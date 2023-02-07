Read full article on original website
Unsolved Mysteries: The Bennington TriangleMaiya Devi DahalBennington, VT
Here's How It Was Like To Spend The Night In Mount Washington During A Brutal Cold WeatherNewsverifiedMount Washington, MA
Mount Washington temperatures drop to 108 degrees below zero due to wind chill, setting a new record.Malek SherifMount Washington, MA
Uncovered Van Dyck Artwork with Bird Droppings Worth MillionsHerbie J PilatoKinderhook, NY
This Middle-of-Nowhere Massachusetts General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the StateTravel MavenWilliamsburg, MA
iBerkshires.com
Nominations Sought for North Adams Women's Hall of Fame
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Mayor Jennifer A. Macksey is seeking nominations from the public for the Women's History Hall of Fame. The mayor, the first woman to lead the city, established the Hall of Fame last year to recognize women who "have had a positive impact on the community, and have been an overall example of courage, strength and wisdom." The founding members are former City Council President Frances Buckley, former Gov. Jane Swift, women's boxing pioneer Gail Grandchamp and the late state Rep. Gailanne Cariddi.
iBerkshires.com
Roam Finds New Home in Williamstown
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Artist and gallery owner Xtina Parks is excited about the future of her new neighborhood. And she is just as excited about preserving its past. "What is important to me is history and things that are important to New England," Parks said this week. "I'm originally from Springfield and have always loved architecture — historic buildings, buildings that are older.
WNYT
Residents in Berkshire County town raise stink about cannabis facility odor
People on Pleasant Street in Lee, Massachusetts say the air on their street smells like pot. The Green Theory Cannabis Cultivation facility has been operating since last October. The situation is creating a less-than-pleasant existence for people in that area. Lee Town Administrator Chris Brittain says he wished the situation...
iBerkshires.com
2nd Street Offers Walk-in Hours for Legal Aid Assistance
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — 2nd Street announced new office hours designated for Community Legal Aid (CLA) assistance. Beginning Feb. 16, 2nd Street will welcome walk-ins every Thursday from 1-3 pm. During the free sessions, formerly incarcerated persons can receive advice on:. How to appropriately interact with law enforcement to avoid...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Panel Looks to Remove Chicken Permitting from ZBA
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — City councilors have spoken: chicken keeping needs to be simpler and more affordable. On Monday, the Ordinances and Rules subcommittee supported removing chicken permitting from the Zoning Board of Appeals and requiring a license similar to that of a dog. The request was tabled and referred...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Historical Commission OKs Two Multifamily Demos
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Historical Commission on Monday approved the demolition of two multi-family properties: 18-41 Cherry St. and 42 Gilbert St. The more than 100-year-old Cherry Street property sustained serious damage from a neighboring fire that destroyed a 12-unit home last year. From the street, the left side...
spectrumnews1.com
Pittsfield 'Glow Up!' Business Improvement Grant applications open
PITTSFIELD, Mass. - Pittsfield is using ARPA funds to help fix-up local businesses with what they’re calling “Glow Up!” grants. Grant applications are open through Downtown Pittsfield, Inc. and the Pittsfield Economic Revitalization Corp. for eligible companies disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. A map of ARPA's disproportionately impacted district in the city can be found here.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Firefighters Raise Thousands for Occupational Cancer
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — City firefighters set a personal fundraising record over the weekend while competing in the BFit challenge in Boston. Eleven crew members raised more than $4,500 for the New England Fire Cancer Fund while climbing the stairs of TD Garden in full gear. Now in its seventh...
iBerkshires.com
North Adams Committee Advises Splitting Short-Term Rental Measure
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The General Government Committee is recommending that the short-term rental ordinance be split so that registration, regulations, fees and enforcement fall under the Building Code and the definitions and restrictions in location under the Zoning Ordinances. The vote was on the advice of the city...
