fox4news.com
Man accused of shooting at vehicle along Central Expressway arrested after leading police on chase
DALLAS - A 28-year-old man accused of shooting at a vehicle while driving along N. Central Expressway early Sunday morning was arrested after he reportedly led authorities on a high speed chase in Richardson and Dallas. Dallas police said this started just after 1:30 a.m., when Lajon Fitzgerald Martin went...
fox4news.com
Dallas police arrest 3 men for attempted carjacking in which suspect was shot
DALLAS - Dallas police have arrested three men in connection with an attempted carjacking back in December that resulted in one of the suspects being shot. The shooting happened back on December 30, 2022, in the 5600 block of Lovers Lane, between Inwood and the Dallas North Tollway, just west of University Park.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 4000 Halifax Street
On February 9, 2023, Dallas Police were called to the 4000 block of Halifax Street, where a body was discovered in the backseat of a vehicle. The preliminary investigation determined the car had been towed from an apartment complex in the 10000 block of Walnut Hill Lane. Detectives responded and the body of a man was found behind the driver’s seat. Further investigation determined the man had been shot. The investigation is ongoing and is documented under case number 023007-2023. The man’s identity will be determined by the Medical Examiner’s Office.
Lewisville police recover stolen catalytic converters, arrest suspects
After an overnight vehicle pursuit, Lewisville police arrested three suspects and recovered 20 stolen catalytic converters. While officers were in the neighborhood, one officer saw a dark Dodge Charger and started following it. The Charger tried to speed off to evade the officer, and a short chase ensued, according to Lewisville PD. Officers were able to deploy spike strips and disable the vehicle just inside the Carrollton city limits, and the three suspects got out and ran off.
fox4news.com
Arlington police searching for men wanted for string of vehicle burglaries
ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington police need your help identifying two men wanted for a string of vehicle burglaries in December. One of them turned violent. Police released surveillance pictures of the men they want to find. Police believe they were breaking into vehicles to steal guns. In one case, police...
One motorcyclist killed, another injured in Lawson Road shooting
MESQUITE, Texas — The Mesquite Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting on Lawson Road after one motorcyclist was shot and killed and another was injured Saturday morning. At approximately 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, February 11, 2023, the Mesquite Police Department responded to Lawson Road, just north of Interstate...
fox4news.com
Carrollton suspect accused of leading fentanyl ring that led to deaths of students appears in court
CARROLLTON, Texas - One of the two people arrested for reportedly dealing deadly drugs to middle and high school students faced a judge in federal court Friday. The drugs were tied to ten overdoses in Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD. Magaly Mejia Cano waived her right to a probable cause hearing. Cameras...
fox44news.com
Father accused of killing twin girls in murder-suicide
NAVARRO COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is accused of killing his two twin daughters before killing himself. On Thursday, Navarro County Sheriff’s deputies went to a home in the 18000 block of NW 3360 in Frost, located in the Brushie Prairie community on a welfare check. The caller said she had a disagreement with her husband earlier that morning and left the home with her children and went to another location for the night.
3 arrested, 1 wanted after victim seriously injured in robbery in Fort Worth, police say
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — Three suspects are in custody, and one is wanted in connection with an aggravated robbery that resulted in serious injuries for a victim in Fort Worth, officials say. The Fort Worth Police Department (FWDP) said after two of the suspects were involved in a drive-by...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 220 Overton Road
On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, Dallas Police responded to the 220 block of E. Overton Road, for a report of a body found behind a dumpster. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found a man with a gunshot to the head. The man died at the scene. The...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Believed to Have Fatally Shot Twin Daughters, 12, Before Killing Himself
A Navarro County man is believed to have fatally shot his twin daughters Thursday before killing himself, the sheriff's department says. According to a statement from Navarro County Sheriff Elmer Tanner, deputies were dispatched to a welfare call 18000 block of Northwest 3360, in the Brushie Prairie community of Frost, after a woman said she heard a gunshot inside her home.
Texas police sound warning about imposters posing as officers pulling drivers over
Police in Dallas, Texas warned citizens of a string of incidents last month where suspects impersonating police officers attempted to pull people over in fake squad cars.
dpdbeat.com
Shooting at Harry Hines Boulevard
Dallas Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in a shooting on Harry Hines Boulevard on January 9, 2023. At approximately 5:50 am, the male suspect in the video and a victim got into an argument inside of a business in the 10000 block of Harry Hines Blvd.
dallasexpress.com
Drug Trafficker with Cash Stash Sentenced
A North Texas drug trafficker who had large quantities of meth, cocaine, and cash stashed at his residence was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison this week. As explained in a news release on February 9 from the North Texas U.S. Attorney’s office, Hector Manuel Castro-Quirino, 49, was found to be in possession of “bulk quantities” of controlled substances and over $1.5 million in cash when agents executed a search warrant on his home on July 13, 2021. Ledgers containing information about his drug exchanges with customers and over a dozen firearms, many loaded, were also uncovered at the scene.
Man wounded in Crandall home invasion shooting
Crandall police are looking for the home intruders who shot a man last night while pistol-whipping another. Three men burst into a home on West Vanston Street and at least one opened fire, wounding one man in the leg.
Man found with fatal gunshot wound to head behind dumpster
OAK CLIFF (CBSDFW.COM) - Homicide detectives are investigating after officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the head behind a dumpster in the 220 block of East Overton Road.Police said he died at the scene on Feb. 8. The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office has yet to determine the man's identity. The investigation is ongoing and documented under case number 022347-2023.Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective John Valdez with the Homicide Unit at 214.671.3623 or by email at john.valdez@dallaspolice.gov.
Police Bogart 24 Pounds of weed in Carrollton, Texas
Wow, that is a lot of marijuana! Looks like there are going to be some disappointed customers in Carrolton in the coming weeks. Police posting pictures of their latest drug busts are fairly common these days, with the Carrolton Police Department being no exception. Take a look at their latest tweet.
fox4news.com
Man found shot to death in vehicle that had been towed, Dallas police say
DALLAS - Dallas police are asking the public for help after a body was discovered inside a car that had been towed. DPD says the man's body was found in the backseat of the car on Halifax Street. He had at least one gunshot wound. The death has been ruled...
dallasexpress.com
Police Search for Suspect in Dallas Shooting
The Dallas Police Department (DPD) is seeking assistance from the community related to an ongoing investigation after a man was found shot to death. Officers from DPD responded to a call on February 5, 2023, at about 11:21 p.m. in the 2500 block of Perryton Drive, according to a news release.
