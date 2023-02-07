ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southampton, NY

Adira Koffsky Mourned By West Hempstead Neighbors

There are more than a thousand Jewish families in West Hempstead, and among those known in all its shuls are Ann & Mark Koffsky and their three children. This past week, they offered comfort and mourned together with them following the tragic death of their daughter Adira, 18, in Jerusalem last Wednesday. She was killed when a 76-year-old driver lost control of her car, which then rolled towards Koffsky, killing her, a passenger in the car, and injuring the driver.
WEST HEMPSTEAD, NY
Commack Community Association among concerned residents

As the number of people signing the Change.org petition against a Kings Park rail yard grows, the property owner said the plan would benefit Smithtown and Huntington. In the last few weeks, residents of Kings Park and the surrounding areas, including Fort Salonga and Commack, have voiced their opposition to a proposed rail yard. More than 2,000 people have signed the Change.org petition titled “We Oppose Townline Rail Terminal.”
KINGS PARK, NY
Riverhead Town to sue property owner over alleged illegal rentals on Polish Town site where Jan. 25 fire left two elderly women homeless

Riverhead Town is bringing a lawsuit against the owner of the Polish Town property where a fire last month left two elderly women homeless. According to town records obtained by RiverheadLOCAL through a Freedom of Information Law request, the property on the corner of Pulaski Street and Sweezy Avenue includes four separate structures rented to residential tenants, including the two apartments destroyed by the Jan. 25 fire, which were located at the rear of a commercial building at 522 Pulaski Street.
RIVERHEAD, NY
Hate Speech, Symbol Found in Two Southampton Schools

A large drawing of a swastika was found in the bathroom stall of one of the student restrooms on Friday afternoon, February 3, at Southampton High School. The hate symbol... more. About 95 percent of the U.S. land mass has been subject to human development of some kind. About 5...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
L.I. offers safe spots to meet for social media sales

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. -- There's no disputing that bargains can be found online, where private individuals offer items at great prices, but the deals can also be dangerous.Hailey Hanyo, 19, is a Suffolk community college student who searches for bargains online."I can't afford to buy a new car. I'm buying used. I'm buying off of places like Facebook Marketplace," she said.She is wary of meeting up with strangers for the eventual handoff. Her mind and others are on NYPD officer Adeed Fayaz, who was shot this weekend while meeting someone to buy a car. Fayaz later died from his injuries.READ MORE: NYPD...
RIVERHEAD, NY
At Two-Year Anniversary of Horrific Acid Attack on Elmont Resident, Legislator Solages, Nassau PD Announce $50K Reward for Assailant’s Arrest

Nearly two years after Nafiah Ikram was the victim of a horrific acid attack in the driveway of her Elmont home, her assailant remains at large, and her case remains unsolved. Nassau County Legislator Carrié Solages (D - Lawrence) joined Nafiah Ikram and her family, County Executive Bruce Blakeman, police officials and government colleagues at NCPD headquarters in Mineola on Wednesday, Feb. 8 to announce that the total reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who attacked Nafiah has been increased to $50,000.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Stone Street Wood Fired Grill Set to Open in Garden City

A new restaurant is set to open in Garden City. Stone Street Wood Fired Grill opens up next Wednesday according to reports, replacing the old Hurricane Grill at 630 Stewart Avenue. Stone Street Wood Fired Grill is from Chadwicks Restaurant Group chef and owner, Art Gustafson, who has already brought...
GARDEN CITY, NY
Ranking the brokerages that rule NYC’s suburbs

The Tristate housing market has cooled off in recent months in the harsh winds of interest rate hikes and an inventory crunch, but business remains brisk enough for brokerages to cash in — if they have enough boots on the ground. The Real Deal combed Department of State records...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BMW driver dead after going into water on Long Island

NEW YORK - The driver of a new luxury SUV died after their vehicle went into the water. The Nassau County Police Department got a call just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday of a white object floating in the water at 175 Roslyn West Shore Road in Port Washington. Police...
PORT WASHINGTON, NY

