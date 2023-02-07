ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS LA

City of Industry town hall held over controversial car battering recycling factory

A town hall meeting was held Wednesday over a controversial car battery recycling factory in the City of Industry that has been fined by the state of California for years of violating state environmental laws. The California Department of Toxic Substance Control held the town hall in Hacienda Heights about Quemetco Inc. The factory melts down and recycles 10 million car batteries per year. Last month, the department reached a settlement of $2.3 million with Quemetco for 29 serious violations that threatened the health and safety of workers and nearby residents.But residents nearby expressed frustration that the settlement was not enough, adding the department did not do more to prevent the community from being poisoned with lead and arsenic. A large group of impacted community members spoke at the town hall to ask the department to deny an impending permit application by Quemetco. "We believe Quemetco should be shut down," said one meeting attendee. Quemetco released a statement that said, in part: "The company is proud to be the cleanest lead recycling facility in the world, and it continually meets or exceeds all applicable environmental standards and requirements."
HACIENDA HEIGHTS, CA
2urbangirls.com

Former LA County Sheriff discusses rise in homeless as Skid Row Housing Trust teeters on brink of insolvency

Former Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva continues to shed light on the homeless industrial complex that is plaguing LA County. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors have pledged an additional $609 million towards homeless initiatives while taxpayer funds continue to be pilfered and mismanaged which results in the homeless numbers trending up.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Planning Commission to host tours of Shadowbox, Wiley Canyon projects

The city of Santa Clarita Planning Commission is hosting two tours at a public meeting later this month. On Feb. 21, city planners will be leading two groups: one to check out a 32-acre, mixed-use site east of Wiley Canyon Road and Interstate 5; and the other a major studio project that would add more than two dozen sound stages to the nearly 60 already in the Santa Clarita Valley.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
scvnews.com

Supes Approve Largest-Ever One-Year Spending Plan of $609.7M to Address Homelessness

Four weeks after declaring a local emergency on homelessness, the Los Angeles Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a $609.7 million budget for the Los Angeles County Homeless Initiative for fiscal year 2023-24, the largest investment in any given year to date to prevent and address homelessness. This budget will help...
2urbangirls.com

4th Industry councilmember in line for heavily discounted rent at city-owned housing

City already rents to three other councilmembers at rates as low as $710 per month. After freezing its controversial housing program for years, the City of Industry is now actively renting the heavily discounted residences again, but city officials have refused to disclose who was selected from a recent pool that included a current city councilmember and eight other applicants.
CITY OF INDUSTRY, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Richard Bloom appointed LA County Superior Court Judge

Former Santa Monica Mayor Richard Bloom has been appointed by Governor Gavin Newsom to serve as a Judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court, beginning this week. Bloom is a graduate of Loyola Law School and worked as a sole practitioner from 1978 to 2005. He served on the Santa Monica City Council for 13 years, with multiple stints as mayor, between 1999 and 2012. He then went on to represent the 50th District in the California State assembly from 2012 until 2022, when he announced he would not be running for a sixth term.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Voice of OC

Orange Unified School Officials Hit With Brown Act Complaint After Superintendent Firing

A push to reshape what kids are taught in public schools may set off a government secrecy lawsuit in Orange County. In a formal letter to Orange Unified School District officials this week, a parent alleges the school board majority broke the state’s open meeting laws when its members fired two top school executives without explanation last month and while people were out of town on winter break.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
pasadenanow.com

Pasadena Water & Power Asks For Community Input on Roadmap to Energy Future

Pasadena Water and Power (PWP) is seeking the community’s input on its long-term energy plan through a virtual community meeting on February 22nd, 6-8 p.m. The Power Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) serves as a 25-year blueprint for PWP’s strategy of providing reliable, affordable, and environmentally responsible energy. The...
PASADENA, CA

