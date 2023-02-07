Read full article on original website
CNBC
Don't risk a tax audit. Here are four reasons the IRS may flag your return
While the odds of an audit have been low, the IRS may flag your return for several reasons, tax experts say. Some of the common audit red flags are excessive deductions or credits, unreported income, rounded numbers and more. However, the best protection is thorough records, including receipts and documentation.
IRS sends out 12 million refunds after correcting 2020 tax returns: report
The IRS issued 12 million tax refunds to taxpayers who paid too much taxes on their 2020 unemployment benefits, according to reports. The refunds totaling up to $14.8 billion are a result of the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act. Hence, the act waived unemployment benefits up to $10,200 per eligible taxpayer.
Americans may get a tax refund shock this year
Millions of U.S. taxpayers could receive a shock when they see their 2023 tax refunds due to the expiration of many pandemic benefits that lawmakers had designed to help Americans weather the crisis. That means families may see smaller refunds when they file their taxes for the 2022 tax year, said Mark Steber, chief tax information officer at Jackson Hewitt. The average tax refund in 2022 (for the 2021 tax year) was almost $3,200, a 14% jump from the prior year, according to IRS data.The IRS on Thursday said it will start accepting tax returns on January 23, while the filing deadline...
CNET
When You'll Get Your Tax Refund From the IRS and How to Track It
This story is part of Taxes 2023, CNET's coverage of the best tax software, tax tips and everything else you need to file your return and track your refund. Tax season 2023 kicked off when the IRS began accepting 2022 tax returns on Jan. 23. You've got until April 18 to get it done, but filling your taxes early can provide several benefits, including getting your tax refund faster.
IRS starts accepting filing for tax return; How soon you may get yours?
If you want to collect your 2023 federal tax return sooner, the basic recommendation is to gather your paperwork, file online, and request that your refund be paid to your bank or designated online account via direct deposit. If this method is followed, most taxpayers will receive their returns within...
AOL Corp
You may not be getting as big of a tax refund this year. Here’s why
If you're banking on your tax refund to pay for a vacation or simply help make ends meet, you may need to prepare for a smaller amount this year. NBC News senior business analyst Stephanie Ruhle outlined on TODAY what you can expect this tax season, including changes from last year that could impact your refund and resources to help you ahead of filing.
IRS Warns Tax Filers To Wait To File Your Tax Returns For 2023. Here's Why
It’s everyone’s favorite time of year: tax season. Although the deadline to file 2022 taxes feels far away, April 18 will be here before we realize it, so it’s not too early to begin thinking about getting your tax forms in order and figuring out your new tax bracket. But the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) warns you may want to wait to file. Here’s why.
Business Insider
My accountant told me to do 3 things in January to help reduce my 2022 tax bill
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. You have until the tax filing deadline...
Tax Season 2023: When Will I Receive My Tax Refund? Here's How To Track It
More than 90% of tax refunds, according to the IRS, are issued in less than 21 days. Direct deposit is the quickest option to receive your money, whereas a paper check mailed to you would take between six and eight weeks.
CNET
Nearly 90% of Americans Take This Tax Deduction. Should You?
This story is part of Taxes 2023, CNET's coverage of the best tax software, tax tips and everything else you need to file your return and track your refund. Taking the standard deduction on your taxes is quick and easy. It may also lead to a smaller refund. Deductions are...
Free federal tax prep? IRS finally has online forms
Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (IRA), the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) was able to begin a free online program for those who qualify.
IRS delays $600 reporting threshold for taxing PayPal, Cash App transactions. What to know
Working Americans’ favorite time of year has finally come to pass – tax return season. But of course, this time filing taxes will likely have a “fun” new twist: 1099-Ks mistakenly sent out following a last-minute announcement from the IRS to delay the implementation of a law. For nearly two years, many people...
Missed Adding a 1099 to Your Tax Return? Here’s What Could Happen if You Don’t Fix It
One of the challenges facing gig workers is keeping up with different sources of income during the year -- and remembering to pay taxes on all of them. Whether you're a small business owner,...
7 Things You Won’t Pay Taxes on in 2023
April 18 is Tax Day, but the IRS has been accepting returns since Jan. 23. In short, it's tax season, which is one of the most stressful and confusing times of the year for millions of Americans....
IRS may still owe you money from 2020 tax returns: Here’s what you need to know
It’s 2023 now but many Americans may still be owed money from their 2020 tax returns. Here’s what you need to know. USA Today reported that people who received unemployment benefits in 2020 could exclude up to $10,200 in taxable income or double that for couples if they made under $150,000.
Does the IRS Still Owe You Money From Your 2020 Tax Return? How To Find Out and Claim It
Tax season for 2022 returns has officially begun as of this week, but 2020 returns are also in the news again. The IRS recently let Americans know they some may still be owed money from that time...
IRS will begin accepting and processing tax returns on Jan. 23
The Internal Revenue Service announced Thursday that the 2023 tax season will officially begin Jan. 23, when the agency will begin accepting and processing returns.
CNET
Where's My Tax Refund? How to Track Your IRS Money Into Your Account
This story is part of Taxes 2023, CNET's coverage of the best tax software, tax tips and everything else you need to file your return and track your refund. If you're expecting money back from the IRS this year, there are a several reasons to file your tax return early. But if you're ahead of the game and have already filed, you don't have sit in the dark wondering when your money will arrive -- the IRS makes it easy to check on the status of your tax return and figure out when your tax refund will arrive.
ValueWalk
IRS Ends Coronavirus Tax Credits: Here’s How Much You Can Claim Now
Many changes to the federal tax breaks during the COVID-19 pandemic helped families meet their financial needs. With the COVID-19 pandemic less severe now, the IRS has ended many coronavirus tax credits. Most of the credits are now dropping back to 2019 levels, meaning taxpayers will get a lower refund this year. It is important for taxpayers to understand the new tax credit amounts so that they can prepare for the upcoming tax season.
6 Weird Things the IRS Says You Can’t Write Off
With about 70 days to go until tax day on April 18, many Americans will be looking for imaginative ways to avoid forking over money to the IRS. While some taxpayers undoubtedly straddle the line...
