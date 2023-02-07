ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Recall is closer to goal than they realized, says co-organizer

By Chris Miller
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zrTPL_0kfZhV9d00

Organizers of the effort to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell say the number of required signatures is not quite as high as they first thought:

"We do not need as many signatures as before," she told WWL's Newell Norman.

"If you look at the role, I mean at the information, it says it's by 'active voters,' not inactive," said Carter. She says that reduces the number of signatures needed from more than 53,000 to around 49,000.

Carter says they are still receiving and counting new signatures daily.

"We have staffed up to open the mailers so we can do it very expeditiously, and get it organized because this is it," she said. "We're excited."

The recall campaign faces an Ash Wednesday deadline, now just 15 days away. Carter did not say exactly how many signatures they have at this point. Last month, she said it was at 39,000.

Comments / 24

Related
bigeasymagazine.com

Names of Petition Signers in NOLAtoya Recall Campaign Remain Secret

Leaders of the movement to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell won a major victory against the Times Picayune/New Orleans Advocate in Civil District Court on Wednesday, February 8 which will keep the names of signers out of public view until after the campaign is completed on February 22. By that date...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Kenner tells IV Waste it will no longer pay for recycling, prompting lawsuit

Kenner has told its garbage contractor, IV Waste, it won't pay beyond March 1 to collect household recyclables at curbside or to operate a drop-off site, prompting the company to sue the city. The rift comes after a breakdown in negotiations between Mayor Michael Glaser’s administration and IV Waste over...
KENNER, LA
louisianaradionetwork.com

As auto burglaries burgeon in Louisiana, Metairie lawmaker proposes bill to crackdown on thieves

A Jefferson Parish lawmaker has filed legislation that would crack down on thieves who break into people’s cars, by stiffening their minimum sentence. Metairie Republican state Representative Laurie Schlegel says her House Bill 16 would impose stiffer penalties on persons who commit a string of burglaries or any burglary within a mile of any fair, festival, entertainment or sports event, or parade.
METAIRIE, LA
wgno.com

City of Mandeville looking at panhandler options

MANDEVILLE, La (WGNO) — Responding to complaints from residents, Mandeville city leaders are asking a law firm for help dealing with panhandlers in the city. During Thursday’s meeting of the Mandeville City Council, the council approved a resolution to hire the Holland & Knight law firm to research the topic.
MANDEVILLE, LA
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
31K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy