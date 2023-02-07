ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Mother takes call for police reform to Biden's State of the Union after her son's deadly arrest: 'See my pain'

By Radio Pacific, Inc
My Clallam County
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Matthew C. Woodruff

DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.

Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
FLORIDA STATE
OK! Magazine

Carole Baskin Refused To Let Police Search Her Property Following The Mysterious Disappearance Of Ex-Husband Don Lewis

Carole Baskin was not willing to work with authorities to uncover the whereabouts of her missing ex-husband, Don Lewis. After the Tiger King star's former spouse disappeared in August 1997, Baskin wasn't eager to allow police to search her 40-acre Florida estate in order to gather clues about what might have happened to him."There's a reason why she has never let the police search the property," an insider close to law enforcement exclusively tells OK!. "I talked to her personally, I said 'all's we want to do is come out and search the property' and she's like 'I told you,...
FLORIDA STATE
RadarOnline

New Evidence In Hunter Biden Investigation, Secret Service Accused Of Covering Up Police Probe

The Hunter Biden investigation continues to shine new light on the President's son's shady history.Recent discoveries now point to the Secret Service, who were accused of covering up their alleged involvement in a police investigation where one of Biden's lovers disposed of a gun he owned in a trash can in close proximity to a school.Non-profit investigative watchdog, Judicial Watch, received almost 500 pages of Secret Service records which contradict the agency's claims that they had no involvement with the event in question.In October 2018, Biden's partner, who was also his brother's widow, Hallie Biden, was suspect to a police...
DELAWARE STATE
My Clallam County

DHS retains outside law firm to handle potential Mayorkas impeachment inquiry

(WASHINGTON) — The Department of Homeland Security is bringing in an outside law firm to help deal with any GOP-led impeachment inquiry into secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, a DHS spokesperson told ABC News Friday. “The Department of Homeland Security has retained outside counsel to help ensure the Department’s vital mission...
ARIZONA STATE
My Clallam County

Government 'weaponization' subcommittee holds 1st hearing: 'I have never seen anything like this'

(WASHINGTON) — At the first public hearing by the House Judiciary subcommittee committee on the alleged “weaponization” of the federal government, Republicans on Thursday continued to make arguments criticizing federal agencies and “big tech” companies like Twitter while Democrats called the hearing an effort to “showcase conspiracy theories.”
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy