CNBC

Don't risk a tax audit. Here are four reasons the IRS may flag your return

While the odds of an audit have been low, the IRS may flag your return for several reasons, tax experts say. Some of the common audit red flags are excessive deductions or credits, unreported income, rounded numbers and more. However, the best protection is thorough records, including receipts and documentation.
CBS Pittsburgh

Americans may get a tax refund shock this year

Millions of U.S. taxpayers could receive a shock when they see their 2023 tax refunds due to the expiration of many pandemic benefits that lawmakers had designed to help Americans weather the crisis. That means families may see smaller refunds when they file their taxes for the 2022 tax year, said Mark Steber, chief tax information officer at Jackson Hewitt. The average tax refund in 2022 (for the 2021 tax year) was almost $3,200, a 14% jump from the prior year, according to IRS data.The IRS on Thursday said it will start accepting tax returns on January 23, while the filing deadline...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNET

When You'll Get Your Tax Refund From the IRS and How to Track It

This story is part of Taxes 2023, CNET's coverage of the best tax software, tax tips and everything else you need to file your return and track your refund. Tax season 2023 kicked off when the IRS began accepting 2022 tax returns on Jan. 23. You've got until April 18 to get it done, but filling your taxes early can provide several benefits, including getting your tax refund faster.
AOL Corp

You may not be getting as big of a tax refund this year. Here’s why

If you're banking on your tax refund to pay for a vacation or simply help make ends meet, you may need to prepare for a smaller amount this year. NBC News senior business analyst Stephanie Ruhle outlined on TODAY what you can expect this tax season, including changes from last year that could impact your refund and resources to help you ahead of filing.
WASHINGTON STATE
Fatherly

IRS Warns Tax Filers To Wait To File Your Tax Returns For 2023. Here's Why

It’s everyone’s favorite time of year: tax season. Although the deadline to file 2022 taxes feels far away, April 18 will be here before we realize it, so it’s not too early to begin thinking about getting your tax forms in order and figuring out your new tax bracket. But the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) warns you may want to wait to file. Here’s why.
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

My accountant told me to do 3 things in January to help reduce my 2022 tax bill

Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. You have until the tax filing deadline...
CNET

Nearly 90% of Americans Take This Tax Deduction. Should You?

This story is part of Taxes 2023, CNET's coverage of the best tax software, tax tips and everything else you need to file your return and track your refund. Taking the standard deduction on your taxes is quick and easy. It may also lead to a smaller refund. Deductions are...
GOBankingRates

7 Things You Won’t Pay Taxes on in 2023

April 18 is Tax Day, but the IRS has been accepting returns since Jan. 23. In short, it's tax season, which is one of the most stressful and confusing times of the year for millions of Americans....
CNET

Where's My Tax Refund? How to Track Your IRS Money Into Your Account

This story is part of Taxes 2023, CNET's coverage of the best tax software, tax tips and everything else you need to file your return and track your refund. If you're expecting money back from the IRS this year, there are a several reasons to file your tax return early. But if you're ahead of the game and have already filed, you don't have sit in the dark wondering when your money will arrive -- the IRS makes it easy to check on the status of your tax return and figure out when your tax refund will arrive.
ValueWalk

IRS Ends Coronavirus Tax Credits: Here’s How Much You Can Claim Now

Many changes to the federal tax breaks during the COVID-19 pandemic helped families meet their financial needs. With the COVID-19 pandemic less severe now, the IRS has ended many coronavirus tax credits. Most of the credits are now dropping back to 2019 levels, meaning taxpayers will get a lower refund this year. It is important for taxpayers to understand the new tax credit amounts so that they can prepare for the upcoming tax season.

