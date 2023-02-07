From the Jefferson County Veteran's Service Office. James H. Barber was born in Fairbury, Nebraska March 21, 1932. He attended Central Ward Grade School and Fairbury High School. He took a general course of education, went out for football and knew his career path was working as a carpet layer in the family Barber Furniture store which his granddad, dad and uncle started in 1927. Uncle Sam had other ideas for Jim. He was drafted for the Korean War and reported to Omaha, Nebraska. Ten percent of the draftees were selected for the U. S. Marine Corps duty and Jim was one of these chosen. His service to his Country began May 29, 1952, and his Basic Training was at San Diego, California. At Camp Pendleton Jim received Combat Infantry training and had several week of Rapid Telegraph Operator training with high speed radios.

