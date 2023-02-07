Read full article on original website
WOWT
Mills Co. driver flees from police, lands in jail
GLENWOOD, Iowa (WOWT) - A Council Bluffs man was booked into the Mills County Jail after evading authorities during a traffic stop east of Glenwood early Monday. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reported a driver fleeing from law enforcement on 284th Street at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour. The driver, 24-year-old Donovan Belt, of Council Bluffs, lost control of his vehicle and went through the intersection at 284th and Highway 34, hitting an embankment and sending his 2016 Chevrolet airborne.
klkntv.com
Car flips into ditch west of Lincoln, driver not found at scene
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Authorities are investigating a single-car crash just west of Lincoln early Thursday morning. Lancaster County deputies at the scene say they couldn’t find any driver or passengers when they arrived and they don’t know if there were any injuries. This all happened around...
KETV.com
Council Bluffs police find unconscious, critically injured man on shoulder of I-29
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Council Bluffs police responded to a reportedly unconscious man laying on the side of the interstate early Monday morning. Police said they arrived at the 44 mile marker of Interstate 29 southbound at 5:38 a.m., where they found an unconscious man with a head wound laying in the shoulder.
UPDATE: Deceased person found yesterday was missing Council Bluffs woman
Janet Lee North, 55, was last seen Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 in the woods near Harrah's Casino. North has health issues that require medical care.
iheart.com
Bellevue man found down on the side of I-29 with head injuries
(Council Bluffs, IA) -- A Bellevue man is found down with head injuries on the side of I-29 in Council Bluffs. Council Bluffs Police say on Monday 39 year old Cody Spencer was found unresponsive, with an apparent head wound, on the side of southbound I-29 near mile marker 44. That stretch of I-29 runs on the Iowa side of the Missouri River, just across from Olde Towne Bellevue. Police say Spencer was taken to Nebraska Medicine, where he remains in critical condition.
WOWT
Missing Council Bluffs woman found dead
The Douglas and Sarpy County Sheriff's Offices worked to return numerous stolen construction items to home builders. Added costs of basic services proving painful in rural communities. Updated: 2 hours ago. With rising costs for basic services pinching local budgets, the extra fees are being passed onto citizens. Car thief...
WOWT
Police: Missing woman found dead by railroad worker in Omaha
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs Police said a 55-year-old woman reported as an endangered missing person has been found dead. CBPD said in a social media post Tuesday morning that Janet Lee North had been found dead. Police later confirmed that North’s death did not appear to be suspicious. An Omaha Police report states that she was found by a railroad worker in Omaha near 3rd and Pierce streets, close to the Missouri River.
16-year-old injured in Wednesday night Omaha shooting
Omaha Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection to a shooting that critically injured another 16-year-old boy Wednesday night.
WOWT
Council Bluffs man arrested after allegedly crashing stolen car
MILLS COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - A Council Bluffs man is facing several charges after an overnight pursuit. According to the Mills County Sheriff’s Office, Omaha Police were tracking a stolen vehicle with a helicopter at 2:15 a.m. Tuesday. The vehicle was allegedly reported stolen and the driver fled from...
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Reports Three Arrests
(Red Oak) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports three arrests on Tuesday. *Deputies arrested 30-year-old Jesse Robert Schleip of Council Bluffs on a Pottawattamie County warrant for violating his probation. Authorities held Schleip on a $10,000 bond. *Deputies arrested 43-year-old Robert Charles Harvilicz of Jefferson, Iowa, on Tuesday following...
Honorary Omaha police officer Leevi passes away
Omaha police have shared some sad news that a child close to the department has died. During hospital stays, officers would visit Leevi, and he became an honorary member of the force.
kmaland.com
Theft suspect apprehended in Mills County
(Silver City) -- A Council Bluffs man who fled authorities in Nebraska was caught in Mills County early Tuesday morning. The Mills County Sheriffs Office says 24-year-old Donovan Edward Belt was arrested for 1st degree theft, a class C felony, eluding, a class D felony, driving while a license is revoked, a serious misdemeanor and numerous traffic violations. At approximately 2:15 a.m., Mills County deputies were advised that Omaha Police's Able 1 helicopter was tracking a reported stolen vehicle that fled authorities in Omaha earlier in the morning. A sheriff's deputy later located the vehicle traveling southbond on 287th Street through Silver City before crashing into an embankment at the intersection of Highway 34 and 284th Street.
WOWT
Bellevue man recovering after being found on side of interstate
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A Bellevue man is in critical condition after he was found on the side of the interstate near Council Bluffs on Monday morning. Around 5:30 a.m., officers were called to the 44-mile marker of I-29 southbound to investigate a call of an unresponsive male found lying on the shoulder with an apparent head wound. Medics arrived and transported the man, later identified as 39-year-old Cody Spencer of Bellevue, to Nebraska Medicine for treatment.
1011now.com
Law enforcement on scene of standoff in northeast Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities are on the scene of a man barricaded inside a home in northeast Lincoln, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. Crews were dispatched to the home near 58th and Holdredge Tuesday morning. In a tweet, LSO said a man was making threats of...
Omaha Police: Body found near 2nd and Pierce Streets
Omaha police are investigating after a body was found near the railroad tracks in the area of 2nd and Pierce Streets in South Omaha.
KETV.com
Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Omaha on Wednesday morning
OMAHA, Neb. — A pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle on Wednesday morning. The crash occurred around 8:45 a.m. near North 72nd Street and Ames Avenue. The pedestrian was transported to the hospital in serious condition. No information is known about what caused the crash...
WOWT
Omaha fire crews respond to car fire turned house fire
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha fire crews responded to a reported car fire near 20th and Castelar Tuesday night. Crews reported visible smoke and flames from the north on approach and declared the fire working at about 6:15 p.m. The fire was under control within 10 minutes. Damage was limited...
klkntv.com
Police discover organized ring of catalytic converter thieves in eastern Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Police in Lincoln and Omaha are continuing their collaboration to stop catalytic converter thefts. The Omaha Police Department says its investigators, in collaboration with the Lincoln Police Department and others, have identified an organized crew dedicated to stealing catalytic converters. This group has been responsible...
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers arrest Wisconsin man after high-speed chase on I-80
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Wisconsin man was taken into custody after a 29-mile chase in central Nebraska. The pursuit began Monday morning near Lexington after a trooper spotted an eastbound Honda Civic speeding on Interstate 80. After fleeing the stop, the car hit speeds over 100 mph while...
kmaland.com
Fire damages Villisca structure
(Villisca) -- At least one firefighter was injured in a fire damaging a Montgomery County building early Thursday morning. Fire departments from four communities battled the fire at 303 East 5th Street in Villisca. Villisca's Fire/Rescue Department responded to the reported structure fire shortly before 6:50 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters spotted heavy smoke coming from the structure. Operations switched to an offensive mode once firefighters from Stanton, Grant and Red Oak arrived under mutual aid. Fire crews made an initial knockdown and were working their way through the structure when a firefighter fell through the building's second floor. The firefighter exited the structure, and was transported by Villisca Ambulance Service and Red Oak Rescue to Montgomery County Memorial Hospital, where he was treated and released.
