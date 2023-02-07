(Villisca) -- At least one firefighter was injured in a fire damaging a Montgomery County building early Thursday morning. Fire departments from four communities battled the fire at 303 East 5th Street in Villisca. Villisca's Fire/Rescue Department responded to the reported structure fire shortly before 6:50 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters spotted heavy smoke coming from the structure. Operations switched to an offensive mode once firefighters from Stanton, Grant and Red Oak arrived under mutual aid. Fire crews made an initial knockdown and were working their way through the structure when a firefighter fell through the building's second floor. The firefighter exited the structure, and was transported by Villisca Ambulance Service and Red Oak Rescue to Montgomery County Memorial Hospital, where he was treated and released.

