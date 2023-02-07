ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

US startups laid off more than 3,000 workers in January — a 1,700% jump from the same month last year

By April Joyner,Madeline Renbarger
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FociY_0kfZkt2K00
More than 3,000 startup employees have been laid off in January.

Getty Images

  • Economic uncertainty has led to a wave of layoffs in the tech industry.
  • After the 2021 boom in venture capital investing, startups are cutting costs and slashing jobs.
  • More than 3,000 US startup employees lost their jobs in January, according to data from Layoffs.fyi.

Economists may still be debating whether or not the US is entering a recession, but for the tech industry, the pullback is fully underway.

Layoffs have dominated headlines since the end of 2022, with big tech giants like Google, Meta , and Amazon all announcing job cuts of thousands of employees.

The startup world has taken a huge hit as well: According to data from Layoffs.fyi, US startups — categorized as companies that have raised at least seed funding and up to Series J funding — laid off over 3,000 employees in January. Layoff totals for some companies were not available. By contrast, in January 2022, only about 180 startup employees faced layoffs.

That's about a 1,700% jump in job eliminations year-over-year — a stark illustration of how the economic outlook in tech has shifted over the course of the past 12 months.

Many of these companies raised large sums of venture capital funding before the market pullback. While 2021 was a record-breaking year for venture capital investing, 2022 saw a sharp decline in dealmaking towards the end of the year, and many startups have struggled to raise more funds.

This has contributed to the wave of cost cutting throughout the industry. In the first month of 2023, 62 US startups laid off staff. And the job cuts have continued into February, with unicorns Clari and Workato among the companies trimming their staff.

Here's the full list of the US startups that conducted layoffs in January, according to data from Layoffs.fyi.

Company Industry
Impossible Foods Consumer
Oyster Human resources
Prime Trust Crypto
CoinTracker Crypto
Ruggable Consumer
Decent Health and wellness
Nate Consumer
DriveWealth Fintech
Plus One Robotics Logistics
Quora Consumer
SirionLabs Enterprise
CareRev Health and wellness
Noom Health and wellness
Innovaccer Health and wellness
Bolt Fintech
Offor Health Health and wellness
Corvus Insurance Insurance
Icon Construction
Ermetic Enterprise
Vox Media Media
Citrine Informatics Artificial intelligence
Cyteir Therapeutics Biotech
Morning Consult Enterprise
Hubilo Enterprise
Hydrow Health and wellness
Fandom Media
Prisma Enterprise
Jumpcloud Enterprise
Addepar Fintech
Cypress.io Enterprise
Luxury Presence Real estate
Snappy Enterprise
Vial Healthtech
Arch Oncology Biotech
Jellyfish Enterprise
Greenlight Fintech
Career Karma Edtech
Lattice Human resources
Rock Content Marketing
Flexport Logistics
Tipalti Fintech
Embark Healthtech
Citizen Consumer
Carta Human resources
Limeade Human resources
ConsenSys Crypto
Parler Consumer
100 Thieves Consumer
Esper Enterprise
Whoop Health and wellness
Scale AI Artificial intelligence
Carbon Health Healthtech
Aware Enterprise
Lantern Consumer
Mojo Vision Hardware
SuperRare Crypto
Socure Fintech
Genesis Crypto
Attentive Marketing
Astronomer Enterprise
Augury Manufacturing
Uniphore Artificial intelligence
Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 1

Related
The US Sun

I sued Walmart over self-checkout cameras – it records ‘info that is nothing to do with security & makes us vulnerable’

A WALMART shopper sued the retailer in 2018 claiming self-checkout security cameras breached California privacy laws. The customer made a shocking claim that the cameras could see the biometric information of shoppers and leave them vulnerable to identity theft. Joseph Carlos Velasquez sued Walmart claiming the self-checkout mechanisms force a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Business Insider

Japan says it has 'legal right' to destroy any foreign balloon in its airspace

Japan is investigating reported sightings of balloons over its territory in recent years, due to growing concerns that China is deploying the relatively unsophisticated technology to obtain intelligence about Japan's defences. Defence Minister Yasukazu Hamada said on Tuesday under existing laws, Japan would have the legal right to destroy any...
WASHINGTON STATE
PP

The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look

On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
ALASKA STATE
Business Insider

Millions of Americans are about to be forced to cut up to $258 a month out of their grocery budgets as emergency food stamps suddenly end in March

Come March, millions of Americans will see their SNAP benefits drop drastically, some by over $200. A pandemic-era SNAP expansion is winding down in March, after funding was cut in the omnibus. That'll mean the average SNAP participant loses $82 a month in benefits. Millions of Americans are staring down...
ALABAMA STATE
The Independent

Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
COLORADO STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

862K+
Followers
49K+
Post
544M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy