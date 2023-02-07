Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Construction at Beatrice Community Hospital On Schedule
Construction on the new Medical Office Building at the Beatrice Community Hospital continues to move forward. After breaking ground a year ago on the new addition to the hospital, doors to the new office building are scheduled to open in early May. Eric Trusty, Senior Executive of Clinic Services at...
klkntv.com
Officials say ‘combination of factors’ led to pipeline leak at Kansas-Nebraska border
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – TC Energy determined that a “combination of factors” caused the Keystone pipeline spill near the Kansas-Nebraska border in December. In a statement released Thursday, TC Energy said stress on the pipe and a welding flaw were some of the factors that led to the leak, which was about 20 miles south of Steele City, Nebraska.
News Channel Nebraska
Aurora Cooperative CEO looks to future during annual meeting
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- The Aurora Cooperative’s Summit and Annual Meeting is looking towards the future. The event took place at the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center at Fonner Park. Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Kip Tom and Nebraska Volleyball Coach John Cook were among those who attended.
News Channel Nebraska
Gage County approves bridge match program agreements
BEATRICE – Gage County officials have approved two agreements with the State of Nebraska’s Bridge Match program, which offers state help to cover 55% of a project, up to a maximum of $200,000. The two projects involve replacing bridges west of Beatrice with two concrete box culverts. County...
News Channel Nebraska
Gage County approves fuel bid this year, to supply fleet
BEATRICE – For fuel supplies sought in bulk by local governments, timing is everything. Gage County apparently timed it out just about right, with approval of a fuel bid this year for diesel and unleaded E-10 fuel. County Board member Gary Lytle frequently works with fuel prices in his...
News Channel Nebraska
Jefferson County Veteran of the Month: February 2023
From the Jefferson County Veteran's Service Office. James H. Barber was born in Fairbury, Nebraska March 21, 1932. He attended Central Ward Grade School and Fairbury High School. He took a general course of education, went out for football and knew his career path was working as a carpet layer in the family Barber Furniture store which his granddad, dad and uncle started in 1927. Uncle Sam had other ideas for Jim. He was drafted for the Korean War and reported to Omaha, Nebraska. Ten percent of the draftees were selected for the U. S. Marine Corps duty and Jim was one of these chosen. His service to his Country began May 29, 1952, and his Basic Training was at San Diego, California. At Camp Pendleton Jim received Combat Infantry training and had several week of Rapid Telegraph Operator training with high speed radios.
KSNB Local4
Electrical fires are a big concern for fire officials
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s one of the biggest fears for business owners, that a fire has burned the place they worked so hard to build. That happened to the owners of Hajny Auto Sales this past weekend. Fire officials said it could have been prevented. After crews put...
iheart.com
Man With Warrants Out Of Gage County Arrested In Lincoln
(Lincoln, NE) -- A man with seven arrest warrants out of Gage County is arrested after a standoff in Lincoln this morning. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office says 37-year-old David Barrett barricaded himself inside a camper near 58th and Holdrege around 8:00 a.m. The sheriff's office says he was making threats and said he had a gun. However, Barrett gave himself up after about 35 minutes and no one was hurt. The sheriff's office says it was helped by Lincoln police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue.
klkntv.com
Nebraskans urged to be ready after fiery train derailment full of hazardous materials
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Adams County Emergency Management is sharing advice on what to do if a massive train derailment happens in Nebraska. This comes as monitoring continues in Ohio, where crews have been scrambling to avert a catastrophic explosion. The threat has grown after about 50 cars went...
klin.com
Man With Seven Warrants Arrested After Standoff In North Lincoln
A 37 year old man wanted on several warrants out of Gage County was arrested following a brief standoff Wednesday morning in north Lincoln. Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says the Metro Fugitive Task Force tried to arrest David Barrett around 8:00 a.m. “He was contacted, said he had a gun. The deputies there established a perimeter and called our Tactical Response Unit.”
News Channel Nebraska
Patricia Schuknecht
Patricia A. Schuknecht, 84, of Beatrice died Tuesday evening, February 7, 2023 at the Beatrice Community Hospital. She was born on June 5, 1938, in Staplehurst and graduated from Seward High School in 1955. On February 18, 1957 she married Eldon “Mike” Schuknecht. Patricia worked for the Beatrice Inn as a hostess for many years and was proud of her Czech heritage. She enjoyed sewing, music, attending rock concerts, watching movies, collecting antiques, gardening, raising flowers and driving her beloved ’69 Mustang.
News Channel Nebraska
South Heartland District Health Department shares heart health tips
HASTINGS, NE — A Nebraska health department is challenging people in its area to love their own heart during February. It’s American Heart Month and the South Heartland District Health Department, which covers Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster counties, is sharing tips on how to take care of your heart.
News Channel Nebraska
Debra Oakes
Debra Irene Oakes, 71 years of age, of Beatrice passed away February 6, 2023, in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on February 16, 1951 in Denver, Colorado to Elmer and Willa Dean (Snedon) Widman. Deb was raised in Denver Colorado where she attended high school, graduating from Cherry Creek High School. Debra was united in marriage to Ronald Oakes on May 16, 1969. She was a homemaker most of her life, raising and loving her three boys; George, Kevin, and Kenny.
KETV.com
Nebraska National Guard troop deploys to Middle East
Sunday morning, 99 Nebraska Army National Guard soldiers left the state, heading to Texas for training. The Beatrice-based guard unit was sent off by Gov. Jim Pillen and Sen. Pete Ricketts as they were surrounded by family and friends. Soon, they'll deploy overseas to Kuwait, a country in the Arabian...
News Channel Nebraska
Project would bring back park waterfall in south Beatrice
BEATRICE – There’s a move toward bringing back a feature at Chautauqua Park damaged by flooding several years ago. City officials are considering reinstalling a waterfall at the south end of the park, fed by a system that circulates water. The project has been estimated at about $100,000.
1011now.com
Beatrice couple receives car from stranger
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A story of the power of social media and someone helping strangers in a major time of need. Last month, a Beatrice woman and her fiancé had just had a baby and their only car was undrivable after it caught fire. But then, one man in their town with a big heart stepped up and saved the day.
KSNB Local4
York boys bowling stunned in championship, finish state runner-up
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - After an emotional Monday that saw both the Grand Island boys and girls bowling teams play in their respective state championships, we all entered day two asking a simple question - could central Nebraska show that it’s the bowling capital of the state in Class B as well?
News Channel Nebraska
Caroline I. Gronewold
Caroline I. Gronewold, 88, of rural Beatrice passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Old Cheney Rehabilitation of Lincoln surrounded by her loving family. She was born on April 26, 1934, in Beatrice to Siebend and Sadie (Schuster) Ideus and grew up on a farm between Filley and Adams. She was proud of the time she spent working for the Navy in Lincoln during the Korean Conflict. Caroline married Leonard L. Gronewold on April 10, 1955, at Zion Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell, and they lived and farmed northeast of Beatrice. She worked part-time at Mosaic in Beatrice for 35 years. Mosaic held a special place in Caroline’s heart. Leonard and Caroline were lifelong members of Zion Lutheran Church. She enjoyed quilting, crafting, and most of all her grandchildren, who were her pride and joy.
News Channel Nebraska
Auburn football star commits to playing at the college level
Tate Hug of Auburn High School has committed to playing football at Hastings College in Hastings, NE. He made his commitment official on National Signing Day Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. In his decorated high school career, Hug was named team MVP, team Captain, and ECNC 1st Team All-Conference. He also...
Kansas boy dead after being thrown out of SUV, man seriously injured in crash Saturday
The crash happened around 11:57 p.m. Saturday near a city park.
