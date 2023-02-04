A North Texas drug trafficker who had large quantities of meth, cocaine, and cash stashed at his residence was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison this week. As explained in a news release on February 9 from the North Texas U.S. Attorney’s office, Hector Manuel Castro-Quirino, 49, was found to be in possession of “bulk quantities” of controlled substances and over $1.5 million in cash when agents executed a search warrant on his home on July 13, 2021. Ledgers containing information about his drug exchanges with customers and over a dozen firearms, many loaded, were also uncovered at the scene.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO