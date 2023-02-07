Recall is closer to goal than they realized, says co-organizer

Organizers of the effort to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell say the number of required signatures is not quite as high as they first thought:

"We do not need as many signatures as before," she told WWL's Newell Norman.

"If you look at the role, I mean at the information, it says it's by 'active voters,' not inactive," said Carter. She says that reduces the number of signatures needed from more than 53,000 to around 49,000.

Carter says they are still receiving and counting new signatures daily.

"We have staffed up to open the mailers so we can do it very expeditiously, and get it organized because this is it," she said. "We're excited."

The recall campaign faces an Ash Wednesday deadline, now just 15 days away. Carter did not say exactly how many signatures they have at this point. Last month, she said it was at 39,000.