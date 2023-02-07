Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Delaware - National Pizza DayEast Coast TravelerRehoboth Beach, DE
Kid Family Restaurants In Ocean City, MarylandCrazy For CouponingOcean City, MD
The Jungle Bar & Restaurant, Ocean City, MDCrazy For CouponingOcean City, MD
Our 8 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Crab Spots in MarylandEast Coast TravelerMaryland State
Four Places to Eat Seafood on Delmarva (Outside of Ocean City)Katie CherrixSalisbury, MD
Related
WBOC
Hotel Coming to Salisbury Parking Lot
SALISBURY, Md.- The Salisbury City Council voted to allow a company called Mentis Lot 10 LCC to buy Lot 10 in Salisbury to be turned into a hotel. "Lot 10 is a very exciting project it is going to be a hotel and conference center with some retail. There will be two phases to the project the first phase is about $122 million and that phase when that phase is complete the next phase will be for housing and also additional retail and that’s about $70 million," said interim mayor Jack Heath.
WMDT.com
$350K granted to expand Truitt Street Community Center
SALISBURY, Md., – The Truitt Street Community Center is getting some new upgrades. Or shall we say a new building is in the works to help more community members. The added building is 4,000 square feet. It will include a kitchen and cafe, a tech center, and a community space, along with a lounge room. This comes from a partnership with the Boys and Girls Club and a grant for $350,000 through the Board of Public Works which the city then matched.
ggwash.org
How did a 17th century Dutch town hall get built two hours from DC?
Visitors to tiny Lewes, Delaware, near Rehoboth, might double take at the town’s most unusual building: A replica of the 17th century town hall from Hoorn, Netherlands. Here’s its story. The Delaware building is the Zwaanendael Museum. It’s a local history museum, built in 1931, commemorating the first...
WBOC
Demolition Complete at Cambridge Harbor Development
CAMBRIDGE, Md.- The demolition phase at the Cambridge Harbor development has been completed by the Cambridge Waterfront Development. The Dorchester Chamber of Commerce says Demolition began four months ago and included the removal of the old Dorchester General Hospital, next to the Nurses Quarters, Governors Hall slab, associated parking lots, and other hardscapes.
tourcounsel.com
The Centre at Salisbury | Shopping mall in Maryland
The Centre at Salisbury is an 862,000-square-foot (80,082 m2) super regional mall in Salisbury, Maryland. The mall is the only regional shopping mall in a 60-mile (97 km) radius. The mall's anchor stores are Boscov's, Burlington, and Dick's Sporting Goods.[3] It also features a 16 screen cinema stadium-style Regal Cinemas movie theater.
WMDT.com
UMES alum honored at Gov. Moore’s State of the State
MARYLAND – Congratulations are in order for UMES alum and Frederick County teacher Ronnie Beard. He was one of six Marylanders honored last week at Governor Wes Moore’s State of the State Address. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
WMDT.com
Police respond to incident at Somerset Intermediate School
WESTOVER, Md. – Law enforcement responded to an incident at Somerset Intermediate School Thursday morning. We’re told the incident took place at around 8:50 a.m. Deputies responded to the school and located the School Resource Deputy assigned to that school had one individual detained. The deputy sustained minor injuries but was okay.
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Delaware - National Pizza Day
DELAWARE - Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark. See... Our Staff Picks for "The Best Pizza in Delaware"
Cape Gazette
Rental townhomes eyed on Route 9
A proposed duplex project near Georgetown would be a market-rate rental community without apartments. However, to build the project, Sussex County officials must first approve an amendment to the county comprehensive plan’s future land-use map. The 51-acre parcel is designated as a commercial area and the developer is seeking a change to a developing area to allow for residential development.
WMDT.com
As BluePrint for Marylands Future approaches, Dorchester County Public Schools react to potential change to funding formula that could see poorer districts receive more state support
MARYLAND- School districts across Maryland are less than a month away from submitting their final plans for the Blueprint for Maryland’s future education overhaul, with Dorchester County holding its final public session on the implementation, and how it fits in the county’s master plan on Thursday night. The...
