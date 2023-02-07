Fans Think Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine Broke Up After She Allegedly Unfollowed Him on Instagram

Read full article on original website
musictimes.com
Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion's 'WAP' Not Submitted to GRAMMYs Because of THIS
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" took the world by storm in 2020. Almost everyone was listening, streaming, dancing, and grooving into it. Thanks to TikTok and social media, the track reached thousands and millions worldwide. The track was quite historic because it was the first female rap collaboration...
hotnewhiphop.com
Summer Walker Has Questions After Yung Miami Admits She Likes Getting Peed On
Yung Miami had “Pee Diddy” trending after admitting to Trina that she enjoys golden showers. Summer Walker has questions for Yung Miami after the City Girls rapper admitted that she enjoyed golden showers. During the latest episode of Caresha Please, the City Girls rapper admitted that she enjoys...
hotnewhiphop.com
Suge Knight Empathizes With Megan Thee Stallion, Speaks On Tory Lanez Conviction
Tory hired Suge’s former attorney and now the Death Row boss is chiming in about the case. Now that Tory Lanez has hired David Kenner, former attorney to Suge Knight, people have been curious about what the Death Row founder had to say about the case. Knight is currently serving a 28-year sentence connected to the death of Terry Carter in 2015. Rolling Stone briefly spoke with Knight recently, and he chimed in about Lanez’s case involving Megan Thee Stallion.
hotnewhiphop.com
Def Jam Exec Passed On Signing Nicki Minaj, Says Ransom
Ransom claims he suggested to the exec that they should give Nicki a deal. The person allegedly said, “Nah, that will never work.”. Rap Radar has returned with a gem-filled conversation with Ransom. The rapper revisited several highlights of his career and revealed an interaction he had with an executive at Def Jam. Apparently, he suggested the label sign a rising artist at the time: Nicki Minaj. However, the person dismissed the young rapper.
Yung Miami Says She Enjoys ‘Golden Showers’ & Sean Combs Gets Trolled With Nickname ‘Pee Diddy’
Yung Miami, 28, dished on what she likes in the bedroom and the big reveal had her boyfriend Diddy, 53, trending in all the wrong ways! During her wild Caresha Please interview with hip hop legend Trina on January 19, the rapper (real name Caresha Brownlee) played a drinking game and admitted she was a fan of “golden showers,” the nickname for urinating on one’s partner as a sexual act. Or course, social media went wild as well, referencing the rapper’s romance with Sean Combs, as “Pee Diddy” becoming the top trending topic on Twitter!
Dame Dash says Jay-Z made a 'disrespectful' lowball offer for his shares in Roc-A-Fella Records
Dash cofounded the record label and music management company Roc-A-Fella alongside Jay-Z and Kareem Burke in 1994.
Business Insider
50 Cent says Dr. Dre didn't want '21 Questions' on his debut album because it was too commercial
50 Cent said Dr. Dre didn't want "21 Questions" on his debut album because it was too commercial. "He said, 'I don't know why you want it?'" 50 recalled Dre saying to him. "21 Questions" scored 50 his second No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. During his recent...
Diddy Shares Adorable New Photos Of Baby Daughter Love, 3 Months
Diddy proved he is one proud pop as he shared more sweet snaps of his baby girl Love Sean Combs. The mega music producer took to his Instagram on Saturday, January 28 to show off the tiny tot, whom he welcomed in October with Dana Tran. In the photos captioned “I’m BIG LOVE, She’s BABY LOVE,” the girl can be seen smiling while sitting on her mom’s lap, looking like she’s ready to take on the world!
Dr. Dre Nearing Deal to Sell Music Rights
Dr. Dre is nearing a deal to sell a collection of music assets to Universal Music Group and Shamrock Holdings, Variety and Billboard report, marking yet another major music sale and one of the highest profile hip-hop music asset deals to date since the start of the catalog acquisition boom. The deal, according to reports, is comprised mainly of passive revenue streams rather than the masters and publishing rights, though Dre appears to be selling some copyrights as well. Shamrock is expected to purchase Dre’s producer and artist royalties from some of both his solo and N.W.A works as...
HipHopDX.com
Wack 100 Calls Out 'Bozo' J. Prince Over Cardi B Gang Beef Claims
Wack 100 has waded into the feud between Offset and J. Prince, accusing the latter of “lying” about protecting Cardi B in a gang beef. The Rap-A-Lot Records founder laid into the Migos rapper in a scathing Instagram post on Wednesday (February 8), calling him a “fake muthafucka” while reminding him of their many interactions in the past, contradicting Offset’s previous claim that he doesn’t know Prince “from a can of paint.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Tony Yayo Suggests NBA Youngboy Squashed Fredo Bang Beef After Signing “$100 M Deal”
Tony Yayo said he would be yelling “stop the violence” too if he was offered a similar deal as NBA Youngboy. Tony Yayo believes Motown’s $100M with NBA Youngboy encouraged the Baton Rouge-born rapper to end his long-standing beef with Fredo Bang. NBA Youngboy and Fredo Bang’s...
