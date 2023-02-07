If you’re looking for the ultimate anime shopping experience, look no further than the conveniently named Anime store near me, which opened 17 years after their first store Toyslogic opened in Concord. No need to Google maps your way there, just follow your nose… or the trail of cosplayers! With its endless selection of merchandise, you’re guaranteed to find something that speaks to your inner Otaku. From the latest anime merchandise to a vast collection of Gundam sets, this store has it all. And the best part? It’s, well, near you! Who knew shopping could be this easy? Now go forth and embrace your love for all things anime and Gundam! Browse their online shop here.

WALNUT CREEK, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO