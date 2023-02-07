ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Saint Louis, MS

WLOX

First medical marijuana dispensary opens in Ocean Springs

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - A Wednesday ribbon-cutting event officially welcomed the first medical marijuana dispensary to Ocean Springs. Co-owner Evan Daily has been in the medical marijuana business since 2020. He said he is bringing that knowledge into the new dispensary located on Marks Road. “The second I stepped...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

‘Sextortion’ scam targeting Stone County children

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Stone County law enforcement officers are investigating two cases of a disturbing social media scam targeting school-age teenagers. “These children are being led into sending nude photos and then they’re being extorted for money,” said Sgt. Steve Taylor of Wiggins Police Department. He...
STONE COUNTY, MS
Mississippi Press

Shooting lands Gautier man in jail, two in hospital

GAUTIER, Mississippi -- A 22-year-old Gautier man is charged with two counts of aggravated assault after a Wednesday shooting which sent two people to the hospital. According to Gautier police chief David Bever, officers responded to a report of a shooting on Whitewood Drive around 1 a.m. Wednesday. Arriving at...
GAUTIER, MS
mississippifreepress.org

Police Violence and Abuse Spark Protests on the Mississippi Gulf Coast

The families of Nelson Watkins and Kimbella (Raheem) Kimbell have accused the Gulfport Police Department and the Harrison County Adult Detention Center of severe human-rights violations and abuse. Both families are left with many unanswered questions involving police treatment of their children. The death of 20-year-old Gulfport resident Kimbella, a...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Ocean Springs men to serve 20 years for armed robberies

Two Ocean Springs men will spend 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to armed robbery in two incidents in 2021. 28-year-old Gywan Willis pleaded guilty Jan. 12 and was sentenced Jan. 30. 34-year-old Alfonzo Taylor pleaded guilty Jan. 17 and was sentenced Feb. 6. According to court records Willis...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

Elmer waiting for his forever home at Hancock County Animal Shelter

Today is going to be another beautiful, rain-free day! High temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Tonight will be cool with an increase of cloud cover. Temperatures will fall into the 40s. By sunrise, we could see a few scattered showers, so don’t forget your umbrella tomorrow. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with some scattered showers, and temperatures will stay warm near 70s for highs. The wettest weather of the week will arrive on Wednesday and last into Thursday morning.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
WAFB

VIDEO: Tornado flips 2 mobile homes south of Kentwood

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A strong line of severe storms spawned at least one confirmed tornado Wednesday evening (Feb. 8). A tornado warning was issued for a portion of St. Helena Parish and Tangipahoa Parish around 5 p.m. The warning was extended about an hour later. Another tornado warning was...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
OnlyInYourState

This Old-Fashioned Restaurant In Mississippi Doesn’t Have A Website, But The Food Is Delicious

In today’s world, it’s almost unheard of for a business not to have a website or at least a Facebook page. Down in Gulfport, there’s one restaurant that’s serving up food that’s so good, they can get by on just through word of mouth. Goes to show you that quality ingredients and good food can take you much further than a website can! This humble joint is home to some of the best fried chicken in Mississippi, and it’s so good we feel confident telling you that this restaurant is worth a road trip from any corner of the state. Let’s check it out:
GULFPORT, MS

