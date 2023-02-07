Read full article on original website
City of Industry town hall held over controversial car battering recycling factory
A town hall meeting was held Wednesday over a controversial car battery recycling factory in the City of Industry that has been fined by the state of California for years of violating state environmental laws. The California Department of Toxic Substance Control held the town hall in Hacienda Heights about Quemetco Inc. The factory melts down and recycles 10 million car batteries per year. Last month, the department reached a settlement of $2.3 million with Quemetco for 29 serious violations that threatened the health and safety of workers and nearby residents.But residents nearby expressed frustration that the settlement was not enough, adding the department did not do more to prevent the community from being poisoned with lead and arsenic. A large group of impacted community members spoke at the town hall to ask the department to deny an impending permit application by Quemetco. "We believe Quemetco should be shut down," said one meeting attendee. Quemetco released a statement that said, in part: "The company is proud to be the cleanest lead recycling facility in the world, and it continually meets or exceeds all applicable environmental standards and requirements."
2urbangirls.com
Former LA County Sheriff discusses rise in homeless as Skid Row Housing Trust teeters on brink of insolvency
Former Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva continues to shed light on the homeless industrial complex that is plaguing LA County. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors have pledged an additional $609 million towards homeless initiatives while taxpayer funds continue to be pilfered and mismanaged which results in the homeless numbers trending up.
signalscv.com
Planning Commission to host tours of Shadowbox, Wiley Canyon projects
The city of Santa Clarita Planning Commission is hosting two tours at a public meeting later this month. On Feb. 21, city planners will be leading two groups: one to check out a 32-acre, mixed-use site east of Wiley Canyon Road and Interstate 5; and the other a major studio project that would add more than two dozen sound stages to the nearly 60 already in the Santa Clarita Valley.
californiaglobe.com
LA County Board Of Supervisors Passes Package Of New Firearm Ordinances
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed several gun control measures on Tuesday in response to several recent mass shootings in the County including the Monterey Park shooting that left 11 dead last month. Two ordinances are expected to come into law soon:. Prohibition of the sale of .50-caliber...
signalscv.com
Supes approve increase to developer fees for fire protection by almost 10%
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved an almost 10% increase to developer fees for the benefit of the Fire Protection District of the county after a public hearing on Jan. 31. These updated rates would take effect on April 1 in the incorporated areas of the county, and in cities upon an approved resolution.
foxla.com
LA council approves ordinance requiring landlords pay relocation assistance following rent increase
LOS ANGELES - The City Council adopted an ordinance Tuesday requiring landlords to pay relocation assistance to tenants in Los Angeles who move out following certain rent increases. The ordinance -- which the council preliminarily approved last week -- is the final part of a package of tenant protections the...
scvnews.com
Supes Approve Largest-Ever One-Year Spending Plan of $609.7M to Address Homelessness
Four weeks after declaring a local emergency on homelessness, the Los Angeles Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a $609.7 million budget for the Los Angeles County Homeless Initiative for fiscal year 2023-24, the largest investment in any given year to date to prevent and address homelessness. This budget will help...
2urbangirls.com
4th Industry councilmember in line for heavily discounted rent at city-owned housing
City already rents to three other councilmembers at rates as low as $710 per month. After freezing its controversial housing program for years, the City of Industry is now actively renting the heavily discounted residences again, but city officials have refused to disclose who was selected from a recent pool that included a current city councilmember and eight other applicants.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Richard Bloom appointed LA County Superior Court Judge
Former Santa Monica Mayor Richard Bloom has been appointed by Governor Gavin Newsom to serve as a Judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court, beginning this week. Bloom is a graduate of Loyola Law School and worked as a sole practitioner from 1978 to 2005. He served on the Santa Monica City Council for 13 years, with multiple stints as mayor, between 1999 and 2012. He then went on to represent the 50th District in the California State assembly from 2012 until 2022, when he announced he would not be running for a sixth term.
Laist.com
LA Mayor Bass On Kevin De León’s Refusal To Resign And Unhoused People Sleeping On Public Transit
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood. Topline:
LACo Approves Record Budget Allotment for Homeless Initiatives
Following its Jan. 10 declaration of a countywide homeless emergency, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday authorized its largest-ever annual budget allocation for the county's Homeless Initiative -- $609.7 million.
Lawsuit alleges new deputy 'gang' forming in LA County Sheriff's Department
A new lawsuit alleges some Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies are forming a new "gang" in the department's East L.A. station.
Orange Unified School Officials Hit With Brown Act Complaint After Superintendent Firing
A push to reshape what kids are taught in public schools may set off a government secrecy lawsuit in Orange County. In a formal letter to Orange Unified School District officials this week, a parent alleges the school board majority broke the state’s open meeting laws when its members fired two top school executives without explanation last month and while people were out of town on winter break.
KABC
LA County giving away free money. Of course it comes from your tax dollars.
LA County Calling On Nonprofits (Los Angeles, CA) — Los Angeles County is gearing up to award millions of dollars to nonprofits and community-based organizations. The funds come from American Rescue Plan programs. Groups can apply for grants and contractor opportunities at ceo-dot-la-county-dot-gov-slash-contracting.
Calls Intensify for Anaheim’s City Leaders to Keep Promises to Root Out Corruption
Resident watchdogs, activists, community leaders and Orange County’s Democratic party are all pushing back on Anaheim City Council members this week, calling on them to stay the course on a contracted corruption investigation into City Hall instead of paring down efforts stemming from a scandal that surfaced last year.
goldrushcam.com
CDCR Authorities Apprehend Participant Who Walked Away from Los Angeles Male Community Reentry Program (MCRP)
February 9, 2023 - LOS ANGELES — California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) agents have apprehended a participant who walked away from a Male Community Reentry. Program (MCRP) in Los Angeles on Feb. 4, 2023. Carlos Montes was taken into custody on Feb. 8 at approximately 7:30 p.m....
Judge Dismisses LA County Workers' Suit Over Vaccine Mandate
A judge Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit by five Los Angeles County workers who sued their employer, alleging that the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for county workers is unconstitutional.
Rails to Trails: Old Train Tracks May Be Key in Solving Central OC’s Green Space Shortage
What once carried thousands as far north as Los Angeles by rail might now connect bikers between two of the most park-poor cities in Orange County, and in lush green seclusion safe from dangers on the roads. The project is called “rails-to-trails,” in which the Orange County Transportation Authority plans...
PLANetizen
Rail Transit Plans Would Connect L.A.’s South Bay to the Regional Rail System
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) recently released a draft environmental impact report (DEIR) for an extension of the C Line (née Green Line) from its current Terminus in Redondo Beach another 4.5 miles into the city of Torrance. The plan for the C Line extension would...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Water & Power Asks For Community Input on Roadmap to Energy Future
Pasadena Water and Power (PWP) is seeking the community’s input on its long-term energy plan through a virtual community meeting on February 22nd, 6-8 p.m. The Power Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) serves as a 25-year blueprint for PWP’s strategy of providing reliable, affordable, and environmentally responsible energy. The...
