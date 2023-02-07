ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Red-hot Montana Lady Griz shoot for fifth-straight win to tip off special weekend

By BILL SPELTZ Missoulian bill.speltz@406mtsports.com
 2 days ago
406mtsports.com

Final round: Missoula Big Sky wrestler Izzy Moreno forges own journey in standout career

MISSOULA — Izzy Moreno and Rick Moreno were exchanging counter after counter as they put on a wrestling clinic at the end of practice Tuesday at Big Sky. Izzy, a senior, has made strides against his father in their sparring sessions over the years. Rick, the Eagles head coach, can no longer take him lightly, especially since he saw his son turn a corner last offseason by scoring the first three takedowns in one of their many matches.
MISSOULA, MT
406mtsports.com

MSU-Northern wrestlers edge Providence in dual match

BILLINGS — No. 20-ranked Montana State-Northern received pins from Tanner Cook and Carl Hansen Thursday night en route to a 23-17 victory over No. 9 University of Providence in a Cascade Collegiate Conference dual match wrestled at Lockwood High School. Cook competed at 125 pounds. Hansen was at 197.
BOZEMAN, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Celebrating Montana Born Professional Athletes

A good portion of the United States will be focusing on one of sports biggest events this weekend. The Super Bowl. Whether you tune in for the game, the commercials, or the half time performance, people will be watching. We don't have any professional sports teams in Montana, but we do have some amazing athletes born in Montana that have competed at the highest level in their sport of choice.
MISSOULA, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana State's Jaharie Martin to enter transfer portal

BOZEMAN — Montana State football player Jaharie Martin intends to enter the transfer portal, he announced Tuesday on social media. Martin, who made multiple position changes at MSU and most recently played fullback, chose to leave the Bobcats because he didn’t feel he fit in their offensive scheme and because he didn’t get as many opportunities as he wanted to prove he could contribute beyond special teams, he told 406mtsports.com.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Butte and Missoula Big Sky combine for a high-scoring battle

BUTTE – There is no shortage of scoring when the Butte Bulldogs and Missoula Big Sky Eagles get together for a Western AA matchup. In their last game on Jan. 13, the Bulldogs and Eagles combined for 175 points. It was more of the same this time around when...
BUTTE, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

When Driving To Bridger Bowl At 7am Is Too Late To Park

Slow moving traffic lines heading up Bridger Canyon is nothing new on powder days. God help you if you're driving up on a weekend powder day. Your chances of getting a place to park and enjoy your day of skiing are dwindling. There ARE things we can do to alleviate the parking issue, but my faith is not that high.
BOZEMAN, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Why Missoula’s Old Sleepy Inn Will Vanish Next Week

The former motel known as the "Sleepy Inn" will finally disappear from Missoula's landscape as soon as this coming week, as the City of Missoula tears down the buildings once used as emergency shelters during the pandemic. The city had acquired the former motel in the 1400 block of West...
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Missoula high school teacher severely injured in accident

A well-known Missoula high school teacher sustained life-altering injuries in mid-January when she was hit by a car as she was crossing Reserve Street on foot at night. Lori Messenger, a creative writing and English teacher at Sentinel High School, was hit by an SUV traveling southbound at around 8:15 p.m. on Jan. 15, according to the Missoula Police Department. Messenger was wearing a reflective vest, but few other details about the accident have been made public.
MISSOULA, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Bozeman Police Have Been Busy Since The New Year

We hope this isn't a trend of what the rest of the year has in store because it might be a record year. The Bozeman Police Department had a busy end of 2022 with a record number of calls, DUIs, and other statistics. Many would hope the start of 2023 would be a slow start to the year with the cold weather and everyone getting their bearings, but that hasn't been the case.
BOZEMAN, MT
Alt 95.7

Famous Rock Creek Lodge Offered For Sale. Testy Fest 2.0 Anyone?

The Rock Creek Lodge just outside of Missoula has been offered for sale. Who wants to bring back Testy Fest?. I've spent a good amount of time at the Rock Creek Lodge. For many years I was your official MC for the World Famous Testy Fest. If you're wondering if I have any crazy stories the answer is yes. Great googly moogly, yes. One year a naked dude brought his pet zebra. Not kidding.
MISSOULA, MT

