queensjewishlink.com
Adira Koffsky Mourned By West Hempstead Neighbors
There are more than a thousand Jewish families in West Hempstead, and among those known in all its shuls are Ann & Mark Koffsky and their three children. This past week, they offered comfort and mourned together with them following the tragic death of their daughter Adira, 18, in Jerusalem last Wednesday. She was killed when a 76-year-old driver lost control of her car, which then rolled towards Koffsky, killing her, a passenger in the car, and injuring the driver.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Commack Community Association among concerned residents
As the number of people signing the Change.org petition against a Kings Park rail yard grows, the property owner said the plan would benefit Smithtown and Huntington. In the last few weeks, residents of Kings Park and the surrounding areas, including Fort Salonga and Commack, have voiced their opposition to a proposed rail yard. More than 2,000 people have signed the Change.org petition titled “We Oppose Townline Rail Terminal.”
longisland.com
Suffolk County Executive Bellone Announces Carmans River Fish Ladder Project Now Complete
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has announced the completion of the Carmans River Fish Ladder Project, the only remaining barrier to fish passage along the Carmans River. The project at Lily Lake Dam will now allow migratory fish to move safely and effectively across the stream barrier while protecting existing...
27east.com
Westhampton Beach Village Board Approves Lease for Quiogue Solar Farm
The Westhampton Beach Village Board last week approved a lease agreement with CVE North America Inc. of Delaware, which plans to install a commercial solar power farm on village-owned property... more. New York State’s highest court on Thursday, February 9, delivered a major blow to the ... 9 Feb 2023...
Riverhead Town to sue property owner over alleged illegal rentals on Polish Town site where Jan. 25 fire left two elderly women homeless
Riverhead Town is bringing a lawsuit against the owner of the Polish Town property where a fire last month left two elderly women homeless. According to town records obtained by RiverheadLOCAL through a Freedom of Information Law request, the property on the corner of Pulaski Street and Sweezy Avenue includes four separate structures rented to residential tenants, including the two apartments destroyed by the Jan. 25 fire, which were located at the rear of a commercial building at 522 Pulaski Street.
27east.com
Hate Speech, Symbol Found in Two Southampton Schools
A large drawing of a swastika was found in the bathroom stall of one of the student restrooms on Friday afternoon, February 3, at Southampton High School. The hate symbol... more. About 95 percent of the U.S. land mass has been subject to human development of some kind. About 5...
Conn. family's missing bench turns up on LI months after nor'easter swept it out to sea
A family’s memorial bench that was swept away from the Connecticut coast by a nor’easter last November turned up in Suffolk County after crossing the Long Island Sound in a monthslong journey.
L.I. offers safe spots to meet for social media sales
RIVERHEAD, N.Y. -- There's no disputing that bargains can be found online, where private individuals offer items at great prices, but the deals can also be dangerous.Hailey Hanyo, 19, is a Suffolk community college student who searches for bargains online."I can't afford to buy a new car. I'm buying used. I'm buying off of places like Facebook Marketplace," she said.She is wary of meeting up with strangers for the eventual handoff. Her mind and others are on NYPD officer Adeed Fayaz, who was shot this weekend while meeting someone to buy a car. Fayaz later died from his injuries.READ MORE: NYPD...
greaterlongisland.com
Hidden event spaces: The party room at That Meetball Place in Patchogue
That Meetball Place in Patchogue might be known as a party spot for the youth. “We see this all the time,” said GM Tom Fazio. “People bump into each other at That Meetball Place, exchange numbers or whatever, and then they’ve been dating five, six years …”
Neighbors, Muslim community mourn death of NYPD officer from Deer Park
Officer Adeed Fayaz's funeral will be held at the Maki Masjid Mosque in Brooklyn on Thursday.
Renovations near Eisenhower Park's Red Course underway in hope of hosting PGA events
The Nassau County parks commissioner tells News 12 that the International Development Association's vote and support to renovate the restaurant space give the final boost to move everything forward, including bringing in more jobs to build and to later boost the local economy when big events are held.
27east.com
Eastport Fire Department Names New Chiefs, Including First Female Assistant Chief
The Eastport Fire Department has rung in 2023 with new leadership — including the first female assistant chief in the Union Avenue station’s nearly 110-year history. John Dalen was elected... more. In the summer of 1969, Dan Flynn set off from the University of Florida campus, ... by...
Huntington Town Board weighs in on Oheka Castle housing proposal
The castle's owners want a permit that will allow the construction of a four-story condominium with 95 housing units.
longisland.com
At Two-Year Anniversary of Horrific Acid Attack on Elmont Resident, Legislator Solages, Nassau PD Announce $50K Reward for Assailant’s Arrest
Nearly two years after Nafiah Ikram was the victim of a horrific acid attack in the driveway of her Elmont home, her assailant remains at large, and her case remains unsolved. Nassau County Legislator Carrié Solages (D - Lawrence) joined Nafiah Ikram and her family, County Executive Bruce Blakeman, police officials and government colleagues at NCPD headquarters in Mineola on Wednesday, Feb. 8 to announce that the total reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who attacked Nafiah has been increased to $50,000.
Man Found Dead Floating In Water Next To BMW In Port Washington
Police are investigating after finding a man dead inside a BMW that was found floating in a body of water on Long Island. The incident took place in Port Washington around 3:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8 in the area of 175 Roslyn West Shore Road. According to Nassau County...
longisland.com
Stone Street Wood Fired Grill Set to Open in Garden City
A new restaurant is set to open in Garden City. Stone Street Wood Fired Grill opens up next Wednesday according to reports, replacing the old Hurricane Grill at 630 Stewart Avenue. Stone Street Wood Fired Grill is from Chadwicks Restaurant Group chef and owner, Art Gustafson, who has already brought...
longisland.com
Sunken SUV with Body of 54 Year-Old Woman Inside Discovered in Port Washington
The Homicide Squad reports an Undetermined Death that occurred at 3:10pm on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 in Port Washington. According to Detectives, a witness observed a white object floating in the water at 175 Roslyn West Shore Road and contacted Police. Subsequent to the investigation, the object recovered was a...
therealdeal.com
Ranking the brokerages that rule NYC’s suburbs
The Tristate housing market has cooled off in recent months in the harsh winds of interest rate hikes and an inventory crunch, but business remains brisk enough for brokerages to cash in — if they have enough boots on the ground. The Real Deal combed Department of State records...
fox5ny.com
BMW driver dead after going into water on Long Island
NEW YORK - The driver of a new luxury SUV died after their vehicle went into the water. The Nassau County Police Department got a call just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday of a white object floating in the water at 175 Roslyn West Shore Road in Port Washington. Police...
NYPD officer fatally shot in Brooklyn laid to rest on Long Island
As News 12 has reported, Adeed Fayaz, 26, was shot in Brooklyn while off-duty last weekend during an attempted robbery.
