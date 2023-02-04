ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 4000 Halifax Street

On February 9, 2023, Dallas Police were called to the 4000 block of Halifax Street, where a body was discovered in the backseat of a vehicle. The preliminary investigation determined the car had been towed from an apartment complex in the 10000 block of Walnut Hill Lane. Detectives responded and the body of a man was found behind the driver’s seat. Further investigation determined the man had been shot. The investigation is ongoing and is documented under case number 023007-2023. The man’s identity will be determined by the Medical Examiner’s Office.
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Lewisville police recover stolen catalytic converters, arrest suspects

After an overnight vehicle pursuit, Lewisville police arrested three suspects and recovered 20 stolen catalytic converters. While officers were in the neighborhood, one officer saw a dark Dodge Charger and started following it. The Charger tried to speed off to evade the officer, and a short chase ensued, according to Lewisville PD. Officers were able to deploy spike strips and disable the vehicle just inside the Carrollton city limits, and the three suspects got out and ran off.
LEWISVILLE, TX
fox44news.com

Father accused of killing twin girls in murder-suicide

NAVARRO COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is accused of killing his two twin daughters before killing himself. On Thursday, Navarro County Sheriff’s deputies went to a home in the 18000 block of NW 3360 in Frost, located in the Brushie Prairie community on a welfare check. The caller said she had a disagreement with her husband earlier that morning and left the home with her children and went to another location for the night.
NAVARRO COUNTY, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 220 Overton Road

On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, Dallas Police responded to the 220 block of E. Overton Road, for a report of a body found behind a dumpster. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found a man with a gunshot to the head. The man died at the scene. The...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Man Believed to Have Fatally Shot Twin Daughters, 12, Before Killing Himself

A Navarro County man is believed to have fatally shot his twin daughters Thursday before killing himself, the sheriff's department says. According to a statement from Navarro County Sheriff Elmer Tanner, deputies were dispatched to a welfare call 18000 block of Northwest 3360, in the Brushie Prairie community of Frost, after a woman said she heard a gunshot inside her home.
NAVARRO COUNTY, TX
dpdbeat.com

Shooting at Harry Hines Boulevard

Dallas Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in a shooting on Harry Hines Boulevard on January 9, 2023. At approximately 5:50 am, the male suspect in the video and a victim got into an argument inside of a business in the 10000 block of Harry Hines Blvd.
dallasexpress.com

Drug Trafficker with Cash Stash Sentenced

A North Texas drug trafficker who had large quantities of meth, cocaine, and cash stashed at his residence was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison this week. As explained in a news release on February 9 from the North Texas U.S. Attorney’s office, Hector Manuel Castro-Quirino, 49, was found to be in possession of “bulk quantities” of controlled substances and over $1.5 million in cash when agents executed a search warrant on his home on July 13, 2021. Ledgers containing information about his drug exchanges with customers and over a dozen firearms, many loaded, were also uncovered at the scene.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Man found with fatal gunshot wound to head behind dumpster

OAK CLIFF (CBSDFW.COM) - Homicide detectives are investigating after officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the head behind a dumpster in the 220 block of East Overton Road.Police said he died at the scene on Feb. 8. The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office has yet to determine the man's identity. The investigation is ongoing and documented under case number 022347-2023.Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective John Valdez with the Homicide Unit at 214.671.3623 or by email at john.valdez@dallaspolice.gov.
DALLAS, TX
US105

Police Bogart 24 Pounds of weed in Carrollton, Texas

Wow, that is a lot of marijuana! Looks like there are going to be some disappointed customers in Carrolton in the coming weeks. Police posting pictures of their latest drug busts are fairly common these days, with the Carrolton Police Department being no exception. Take a look at their latest tweet.
CARROLLTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Police Search for Suspect in Dallas Shooting

The Dallas Police Department (DPD) is seeking assistance from the community related to an ongoing investigation after a man was found shot to death. Officers from DPD responded to a call on February 5, 2023, at about 11:21 p.m. in the 2500 block of Perryton Drive, according to a news release.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy