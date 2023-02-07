ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Syracuse.com

Tax breaks for businesses are costing NY school districts millions, advocates say

Albany, N.Y. — Hundreds of New York public schools are being shortchanged by tax breaks that benefit private businesses, a handful of Democratic lawmakers and good government advocates asserted Wednesday, pointing to a new report that shows at least $1.8 billion of local property taxes that would have funded school districts instead went to Industrial Development Agencies.
WASHINGTON STATE
WCAX

Hochul credits Biden administration funding with ‘rebirth of NY’

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Gov. Kathy Hochul was in Washington Wednesday to speak out about how federal funding has helped create more affordable housing and jobs for New Yorkers. In the address at the State and Local Leaders Summit, Hochul credited federal funding for helping the state to grow, saying the Infrastructure Act is helping to build new roads and bridges and the CHIPS Act is keeping the state’s semiconductor industry competitive.
WASHINGTON STATE
WCAX

NY officials to discuss disadvantaged communities’ criteria

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - A meeting is being held in New York to discuss why some communities struggle to adopt greener practices and who should qualify as a disadvantaged community. Several environmental groups are holding a panel on Thursday to talk about the Disadvantaged Communities criteria. State leaders define such...
NEW YORK STATE
owegopennysaver.com

Letter: Bait and switch

Governor Hochul is not playing fair with local taxpayers. Rather than to do due diligence in controlling expenditures at the State level, the New York State Association of Counties (NYSAC) this past week released that Governor Hochul has made an unprecedented shift of Federal healthcare funds intended for County Budgets and has instead opted to intercept $300 million and retain those funds at the State level; federal funds earmarked for local county budgets for their projected Medicaid costs.
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York State Has Or Will Ban These 6 Things In 2023

New York State is definitely known for banning things. Some people believe that the state is constantly overstepping its boundaries. While others feel that the state is looking out for the best interest of residents. However you feel about it, these 6 things have been banned or could be banned soon.
nystateofpolitics.com

New York lawmakers call for end to tax breaks that hurt schools

Schools in New York last year lost an estimated $1.8 billion in tax revenue to businesses receiving tax abatements. A report released Wednesday by the national advocacy organization Good Jobs First detailed the revenue hit schools in the state with the tax breaks, using a new government accounting rule that disclosed the effect of the abatements for the first time.
NEW YORK STATE
chautauquatoday.com

Quattrone has reaction to Hochul's call for changes in Bail Reform Law

Chautauqua County's top elected law enforcement official says he's encouraged by Governor Kathy Hochul's renewed call for changes to the Bail Reform Law. County Sheriff Jim Quattrone, who was a guest on WDOE's Viewpoint program on Thursday told us the proposed changes would give local judges more discretion. He added that it's been the focus of discussions within the New York State Sheriff's Association...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

Mayor: State budget leaves NYC with $4B in unexpected costs

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams says the new state budget proposal leaves New York City holding the bag with some $4 billion in unanticipated new costs.That includes $500 million a year for the MTA, and hundreds of millions for new charter schools, reducing class size and sheltering asylum seekers.READ MORE: Gov. Kathy Hochul addresses funding for asylum seekers, MTA's fiscal problems in state budgetHe says unless something is done, the city will have no choice but to slash services across the board."We are looking deeply and every New Yorker would feel the pain," Adams said.The mayor is scheduled to ask lawmakers in Albany next week to find other ways to fund the programs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

New York Assembly locks down debate – again

The Assembly may be the people’s house, but Democrats have gotten criticized recently for the limitations preventing the people from actually accessing the chamber. In the most recent example, members of the Democratic conference approved a change to their rules putting a cap on the number of bills lawmakers can force onto committee agendas. But that’s far from the only transparency issue dogging the Assembly Democratic conference.
ALBANY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

New York State Lawmakers Question Proposed Thruway Authority Toll Hike

ALBANY, NY (WNY News Now) – During this week’s state budget hearing, lawmakers questioned the New York Thruway Authority proposed toll hike. Monday’s question-and-answer session comes on the heels of a New York State Comptroller report urging the Thruway Authority only raise tolls as a last resort.
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces $100 Million to Repave Roads Impacted by Extreme Weather

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced $100 million in State funding has been released to support the renewal of State roadways impacted by extreme weather. The funding supports repaving projects at 64 locations, totaling almost 520 lane miles of pavement, and complements the record level of investment in infrastructure across New York State.
2 On Your Side

Redevelopment of some NYS Thruway service areas delayed 8-10 months

CLARENCE, N.Y. — Progress has been slow and steady on the privately funded $450 million plan to redevelop New York's 27 Thruway service areas, and this week we learned just how slow. During joint budget hearings of the state legislature, the Thruway Authority's interim executive director fielded questions from...
CNY News

Advocates Seek New York State Funding for Immigrant and Low-Income Communities

Activists in New York State are pushing for Governor Kathy Hochul to include funding for immigrant and low-income communities in the state's fiscal budget. According to a report by Nick Reisman of Spectrum News 1, progressive activists want funding for programs meant to aid immigrant and low-income communities included in the nearly $227 billion state budget plan.
nystateofpolitics.com

Supporters press for public banking measure in New York

Supporters of a measure meant to create public banks in New York state in communities that lack basic financial institutions are making a renewed push this year for plan. The creation of a public banking system has stalled over the last several years at the Capitol. If approved, it would create public institutions that provide government deposits that could in turn help lead to spending to boost affordable housing, green energy and small businesses.
CALIFORNIA STATE
94.3 Lite FM

Every New Yorker Must Know: 3 Important Headlight Laws

When was the last time you were cognitive of your headlights being on? Do you have daytime running lights? Are you like me and have the car headlights switched on all the time? I am fortunate that the car turns them off for me when I turn off the ignition, because I would totally forget.
Mid-Hudson News Network

Catskill Mountainkeeper leads effort to kill Route 17 widening

HURLEYVILLE – While a major effort is underway to have the state and federal governments widen Route 17 from Harriman to Liberty from two to three lanes in each direction, an opposing consortium has emerged. Led by Catskill Mountainkeeper, the opponents are urging Governor Kathy Hochul not to move...
HARRIMAN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy