Call To Artists: Ashland SWCD seeks rain barrel artists for 4th annual Rain Beat on Main Street event
ASHLAND — Art and conservation come together each summer as part of Ashland Soil and Water Conservation District’s Rain Beat on Main Street event. 2023 will mark the program’s fourth year, and they are hoping the program continues to grow in popularity. That’s why the district is...
wqkt.com
Threats cause Wadsworth brewery to cancel LGBTQ+ fundraiser
A brewery in Wadsworth is canceling an LGBTQ+ fundraiser after receiving some online threats over the event. The Wadsworth Brewing Company said in a Wednesday Facebook post that it was cancelling next month’s event because the safety of its staff and customers comes first. According to a flyer for the event, one of the things that was going to be featured was a drag queen story hour. All funds would have gone to support Margie’s Hope, a Northeast Ohio organization that provides resources for transgender, nonbinary and gender expansive people.
cleveland.com
Winking Lizard, marking 40 years in business, changing up Lizardville retail approach
BEDFORD, Ohio – Many restaurants and bars undergo renovations because it’s time for an aesthetic change, a little sprucing up, a way to stand out a bit. Not Winking Lizard. The folks at the comfortable, affordable and beer-centric restaurant-watering holes are changing because of the economic writing on the wall. With sports on television, its homey décor and a sleepy lizard in a glass-enclosed room to entertain kids, the company’s Lizardville is shifting focus and getting out of the retail business.
ashlandsource.com
Cleo Redd Fisher Museum seeks volunteers in Loudonville
LOUDONVILLE — The Cleo Redd Fisher Museum in Loudonville is looking to recruit new volunteers for the upcoming year and will be hosting an open house for those interested in becoming involved. The open house will include an introduction to the museum and the different roles that volunteers fulfill...
Remnants of 'Shawshank' tree in Mansfield at center of lawsuit
What's left of the famous "Shawshank Tree" that was once located in Mansfield is now at the center of a civil lawsuit.
richlandsource.com
Do you remember rolling along at the Coliseum in Mansfield?
MANSFIELD -- Tired of the bleak winter weather? Roll along with us through a few images of the old Coliseum.
ashlandsource.com
Ashland Center for Nonviolence hosting 'Welcoming the Stranger' conference Feb. 24-25
ASHLAND — The Ashland Center for Nonviolence at Ashland University will host the John D. Stratton Conference once again, with this year’s theme being “Welcoming the Stranger.” The eighth annual event will take place Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24-25. On the evening of Feb. 24, keynote speaker Kimberly Brazwell, a community builder and social justice advocate, will present “Creating Braver, Safer Spaces with Courage and Reliability” in the Trustees Room of the John C. Myers Convocation Center. This event begins at 7 p.m. and is free and open to the public.
cleveland19.com
Elyria chocolate shop suffers partial collapse of an exterior wall during high winds
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News has learned that high winds of about 60 miles per hour may be partially responsible for the partial collapse of the facade of an Elyria business on Thursday. Large pieces of sandstone crashed down onto the sidewalk from the century-old building that houses Suzin...
cleveland19.com
Wadsworth brewery drops out of drag event after receiving threatening statements
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Wadsworth Brewing Company is no longer hosting a drag story hour due to threatening statements, the brewery said in a statement on Facebook Wednesday. The brewery said in its online statement that it has always been supportive of the Wadsworth community, schools and not for profit organizations.
ashlandsource.com
Bella's 220 and More re-opens at new Church Street location
ASHLAND — Rita Edwards, the owner of Bella's 220 and More, says she's been working in the restaurant business her whole life. "I love to cook and, you know, I love people and I love all that," she said.
2 more Ohio Bed, Bath & Beyond locations added to closures
Two more Ohio Bed Bath & Beyond locations have been added to the list of stores within the company that are closing.
Proposed 'connector' between US-33, I-70 has some fearful for 'unnecessary' change
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio — They say as the crow flies is the shortest distance between two points. On Hidden Acres Legacy Farm in Pickerington is where Laura Coholich, her husband, their four children and a handful of goats call home. “And about 35 chickens,” Coholich joked. Years ago,...
Farm and Dairy
Auctioneers receive awards at Ohio Auctioneers Association conference
LEWIS CENTER, Ohio — Auctioneers from across the state convened for the Ohio Auctioneers Association annual conference. The conference was held at the Nationwide Hotel & Conference Center in Lewis Center, Jan. 13-14. Highlights of this year’s conference included the annual trade show with over a dozen industry vendors, the Ohio Auctioneers Championship, auction marketing awards, the hall of fame induction, presidential luncheon and the election of the board of directors.
richlandsource.com
Shelby welcomes new Mickey Mart gas station with Dunkin' Donuts franchise on State Rt. 39
SHELBY — The city of Shelby is about to be running on Dunkin'. City officials have been in contact with Mickey Mart representatives, who are planning to break ground this spring for the construction of a gas station with a built-in Dunkin' Donuts franchise.
tourcounsel.com
Belden Village Mall | Shopping mall in Canton, Ohio
Belden Village Mall is a shopping mall in Jackson Township, Stark County, Ohio, United States, a suburb of Canton. Its current anchor tenants are Dave & Buster's (in the upper level of the former Sears), Dillard's (formerly Higbee's), and Macy's (formerly O'Neil's, later May Company Ohio, then Kaufmann's). Belden Village...
ashlandsource.com
Downtown Ashland to get new public parking lot for $6, after pricey repair to retaining wall, sewer line
ASHLAND — The city is getting a new public parking lot with up to 35 spots. In six years. Ashland City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to enter into a lease agreement for easement rights to a parking lot located between Schine Theatre and Farm and Home Hardware along Center Street.
Popular Ohio grocery store closing this month
A popular grocery store chain recently announced that it would be closing another one of its Ohio store locations this month. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 7, 2023, local source Cleveland.com confirmed that the Earth Fare grocery store in Fairview Park would be closing once again.
Medina Library hosts real-life fairytale wedding
MEDINA, Ohio -- On Jan. 30, the Medina Library announced on Facebook that it had hosted a wedding for Ashley and Kathryn Hejduk. The Facebook post has since gotten hundreds of comments and even more reactions and shares. But this wedding ceremony wasn’t originally planned for the library. “We...
Westerville prepares for Intel with land purchase
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – The City of Westerville is investing in a new development project, in anticipation of business demands related to Intel’s semiconductor facilities in Licking County. City council members voted Tuesday to approve the purchase of 88 acres of land by the Westerville Industry and Commerce Corporation. The property, located along the east […]
ashlandsource.com
Firelands Electric Cooperative sponsors Terrific Teachers contest
ASHLAND -- Firelands Electric places a tremendous value on education — it’s actually one of the company's Seven Cooperative Principles. Firelands also recognizes that quality education requires passionate and devoted teachers. To that end, through March 9, Firelands Electric is asking the cooperative’s member-families to nominate their elementary school’s most dedicated teachers as part of its Terrific Teachers Contest.
