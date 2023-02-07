Read full article on original website
Adair County Supervisors discuss concerns with Congressman Zach Nunn’s Constituent Service Representative
(Adair Co) Tracee Knapp, Iowa’s 3rd District Congressman Zach Nunn’s Constituent Service Representative from Creston, introduced herself to the Adair County Board of Supervisors this morning. The Supervisors asked Knapp to talk to Nunn about mental health issues. This is just one of many issues the Supervisors have...
Council Bluffs community responds to voucher bill
The state of Iowa recently passed a bill that will provide families with a voucher worth $7598 per student to pay for tuition at private schools. This new legislation has been met with both excitement and concern, with some seeing it as a way to increase educational options for families, while others worry about its impact on public schools.
Fremont County sheriff seeks new camera equipment
(Sidney) -- Fremont County officials are exploring funding options for new law enforcement surveillance equipment. By unanimous vote Wednesday morning, the county's board of supervisors rescinded a previous motion approved last week to use money from the county sheriff's offices room and board revenues to purchase new camera equipment for deputies, vehicles and the county's law enforcement center. Instead, the board is exploring using the county's American Rescue Plan Act dollars to cover the expenses. Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope outlined his department's equipment needs.
Retired road worker expresses concerns over truck driver and county wages
(Atlantic) Craig Meyer, a retired secondary roads employee, spoke to the Cass County Board of Supervisors this morning about raising the pay for county truck drivers. Meyer said Cass County’s wages as a whole are much lower than comparable counties. He said social security went up 8.7-percent and he feels everyone else should get that too.
Alesa E. McDowell, 45, of Creston, Iowa
Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Interment:Sidney Cemetery - Sidney, Iowa. Notes:Alesa passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines. Remembrances...
Taylor County assessor clerk terminated
(Bedford) -- A Taylor County employee was terminated early last month. According to a disciplinary form provided to KMA News by the Taylor County Auditor's Office, Bethany Murphy was terminated as assessor clerk on January 13th. According to the document, Murphy was fired for multiple violations including conduct, work quantity and output, dishonesty, and performance.
Carolyn M. Sederburg, 81, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Service:Pending Name:Carolyn M. SederburgPronunciation: Age:81From:Shenandoah, IowaPrevious:…
Red Oak council hears update on community heart and soul
(Red Oak) -- Red Oak community leaders are taking the next steps in a program designed to bolster community building and engagement. During its regular meeting this week, the Red Oak City Council received an update on the Community Heart and Soul program from committee member Beau Boeye. The city agreed to participate in the program, funded by the Orton Foundation, in February of 2022. Boeye informed the council that the Red Oak Community Heart and Soul group had been awarded the $10,000 seed grant from the Orton Foundation in October to fund half of the project.
Wayne Bailey, 85, of Red Oak, Iowa
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa with fellowship to follow at the Red Oak Elks Lodge. Memorials: Suggested to the First Christian Church or the Montgomery County Memorial Court Of Honor. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery:. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Lois Wagoner, 76, Clarinda, Iowa
Location: St. John Lutheran Church, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, February 12, 2023. Visitation Start: 2:00 p.m. Visitation End: 4:00 p.m. Memorials: Lois Wagoner Scholarship Fund or Spastic Parapalegia Foundation. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Cemetery: Clarinda...
Mary Nichols Olsen, 89, formerly of Atlantic, Iowa
Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, February 25, 2023 (Prior to Service) Visitation Start:9:30 a.m. Visitation End:11:00 a.m. (Service) Memorials:. Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:Burial will be in the Atlantic Cemetery. Notes:. Mary Nichols Olsen, 89, formerly of Atlantic, Iowa, died Wednesday, February 8,...
Kenneth "Ken" Garrett, 93, Clarinda, Iowa
Location: First United Methodist Church, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Friday, February 10, 2023. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m. with a Masonic service following at 7:00 p.m. Memorials: Clarinda Foundation or First United Methodist Church. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda,...
Misty Rodrick, 46, Clarinda, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Misty passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Bergen Mercy Hospital, Omaha, Nebraska. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
Fire damages Villisca structure
(Villisca) -- At least one firefighter was injured in a fire damaging a Montgomery County building early Thursday morning. Fire departments from four communities battled the fire at 303 East 5th Street in Villisca. Villisca's Fire/Rescue Department responded to the reported structure fire shortly before 6:50 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters spotted heavy smoke coming from the structure. Operations switched to an offensive mode once firefighters from Stanton, Grant and Red Oak arrived under mutual aid. Fire crews made an initial knockdown and were working their way through the structure when a firefighter fell through the building's second floor. The firefighter exited the structure, and was transported by Villisca Ambulance Service and Red Oak Rescue to Montgomery County Memorial Hospital, where he was treated and released.
Cedric Nelson, 22 of Clearfield, formerly of Lenox
Location:Clearfield Christian Church ~ Clearfield, Iowa. Visitation Location:Lenox Community Center ~ Lenox, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Thursday ~ February 9, 2023. Visitation End:7:00 PM w/family greeting friends from 4 to 7. Memorials:INSTEAD OF FLOWERS the family requests memorials be given in Cedric's name. Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa.
Judy Alff, 73, of Anita, Iowa
Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, February 9, 2023. Visitation Start:4:30 p.m. Cemetery:A private family graveside service will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery in Anita. Notes:. Judy Alff, 73, of Anita, Iowa, died Monday, February 6, 2023. at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic. Roland...
Mabel Mary Louise Baker, 109, Northboro, Iowa
Location: St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Northboro, Iowa. Memorials: St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Northboro. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio, Missouri. Cemetery: St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery, Northboro.
William J. "Bill" Smith, 89, Maryville, Missouri
Location: Rock Port Baptist Church, Rock Port. Rock Port Baptist Church, Rock Port. Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, February 11, 2023. Visitation Start: 10:00 A.M. Visitation End: 11:00 A.M. Memorials: Greenhill Cemetery, Rock Port or Village Care Center, Maryville. Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. Cemetery: Greenhill Cemetery, Rock...
Terry Beck, 68, of Sharpsburg, Iowa
Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa. Notes:Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com.
