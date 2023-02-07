Read full article on original website
WLOX
Drug dealer connected to fatal wreck at Keesler sentenced on fentanyl charges
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Thursday, Dean Carlin Fender, 26, was sentenced to 36 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl in the U.S. District Court in Gulfport. According to court documents, during the investigation into the death of an airman at Keesler Air Force Base, a...
WLOX
First medical marijuana dispensary opens in Ocean Springs
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - A Wednesday ribbon-cutting event officially welcomed the first medical marijuana dispensary to Ocean Springs. Co-owner Evan Daily has been in the medical marijuana business since 2020. He said he is bringing that knowledge into the new dispensary located on Marks Road. “The second I stepped...
WLOX
‘Sextortion’ scam targeting Stone County children
STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Stone County law enforcement officers are investigating two cases of a disturbing social media scam targeting school-age teenagers. “These children are being led into sending nude photos and then they’re being extorted for money,” said Sgt. Steve Taylor of Wiggins Police Department. He...
3 dead in St. Tammany with suspected overdoses from tainted fentanyl
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — An illegal drug now being sold on the Northshore can kill you. Over the weekend the parish's coroner believes it claimed the lives of three people in 24 hours in St. Tammany. “I have seen this clinical presentation over and over and over again...
‘We can’t continue to live like this’ – Haunting 911 call before family found dead
HARVEY, La. — Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto said a haunting message to the 911 system foretold a horrific scene at a home in Harvey early Thursday. “We can’t continue to live like this,” Lopinto said the man leaving the message said. “You’ll find four bodies when you get here.”
Mississippi Press
Shooting lands Gautier man in jail, two in hospital
GAUTIER, Mississippi -- A 22-year-old Gautier man is charged with two counts of aggravated assault after a Wednesday shooting which sent two people to the hospital. According to Gautier police chief David Bever, officers responded to a report of a shooting on Whitewood Drive around 1 a.m. Wednesday. Arriving at...
Police: Remains found in Louisiana field are those of missing Mississippi man
Human remains found in a Louisiana field have been identified as being from a missing Mississippi man. The Picayune Police Department confirmed that the remains found in Washington Parish, Louisiana, are Daryl Jenkins, a man who has been missing in the south Mississippi town. In a social media post, the...
mississippifreepress.org
Police Violence and Abuse Spark Protests on the Mississippi Gulf Coast
The families of Nelson Watkins and Kimbella (Raheem) Kimbell have accused the Gulfport Police Department and the Harrison County Adult Detention Center of severe human-rights violations and abuse. Both families are left with many unanswered questions involving police treatment of their children. The death of 20-year-old Gulfport resident Kimbella, a...
wxxv25.com
Ocean Springs men to serve 20 years for armed robberies
Two Ocean Springs men will spend 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to armed robbery in two incidents in 2021. 28-year-old Gywan Willis pleaded guilty Jan. 12 and was sentenced Jan. 30. 34-year-old Alfonzo Taylor pleaded guilty Jan. 17 and was sentenced Feb. 6. According to court records Willis...
WLOX
Long Beach ATM manufacturer Triton Systems, LLC reflects on 44 years of business
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - In Long Beach, ATM manufacturer Triton Systems, LLC is celebrating 44 years of service, providing ATMs around the world. The company draws tourists and buyers who want to see not only new ATM technology, but also how ATMs have changed our lives for decades. “It’s...
WLOX
Elmer waiting for his forever home at Hancock County Animal Shelter
Today is going to be another beautiful, rain-free day! High temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Tonight will be cool with an increase of cloud cover. Temperatures will fall into the 40s. By sunrise, we could see a few scattered showers, so don’t forget your umbrella tomorrow. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with some scattered showers, and temperatures will stay warm near 70s for highs. The wettest weather of the week will arrive on Wednesday and last into Thursday morning.
wgno.com
‘Leave your weapons at home’| 3 guns, 4 arrests at Slidell Mardi Gras parade
SLIDELL (WGNO)— The Slidell Police Department confiscated several guns, two separate times, at the Krewe of Antheia parade on Sunday(Feb. 5). Three of the guns were taken off the streets by Slidell Police. “These are individuals that shouldn’t be carrying weapons much less on the parade route,” said Slidell...
VIDEO: Tornado flips 2 mobile homes south of Kentwood
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A strong line of severe storms spawned at least one confirmed tornado Wednesday evening (Feb. 8). A tornado warning was issued for a portion of St. Helena Parish and Tangipahoa Parish around 5 p.m. The warning was extended about an hour later. Another tornado warning was...
OnlyInYourState
