of cinema.
Montana Housing: Funny Guy Offers Van Rental for Ridiculous Price
The housing issues continue here in Big Sky Country. Home mortgage rates continue to climb. Making the dream of homeownership for some people completely unobtainable. Not to mention home prices still remain just out of reach for most Montanans. And rental prices are double what a person would pay to own. It is all contributing to a big housing problem here in Montana.
If You Love Montana’s Fish Creek You’ll Want to Follow This Meeting
It's a hidden gem in Western Montana, and so special it officially became home to a Montana State Park in the last decade. But that's just one part of the effort to protect the Fish Creek Watershed west of Missoula, one of the vital tributaries on the Lower Clark Fork River.
Rib & Chop House or Montana Club? Which One Is Better?
Franchise restaurants can be found in most Montana towns or cities, but these two were homegrown and incredible. Wherever you go in Montana, you can find family-style franchise restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Chili's, Applebee's, and other nationally recognized franchises are the most popular. Montanans love to frequent locally owned restaurants that won't break the bank on a large party.
Missoula high school teacher severely injured in accident
A well-known Missoula high school teacher sustained life-altering injuries in mid-January when she was hit by a car as she was crossing Reserve Street on foot at night. Lori Messenger, a creative writing and English teacher at Sentinel High School, was hit by an SUV traveling southbound at around 8:15 p.m. on Jan. 15, according to the Missoula Police Department. Messenger was wearing a reflective vest, but few other details about the accident have been made public.
When Driving To Bridger Bowl At 7am Is Too Late To Park
Slow moving traffic lines heading up Bridger Canyon is nothing new on powder days. God help you if you're driving up on a weekend powder day. Your chances of getting a place to park and enjoy your day of skiing are dwindling. There ARE things we can do to alleviate the parking issue, but my faith is not that high.
Why Missoula’s Old Sleepy Inn Will Vanish Next Week
The former motel known as the "Sleepy Inn" will finally disappear from Missoula's landscape as soon as this coming week, as the City of Missoula tears down the buildings once used as emergency shelters during the pandemic. The city had acquired the former motel in the 1400 block of West...
Bozeman Police Have Been Busy Since The New Year
We hope this isn't a trend of what the rest of the year has in store because it might be a record year. The Bozeman Police Department had a busy end of 2022 with a record number of calls, DUIs, and other statistics. Many would hope the start of 2023 would be a slow start to the year with the cold weather and everyone getting their bearings, but that hasn't been the case.
UM law school students free innocent man
MISSOULA—As part of their studies at the University of Montana, students in the Alexander Blewett III School of Law get hands-on experience working for clinics practicing law in a variety of fields. For most, these clinics provide valuable experience in the legal arena, but for some they become transformative, sparking a passion they will carry well into their future careers.
Watch the Dateline episode “On a Dark, Deserted Highway” now
Montana’s Broadwater County is huge -- the size of more than 50 Manhattan islands, but only 7,000 souls actually live here. It was Monday, May 16, 2017, just after 2 a.m., when Sheriff’s Deputy Mason Moore was making his final rounds, checking all the main businesses in the county seat of Townsend, before heading home.
Belgrade family suffers fire in new home, belongings lost
A Belgrade family experienced the unimaginable on Sunday when their house caught on fire. The family of four had just moved into their new home and hadn't even spent the night yet.
If You Really Want To Be Heard In Missoula, Check Out This Site
The big news in Missoula today was that the city council voted overwhelmingly to narrow Higgins Avenue to three lanes. If this idea comes as a surprise, it shouldn't, because this project has been in the works for over a year. If you don't agree with the decision, I'd make the same recommendation to you as if you didn't know about it in the first place.
Urgent: New Scam In Montana, Don’t Be A Victim
We recently have had warnings about a bank scam in Missoula. As we are coming off of the coldest stretch of weather we have seen since the beginning of the year there is a new warning about a scam that is making it's way through Montana and other states. The...
Thank You! Montana Drug Dealer Taken Off Streets And Off To Jail
Another drug dealer has been taken off the streets of Montana. I don't care what you are selling, we don't have time for this nonsense in our state. After longer than usual wait times to see a sentencing date, Gerardo Gutierrez is finally seeing his time behind bars. The U.S....