'Ghost' yacht sunk (on purpose) in Chesapeake Bay
GRASONVILLE, Md. — A 53-foot yacht was sunk in the Chesapeake Bay Wednesday to expand a habitat for aquatic life and create an attraction for recreational divers. The unique boat's last voyage was from the Cedar Point Marina near Kent Narrows to an existing artificial reef area near Love Point.
WGMD Radio
Sussex County Council Approves Applications for the Community Development Block Grant Program
The Sussex County Council met Tuesday morning in Georgetown. The meeting began with two County residents who spoke to the Council about re-evaluating the Cluster Subdivision Code. This comes after the Coral Lakes subdivision appeal with the Council affirmed the Planning & Zoning Commission’s approval. They cited that perimeter buffers, open space and density were not being adhered to. Jeff Seemans of Milton told the council to “rip up” the current ordinance and start over.
WBOC
Ridgely Barn Fire Causes $30,000 in Damages
RIDGELY, Md.- Fire officials are investigating the cause of a barn fire in Caroline County Wednesday night. It took officers about 30 minutes to control the blaze on Ridgely Road in Ridgely, but it caused a lot of damage. According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal, it caused an estimated $30,000 in structure damage.
WMDT.com
Drug investigation leads to four arrests in Dover
DOVER, Del. – Four people were arrested after a drug investigation wrapped up Wednesday afternoon. Just before 2:30 p.m., troopers observed a subject, identified as 33-year-old John Wyatte, participating in a drug transaction in the Dover area. Wyatte then got into a silver 2022 Toyota Rav4 and traveled to the Redner’s Market in Camden. Troopers stopped the vehicle in the parking lot, but the driver, identified as 28-year-old Ronald Maddray, fled from the car on foot. Troopers chased Maddray and eventually took him into custody.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Brunch Spots in Delaware
- If you're looking for a great way to kick off your weekend, consider eating brunch. Brunch is the time between breakfast and lunch. You can eat your breakfast until lunchtime, and you can even pair it with a cocktail. Brunch is a great way to start your weekend, and it will give you one last glimpse of the weekend before you head back to work or on vacation.
WMDT.com
Worcester Co. school threat deemed non-credible, normal operations resume
SNOW HILL, Md. – Police say an investigation was launched following a threat at a Worcester County School Wednesday morning. The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office says at around 10:30 a.m., they were made aware of a school safety threat involving Snow Hill Middle School that originated from a social media post. Students and staff at the school, as well as Cedar Chapel Special School and neighboring Snow Hill Elementary School immediately entered into shelter in place status.
The Dispatch
Seaside Boat Show Set For Annual Return Next Weekend
OCEAN CITY – A boat show to benefit local youth will return to Ocean City this month. The Ocean City-Berlin Optimist Club will host its 40th annual Seaside Boat Show at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center Feb. 17-19. Dubbed “the boat show that works for kids,” the annual fundraiser provides the Optimist Club with funds to support local youth programs.
The Dispatch
Firearms, Drugs Seized After Multi-Agency Investigation
BERLIN — A local man was arrested last weekend on drugs and weapons charges after a long-term investigation by local law enforcement agencies. Last Friday, members of the Worcester County Criminal Enforcement Team successfully concluded a long-term controlled dangerous substance investigation involving Tromaine Briddell, 43, of Berlin. As a result of the investigation, search and seizure warrants were authorized for Briddell’s person, his residence and a local storage unit.
WTOP
Small earthquake recorded off Maryland-Virginia coast
An small earthquake happened off the Atlantic coast on the Virginia-Maryland coast Wednesday night. The U.S. Geological Survey said the 2.6 magnitude earthquake was recorded about 19 miles east of Chincoteague, Virginia. According to USGS data, the earthquake happened just before 8:30 p.m. and the depth was 11.2 km. An...
Comments / 0