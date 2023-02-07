Read full article on original website
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Memphis Grizzlies trade for Luke Kennard, send Danny Green to Rockets in 3-team deal
The Memphis Grizzlies acquired shooting guard Luke Kennard from the L.A. Clippers in a three-team trade that will also send Danny Green to the Houston Rockets, a source confirmed to The Commercial Appeal. The Grizzlies are sending three second-round draft picks to the Clippers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Green is being...
Phoenix Suns included in NBA trade odds for DeMar DeRozan, Fred VanVleet, Nikola Vucevic
The Phoenix Suns are included in odds to acquire several big names before Thursday's NBA trade deadline. They are at least in the discussion, according to OddsChecker's NBA trade deadline next team odds for several players. The most talked about player involving the Suns and the deadline continues to be...
Yardbarker
Lakers And Jazz Discussed A Deal That Would Send Mike Conley And Malik Beasley To Los Angeles
The Los Angeles Lakers are still linked with a series of trades around the NBA after they couldn't get Kyrie Irving over the weekend. They looked like serious candidates to acquire Irving from Brooklyn, but the Dallas Mavericks had different plans, ruining the Lakers'. They are now linked with more...
James Wiseman traded to Detroit Pistons, gets new start in NBA | Report
The Golden State Warriors traded former Memphis Tiger James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons in a four-team deal that also involved the Atlanta Hawks, ESPN reported Thursday. The Pistons sent forward Saddiq Bey to the Hawks. The Warriors acquired guard Gary Payton II, and the Trail Blazers acquired five second round picks, ESPN reported. ...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Yardbarker
Report: Bulls Interested in Russell Westbrook After Expected Jazz Buyout
If the Jazz buy out Westbrook's contract as expected, the Bulls are reportedly among the suitors for the veteran point guard's services. The Chicago Bulls are interested in signing Russell Westbrook, according to Chris Haynes of TNT. Westbrook was traded from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Utah Jazz as part of a three-team deal on Wednesday. In the aftermath, reports indicate the Jazz will buy out his contract.
Pelicans trade Graham to Spurs for Richardson
The New Orleans Pelicans have reached an agreement to trade Devonte' Graham and four second-round draft choices to San Antonio in exchange for Josh Richardson.
NBA
Suns land Darius Bazley in reported trade with Thunder
The Phoenix Suns have made another trade a day after reportedly landing Kevin Durant. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, Phoenix is picking up Darius Bazley from the Oklahoma City Thunder for veteran big man Dario Saric. Suns receive:. Thunder receive:. Second-round pick. Bazley’s role decreased with the Thunder this...
NBA
10 Black-owned restaurants to visit in New Orleans
Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit in New Orleans to support local Black businesses. 2. Beaucoup Eats. 3. Dooky Chase Restaurant. 4. Lil’ Dizzy’s Cafe. 5. Morrow’s. 6. Neyow’s Creole Café...
Trade deadline passes without Heat adding to roster, as attention turns to buyout market
The Miami Heat did not add to its roster ahead of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, as the attention now turns to the buyout market.
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 02.07.23
FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Bulls 128 San Antonio 104. (Bulls: 26-27, 16-11 at home). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls:Vucevic: 22 pts. Spurs: Johnson: 21 pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Drummond: 15. Spurs: Poeltl: 9. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: DeRozan: 5. Spurs: Poeltl: 4. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The two "bigs" of the...
NBA
Pelicans injury report ahead of a Friday night matchup vs. Cavaliers
New Orleans released its injury report on Thursday afternoon soon after the trade deadline. Devonte' Graham (trade pending) is the newest addition to the report and is listed as out. Four other Pelicans players remain listed as out, including Dyson Daniels (right ankle sprain), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery), Dereon Seabron (G League two-way) and Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain).
NBA
Raptors get Jakob Poeltl in trade from Spurs
Nearly five years after he was dealt to San Antonio in the Kawhi Leonard trade, Jakob Poeltl is heading back to Toronto. In the deal, the Spurs receive Khem Birch, a 2024 first-round Draft pick and second-round picks in 2023 and 2025. Poeltl was acquired by the Spurs in a...
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - Rolling into the Deadline with Chris Fedor
The Cavaliers easily took care of business on the road with back-to-back wins against the Pacers and Wizards. Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor joins Carter to discuss the state of the team, how active he feels the team could be at the deadline, Isaac Okoro's leap and much more!. Please Note: The...
NBA
Watch: Competing Together
Onward presented by Verizon - Go behind the scenes with the Oklahoma City Thunder. 09:14 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Named NBA All-Star 10:08 OKC Thunder vs Houston Rockets.
NBA
Hawks trade Justin Holiday, Frank Kaminsky to Rockets
The Atlanta Hawks have dealt Justin Holiday, Frank Kaminsky and two second-round picks to Houston for Garrison Matthews and Bruno Fernando. 2025 second-round pick (from Oklahoma City) Holiday is averaging 4.5 points in 14.7 minutes this season. The 6-foot-9 Fernando, who began his career in Atlanta in the 2019-20 season,...
NBA
Pool Report on Final Seconds of the Sacramento Kings at Houston Rockets Game
The Pool Report interview was conducted by Kelly Iko (The Athletic) with Crew Chief Gediminas Petraitis following tonight’s Kings at Rockets Game. QUESTION: Why was the Fox three-point attempt with 0.3 seconds remaining in the 4th quarter deemed a foul?. PETRAITIS: Gordon makes illegal contact to the lower body...
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Feb. 9
The NBA trade deadline has arrived. We’ve already seen some big names dealt, including Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. We still have a DFS slate to digest, but be sure to monitor the trade news throughout the day as it could have a significant impact on things. As we currently stand, here are some players to consider for your Yahoo lineups, as well as a few to potentially avoid.
NBA
Ryan Smith And Dwyane Wade To Captain The Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game
After being on the same side for the past two years, Ryan Smith and Dwyane Wade will find themselves on opposite ends of the court come Friday. Feb. 17. As part of the annual Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at All-Star Weekend, Smith, owner of the Utah Jazz, and Wade, minority owner of the Jazz, have been selected as the captains for the game.
