Many of us love and crave nostalgia. As someone who grew up in Northern Berkshire County, I have fond memories of Coury's Drive-In which was on Curran Highway in North Adams. In addition, I loved buying CDs at the local Record Giant which was also located in North Adams (the "L" shaped Mall to be exact). I also was very fond of renting movies from Video Studio both at the Adams and North Adams locations. I loved toy shopping at the Toy Works in Pittsfield or going for a delicious bite to eat with my family at Bonanza also in Pittsfield. And who didn't love shopping at the Berkshire Mall in Lanesborough back in the heyday of mall culture?

BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO