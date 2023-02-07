Read full article on original website
City of Augusta hosting hiring fair
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The City of Augusta is hosting a hiring event for jobs in the local government. The event will take place Thursday, Feb. 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Linda Beazley Room in the Augusta Municipal Building on Telfair St. The city is hiring...
Gas leak blocks traffic on Washington Road in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3000 block of Washington Road in reference to a gas leak Wednesday. Officials said both eastbound lanes were closed. By 5:30 p.m., our News 12 crew on scene says the lanes were back open. The leak was...
Richmond County deputies respond to shooting downtown
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A shooting incident has been confirmed in downtown Augusta on Friday afternoon. According to authorities, deputies responded to a call at 1:41 p.m. about a shooting near Martin Luther King and 12th Street. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene and there is no...
Missing Augusta man with Dementia located
Per RCSO, Lawrence Carter has been located and returned home. AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help to locate a missing man that may be suffering from Dementia. 64-year-old Lawrence Carter was last seen around 5:00 p.m. on February 8th at the Red Lobster at Walton Way and Gordon […]
Fire departments responding to structure fire in North Augusta
North Augusta, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -Fire crews are responding to a fire on 842 East Buena Vista Avenue early Thursday morning. Dispatch says the call came in at 11:34 Wednesday night and says power crews are on the way to the scene. It is unknown if anyone is hurt or what...
1 dead after 18-wheeler wreck on Bobby Jones
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An accident involving an 18-wheeler killed one person on Friday. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to I-520 Westbound at mile marker 11 in regards to a single-vehicle accident involving a tractor-trailer at 11:25 a.m. Upon arrival and investigation, it was determined the driver of...
UPDATE: Commission votes against AmeriPro contract
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: The Augusta Commission is holding a special called meeting Friday at 11 a.m. to discuss the city applying to be the ambulance provider for the area. FOX54 will be streaming that meeting. ---------- UPDATE: The Augusta Commission is expected to gather again Friday for another...
New Augusta ambulance contract rejected by commissioners
Commissioners reject staff recommendation for new contract for ambulance service
Widespread rain expected this weekend, but what about winter weather?
(Forecast updated Thursday morning, 2/9/2023) A soggy weather pattern is setting up across Middle Georgia that will bring several inches of rain to the region. Rain chances will increase Thursday and will remain persistent through Sunday as a weather system in the upper levels of the atmosphere moves through the deep south.
Richmond County man arrested in death of teacher
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A traffic accident on Sunday claimed the life of a Graniteville woman, the third person in three days killed in a Richmond County crash. Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said Monday afternoon that Sabrina Molina, 43, died after being involved in a vehicle accident at Gordon Highway and Jimmie Dyess Parkway.
Congestive heart failure survivor holding fundraiser to help others
After years of wearing two heart assisting devices, three open heart surgeries, and miraculous heart and kidney transplant, Wayne is now wanting to help others with his foundation, Heart to Heart 911 Inc.
1 dead after shooting at Aiken Burger King
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to the scene of a shooting at Burger King on York Street. According to dispatch, the incident was called in at 8:38 p.m. on Wednesday. Two victims were taken to Aiken Regional Medical Center suffering from gunshot wounds. One...
RCSO jailer arrested; on administrative leave
AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - A Richmond County Sheriff's Office deputy jailer is on administrative leave pending an investigation into her arrest on February 9th. According to RCSO, deputies responded to the home of Diane Maultsby in reference to a domestic incident involving her juvenile son. Maultsby has been charged with reckless conduct.
Woman dead after motor vehicle accident on Augusta Road in Warrenville
WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) – One woman is dead after a motor vehicle accident on Wednesday morning. Authorities say the incident happened at 9:41 A.M. on Augusta Road, which is also known as Highway 421. According to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office, Vikki S. Choate, 64, of Beech Island, South Carolina, was unrestrained while driving a […]
Man arrested after argument turns violent at Augusta apartment
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection with a shooting incident at an apartment complex. According to authorities, on Wednesday, deputies responded to a call around 5:33 p.m. in reference to a fight on the block of 2200 Bread Street and Hal Powell Apartment Complex.
UPDATE: Tractor trailer driver killed in I-520 crash identified
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash on I-520. According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to westbound I-520 near mile marker 10 just before 11:30 a.m. Friday for a single-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer. Investigators say the truck left the roadway, struck the guard rail, and continued on, hitting several trees.