iBerkshires.com
Great Barrington Set Series of Budget Planning Meetings
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass.— At Town Hall, planning is under way for the 2024 fiscal year municipal budget and Annual Town Meeting. In February and March the Selectboard and Finance Committee hold a series of FY24 budget planning sessions, and the public is invited to attend in-person at Town Hall, or via Zoom.
iBerkshires.com
Homeless Committee Hears Data on Unsheltered Pittsfield Students
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Pittsfield Public Schools has around 50 homeless students this school year, with many living in shelters. Deputy Superintendent Marissa Mendoza informed the Homelessness Advisory Committee about the unsheltered school-aged population last week. "It's important to just kind of keep in mind of who is identified as...
iBerkshires.com
Dalton Starts Review of Fiscal 2024 Budget
DALTON, Mass. — The Select Board began its review of the fiscal 2024 budget during its meeting on Monday night, going over about a handful of department spending plans. The assessors' budget is projected to increase by 8.58 percent, bringing the amount from $111,958 to $121,564. The town recently...
iBerkshires.com
Dalton Board of Health Votes to Postpone Demolition
DALTON, Mass. — The Board of Health voted to postpone a demolition permit for 77 High St. during its meeting Monday evening. The 1950s single-family home was condemned last fall after the building department determined it was unsafe because of collapsed flooring in certain areas. It is considered a public health and safety hazard.
Former Holyoke landlord pays $15,000 federal settlement
HOLYOKE — A landlord has agreed to pay a $15,000 federal settlement after forcing a Section 8 tenant to pay for his own utilities in excess of what was called for in the landlord’s agreement with the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Housing and Urban Development provides...
breakingtravelnews.com
New Owner of the Historic Vanderbilt Berkshires Estate is in Conversation with Hotel Operators
Linda Law of Law & Associates, a real estate developer and investor who formerly owned the gilded-age Blantyre Estate in Lenox, has purchased the Vanderbilt Berkshires Estate (VBE), formerly Elm Court, the largest shingled residence in the United States and one of the few remaining historically significant gilded-age mansions in the Northeast.
iBerkshires.com
BRPC Receives Nearly $200K For Safety Plan
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Regional Planning Commission received a $198,593 grant through the U.S. Department of Transportation's (USDOT) Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program. The grant will be used to develop a comprehensive safety action plan. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) announced approximately $30.6 million...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield School Panels Favors Safe Gun Storage Outreach
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A School Committee panel is in favor of the district promoting secure gun storage. On Tuesday, the new Social Emotional Learning and Safety subcommittee referred a presentation and resolution on secure gun storage by the national Be Smart for Kids advocacy group to the full committee.
Is it Legal to Throw Trash in Someone Else’s Dumpster in Massachusetts?
I have been working in radio in Western Massachusetts for almost 20 years. I have been with WSBS Radio in Great Barrington since late December, 2005. In addition to on-air, programming, and digital duties one of my other tasks at the station is disposing of trash. Like many businesses we have a dumpster located in our parking lot which is where I dispose of all of the station's garbage.
Footage of a Beloved Berkshire County City Back in the Late ’80s
Many of us love and crave nostalgia. As someone who grew up in Northern Berkshire County, I have fond memories of Coury's Drive-In which was on Curran Highway in North Adams. In addition, I loved buying CDs at the local Record Giant which was also located in North Adams (the "L" shaped Mall to be exact). I also was very fond of renting movies from Video Studio both at the Adams and North Adams locations. I loved toy shopping at the Toy Works in Pittsfield or going for a delicious bite to eat with my family at Bonanza also in Pittsfield. And who didn't love shopping at the Berkshire Mall in Lanesborough back in the heyday of mall culture?
iBerkshires.com
Better Bennington February Pop Up Shop
BENNINGTON, Vt. — The Better Bennington Corporation's next pop up is this coming weekend, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, February 10 - 12, from 11 am - 5 pm. The number of vendors has increased to a total of 17 over the weekend. the shops will be located at at 341 Main Street across from the W-Collective.
