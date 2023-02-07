(Silver City) -- A Council Bluffs man who fled authorities in Nebraska was caught in Mills County early Tuesday morning. The Mills County Sheriffs Office says 24-year-old Donovan Edward Belt was arrested for 1st degree theft, a class C felony, eluding, a class D felony, driving while a license is revoked, a serious misdemeanor and numerous traffic violations. At approximately 2:15 a.m., Mills County deputies were advised that Omaha Police's Able 1 helicopter was tracking a reported stolen vehicle that fled authorities in Omaha earlier in the morning. A sheriff's deputy later located the vehicle traveling southbond on 287th Street through Silver City before crashing into an embankment at the intersection of Highway 34 and 284th Street.

MILLS COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO