Per RCSO, Lawrence Carter has been located and returned home. AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help to locate a missing man that may be suffering from Dementia. 64-year-old Lawrence Carter was last seen around 5:00 p.m. on February 8th at the Red Lobster at Walton Way and Gordon […]

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO