Mary Virginia Dirks Snyder, obituary
BELFAST — Mary Virginia Dirks Snyder, 95, died peacefully at her home in Belfast on February 7, 2023, surrounded by family and under the wonderful care of the nurses and CNAs of Sussman House Hospice. She was born Sept.23, 1927, in Orono, Maine, where her father Charles O. Dirks,...
Oceanside, Medomak collect Busline semifinal wins
Busline League middle school basketball action continued Wednesday, Feb. 8 across the Midcoast with Busline League semifinals in full swing. Oceanside held quarterly leads of 19-6, 35-6 and 45-11. Scoring for Medomak were Paige Gerlack (six), Sidney Nicholls (four), Brooke McNelly (two), Molly Emerson (two), Lilly Hills (seven) and Arie...
Feb. 9 update: Midcoast adds nine new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Margaret Christie, Elinor Silverio named to Dean College Fall 2022 Dean's List
Dean College has announce that Margaret Christie, of Rockport, and Elinor Silverio, of Lincolnville, have earned a place on the Dean's List for the Fall 2022 semester. These students have demonstrated a serious commitment to their studies while at Dean College. Founded in 1865, Dean College is a private, residential...
Philip E. ‘Sonny’ Myers, Jr., obituary
ROCKLAND — Philip E. ‘Sonny’ Myers, Jr., 72, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side, Sunday, January 29, 2023, following a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Rockland, May 17, 1950, he was the son of Philip E., Sr. and Virginia Myers. Raised...
Family of Graham Lacher increases reward; expands search out-of-state
The family of Graham Lacher, missing since June 6, 2022, when he fled the grounds of Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center (DDPC) in Bangor, has increased the reward amount for his safe return from $2,500 to $3,500. They are also making a special effort to let other states know about the Silver Alert issued for him in Maine.
Rockland Police Department hires new officer
ROCKLAND — The Rockland Police Department has hired a new officer, according to a news release on its Facebook page Feb. 9. Connor Kerivan was born and raised in the White Mountains region of New Hampshire. He grew up in the outdoors, spending much of his youth hunting, fishing and riding ATVs and snowmobiles.
Claris ‘Claire’ Tweedie, obituary
UNION — Claris A. Tweedie, 91, passed away on February 2, 2023, with her family by her side at the Sussman House in Rockport. Born in Waterville on April 14, 1931. She was the daughter of Clarence and Alice Bryant Johnson. Claris graduated from Freedom Academy in 1949. Claris...
Belfast Ice Festival signature events return to Belfast
BELFAST — The 3rd Annual Belfast Ice Festival presented by Nordic Aquafarms returns to downtown Belfast, on February 24, 25, and 26, 2023. “Building off last year’s wildly successful event, thousands of visitors will find downtown filled with ice sculptures, live ice carving demonstrations, ice bars, and family-friendly activities,” said Our Town Belfast, in a news release.
South School in Rockland creates community through Mystery Bingo Night
According to Dr. Seuss: “The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you’ll go.” The place to go on Thursday, February 2, was South School’s Mystery Bingo Night and Scholastic Book Fair. The South School...
Bixby Chocolate 2023 Good Food Finalist
Bixby Chocolate Belize 70% Dark Chocolate Bar is a 2023 Good Food Award Finalist. Spanning 42 states and Washington D.C., the Finalists stood out from the nearly 2,000 entries as the top scorers in 18 categories. The full list of Finalists is available here. Bixby Chocolate is a craft chocolate...
Belfast Council appoints Jackson Winslow as fulltime firefighter/EMT
BELFAST — At the Feb. 7 regularly scheduled Belfast City Council Meeting, the Belfast City Council unanimously appointed Jackson Winslow as a fulltime firefighter/EMT for the Belfast Fire and Ambulance Department. Jackson Winslow had been serving as an on-call member to the Fire Department and a parttime EMT to...
Steve White steps down as Brooklin Boat Yard president, Brian Larkin takes helm
Steve White, who took over the boat yard in 1990, is the son of its founder, Joel White. In the 33 years under Steve’s leadership as president, Brooklin Boat Yard grew to a company of 70 employees. Steve will continue to serve Brooklin Boat Yard in the sales department promoting its boatbuilding and restoration services.
Rockport man faces up to 30 years, $1 million fine following guilty plea for PPP loan fraud
PORTLAND — Rockport resident and former Planning Board member Mark X. Haley II pleaded guilty today, Feb. 8, in U.S. District Court in Portland to a bank fraud scheme in which he filed nine fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan applications and received over $1 million in fraud proceeds, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maine, in a news release.
