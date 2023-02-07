Well here we are again, another new year and the weight loss industry is still offering all types of miracle cures for people who are overweight. This industry really makes me angry, and not just because it cons people out of their hard earned cash by selling them products that don't work, but because all the information given out in a bid to sell products actually confuses people and leaves them wondering which way to go. Weight loss is not rocket science, it is easy, but all the conflicting information makes people lose sight of the basics.

26 DAYS AGO