Swizz Beatz Reveals Lil Wayne Didn’t Like “Uproar” Alterations
Swizz Beatz revealed Lil Wayne didn’t take too kindly to changes made to their “Uproar” single. During the Jan. 19 episode of Mike Tyson’s Hotboxin Podcast, the Ruff Ryders head honcho revealed that alterations made to the Tha Carter V single, which primarily impacted his vocals, didn’t sit well with the New Orleans rapper. The Verzuz co-founder detailed that he converted some of Weezy’s lyrics and repurposed them into a hook for the single, prompting backlash from the legend. More from VIBE.comLil Wayne's $20 Million Lawsuit Against Former Manager Takes Major HitRecording Academy To Honor Missy Elliott, Dr. Dre, Lil Wayne With Global Impact AwardLil Wayne's...
The FADER
Watch Quavo perform his Takeoff tribute “Without You” at the 2023 Grammys
For all the sound and fury that usually accompanies the annual Grammy Awards, occasionally the show broadcasts a moment of genuine humanity. For the 2023 edition, it came during the "In Memoriam" segment, where Quavo paid tribute to his Migos bandmate and nephew Takeoff with a performance of "Without You," a eulogy written and released after Takeoff was shot and killed in Houston.
allhiphop.com
Illseed’s Quickies: QC’s P Lashes Out, Wack100 Comes for J. Prince For Cardi B
Wack100 steps up to defend Cardi B and Offset from the accusations from J. Prince. Who do you believe?. The news came as a shocker! The guys from AllHipHop were just with P in Los Angeles. Not like he was about to tell a news outlet all this busy-ness, but it just seems interesting.
Lil Wayne’s New Artist, Drizzy P Makes a Statement in His Latest Freestyle
Drizzy P, Young Money’s new artist starts the year off the right way by freestyling over insane beats with the Most Energetic Entertainer, Manni Supreme on Atlanta’s #1 Hip Hop Station, Hot 107.9. To give a little history about the rapper, it wasn’t until Drizzy P’s senior year of High School in 2020, that he […]
HipHopDX.com
Fat Joe Believes Grammys Deliberately 'Jerk' Multiple Artists Each Year
Fat Joe believes the Grammys intentionally “jerk” around numerous artists each year just for fun, and accused the organization of doing so again this year. Joe made the comments on a recent Instagram Live stream and harkened back to 50 Cent’s own Grammy drama in 2004 when he lost out on Best New Artist to emo post-grunge band Evanescence, despite having dropped his seminal debut Get Rich or Die Tryin’ that year.
Complex
Footage Appears to Show Cardi B Shouting ‘Both of Y’all Is Wrong’ Amid Alleged Quavo and Offset Incident
Brief backstage footage now making the rounds is claimed to have captured Cardi B shouting amid an alleged incident involving Quavo and Offset at this weekend’s Grammys ceremony. As first reported by TMZ on Monday and subsequently denied by Offset, sources initially claimed that an altercation broke out between...
Lil Uzi Vert Slips, Falls Into Swimming Pool Fully Clothed – Watch
Lil Uzi Vert recently took an unexpected nighttime dip after falling into Nav's swimming pool fully clothed. On Wednesday (Feb 8), rapper-producer Nav shared video on his Instagram page that shows surveillance footage from his home studio. In the clip, he and Lil Uzi Vert are walking past the backyard pool when Uzi diverts their path and walks directly toward the pool. Inexplicably, they try to jump over the water to a center barrier in the pool but it doesn't work out as planned. The "Just Wanna Rock" rapper slips and falls butt first into the pool.
HipHopDX.com
Dr. Dre Accepts Inaugural Dr. Dre Global Impact Award At 2023 Grammys
Los Angeles, CA - Dr. Dre has been honored with the inaugural Dr. Dre Global Impact Award for all of his achievements in the music industry. The legendary producer and mogul accepted the award — which is, of course, named after himself — at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, which were held at the Crypto.com Arena in his hometown of Los Angeles on Sunday night (February 5).
hotnewhiphop.com
Beanie Sigel Calls Dame Dash The “Malcolm X Of Hip Hop”
Beans and Freeway were asked to describe Dame in one word. Roc-a-Fella’s impact on Hip Hop is unmatched, and Beanie Sigel is giving credit to Dame Dash. The label was created by Jay-Z, Kareem Burke, and Dash, and while the latter has been plagued with controversies, Sigel still honors him as a visionary.
