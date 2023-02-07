ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudonville, OH

wqkt.com

Threats cause Wadsworth brewery to cancel LGBTQ+ fundraiser

A brewery in Wadsworth is canceling an LGBTQ+ fundraiser after receiving some online threats over the event. The Wadsworth Brewing Company said in a Wednesday Facebook post that it was cancelling next month’s event because the safety of its staff and customers comes first. According to a flyer for the event, one of the things that was going to be featured was a drag queen story hour. All funds would have gone to support Margie’s Hope, a Northeast Ohio organization that provides resources for transgender, nonbinary and gender expansive people.
WADSWORTH, OH
cleveland.com

Winking Lizard, marking 40 years in business, changing up Lizardville retail approach

BEDFORD, Ohio – Many restaurants and bars undergo renovations because it’s time for an aesthetic change, a little sprucing up, a way to stand out a bit. Not Winking Lizard. The folks at the comfortable, affordable and beer-centric restaurant-watering holes are changing because of the economic writing on the wall. With sports on television, its homey décor and a sleepy lizard in a glass-enclosed room to entertain kids, the company’s Lizardville is shifting focus and getting out of the retail business.
BEDFORD, OH
ashlandsource.com

Cleo Redd Fisher Museum seeks volunteers in Loudonville

LOUDONVILLE — The Cleo Redd Fisher Museum in Loudonville is looking to recruit new volunteers for the upcoming year and will be hosting an open house for those interested in becoming involved. The open house will include an introduction to the museum and the different roles that volunteers fulfill...
LOUDONVILLE, OH
ashlandsource.com

Ashland Center for Nonviolence hosting 'Welcoming the Stranger' conference Feb. 24-25

ASHLAND — The Ashland Center for Nonviolence at Ashland University will host the John D. Stratton Conference once again, with this year’s theme being “Welcoming the Stranger.” The eighth annual event will take place Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24-25. On the evening of Feb. 24, keynote speaker Kimberly Brazwell, a community builder and social justice advocate, will present “Creating Braver, Safer Spaces with Courage and Reliability” in the Trustees Room of the John C. Myers Convocation Center. This event begins at 7 p.m. and is free and open to the public.
ASHLAND, OH
Farm and Dairy

Auctioneers receive awards at Ohio Auctioneers Association conference

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio — Auctioneers from across the state convened for the Ohio Auctioneers Association annual conference. The conference was held at the Nationwide Hotel & Conference Center in Lewis Center, Jan. 13-14. Highlights of this year’s conference included the annual trade show with over a dozen industry vendors, the Ohio Auctioneers Championship, auction marketing awards, the hall of fame induction, presidential luncheon and the election of the board of directors.
OHIO STATE
tourcounsel.com

Belden Village Mall | Shopping mall in Canton, Ohio

Belden Village Mall is a shopping mall in Jackson Township, Stark County, Ohio, United States, a suburb of Canton. Its current anchor tenants are Dave & Buster's (in the upper level of the former Sears), Dillard's (formerly Higbee's), and Macy's (formerly O'Neil's, later May Company Ohio, then Kaufmann's). Belden Village...
CANTON, OH
Kristen Walters

Popular Ohio grocery store closing this month

A popular grocery store chain recently announced that it would be closing another one of its Ohio store locations this month. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 7, 2023, local source Cleveland.com confirmed that the Earth Fare grocery store in Fairview Park would be closing once again.
FAIRVIEW PARK, OH
Cleveland.com

Medina Library hosts real-life fairytale wedding

MEDINA, Ohio -- On Jan. 30, the Medina Library announced on Facebook that it had hosted a wedding for Ashley and Kathryn Hejduk. The Facebook post has since gotten hundreds of comments and even more reactions and shares. But this wedding ceremony wasn’t originally planned for the library. “We...
MEDINA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Westerville prepares for Intel with land purchase

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – The City of Westerville is investing in a new development project, in anticipation of business demands related to Intel’s semiconductor facilities in Licking County. City council members voted Tuesday to approve the purchase of 88 acres of land by the Westerville Industry and Commerce Corporation. The property, located along the east […]
WESTERVILLE, OH
ashlandsource.com

Firelands Electric Cooperative sponsors Terrific Teachers contest

ASHLAND -- Firelands Electric places a tremendous value on education — it’s actually one of the company's Seven Cooperative Principles. Firelands also recognizes that quality education requires passionate and devoted teachers. To that end, through March 9, Firelands Electric is asking the cooperative’s member-families to nominate their elementary school’s most dedicated teachers as part of its Terrific Teachers Contest.
ASHLAND, OH

