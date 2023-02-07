ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Discover A World Of Possibilities With Nashville's New 'Library Of Things'

By Sarah Tate
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

If you're in need of a tool, kitchen appliance, board game or new hobby , a new program in Nashville may be just the ticket! Instead of hopping online or driving to your nearest store to buy something you'll use, try Nashville Public Library's new "Library of Things."

The Nashville Public Library announced the launch of the Library of Things on Tuesday (February 7), which gives cardholders the chance to rent useful items for a few weeks, per WKRN .

The Library of Things has plenty of items to borrow, including musical instruments, tools, kitchen items, lawn games, board games, sewing machines, hobby items, health and fitness items, weights and much more. To be eligible to borrow something from the Library of Things, you must be at least 18 years old, have a valid Nashville Public Library card in good standing and sign a user agreement during your first checkout.

Interim Library Director Terri Luke said the new program will give people around Nashville the chance to try out the items before shelling out money on something they may not end up needing.

"What this collection represents is not only a great opportunity to save money and 'try before you buy,' but also a chance for non-readers to discover something we've long advocated: booklover or not, there's a place for you at NPL," said Luke.

Interested parties can borrow something up two things at once for a period of three weeks, with items available to be renewed up to three times if there is no wait list. Items must be returned inside the library at a circulation desk rather than a book drop. If items are not returned or if they are returned in unusable condition, the individual who checked it out with be billed for the price of the item or for any replacement parts.

The library's list of available items to borrow can be found on the Nashville Public Library website .

Nashville, TN
