From left: Malik Vander, Benjamin Orlando Clark III and Saivon Mitchell. Courtesy photo / Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office

Three adult suspects were arraigned via video Tuesday in the 58th District Court in Grand Haven by Judge Craig Bunce.

Malik Vander, 19; Saivon Mitchell, 18; and Benjamin Orlando Clark III, 19; all of Grand Rapids, were each charged with breaking and entering a building and resisting and obstructing a police officer.