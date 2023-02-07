Read full article on original website
Silicon Valley
Sale closed in Pleasanton: $1.8 million for a three-bedroom home
A 1,903-square-foot house built in 1938 has changed hands. The property located in the 4300 block of Second Street in Pleasanton was sold on Dec. 23, 2022. The $1,775,000 purchase price works out to $933 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and one parking space. It sits on a 5,000-square-foot lot.
Silicon Valley
Sale closed in San Jose: $1.5 million for a two-bedroom home
A 1,142-square-foot house built in 1949 has changed hands. The property located in the 15300 block of Charmeran Avenue in San Jose was sold on Jan. 13, 2023. The $1,510,000 purchase price works out to $1,322 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, one bath, a garage, and one parking space. There’s also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 7,965-square-foot lot.
Silicon Valley
Single-family home sells for $2 million in Los Gatos
A 1,156-square-foot house built in 1920 has changed hands. The historic property located in the 14800 block of Los Gatos Boulevard in Los Gatos was sold on Jan. 18, 2023. The $2,000,000 purchase price works out to $1,730 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, two baths, a garage, and four parking spaces. There’s also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 0.9-acre lot.
Silicon Valley
Sale closed in Pleasanton: $1.7 million for a single-family house
The spacious property located in the first block of Golf Road in Pleasanton was sold on Jan. 5, 2023 for $1,740,000, or $671 per square foot. The house built in 1975 has an interior space of 2,592 square feet. The property sits on a 0.4-acre lot. These nearby houses have...
Silicon Valley
Single family residence sells in Palo Alto for $2.2 million
A 1,368-square-foot house built in 1951 has changed hands. The property located in the 1000 block of Moffett Circle in Palo Alto was sold on Jan. 12, 2023 for $2,201,000, or $1,609 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, one bath, a garage, and one parking space. It sits on a 6,764-square-foot lot, which also has a pool.
Silicon Valley
The top 10 most expensive home sales in Oakland, reported the week of Jan. 30
A condo in Emeryville that sold for $2.8 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Oakland in the last week. In total, 13 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $1.5 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $909.
Silicon Valley
Single-family house in Fremont sells for $2 million
A house built in 1965 located in the 900 block of San Martin Place in Fremont has new owners. The 1,975-square-foot property was sold on Dec. 29, 2022 for $1,980,000, or $1,003 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage. The unit sits on a 7,830-square-foot lot.
Silicon Valley
Two-bedroom home in Palo Alto sells for $3.7 million
A 2,025-square-foot house built in 2004 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 300 block of Channing Avenue in Palo Alto was sold on Jan. 17, 2023 for $3,650,000, or $1,802 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, three baths, a garage, and two parking spaces, as well as a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 4,373-square-foot lot.
Silicon Valley
Four-bedroom home sells in Saratoga for $3.5 million
A 1,887-square-foot house built in 1954 has changed hands. The property located in the 18600 block of Ravenwood Drive in Saratoga was sold on Jan. 18, 2023 for $3,500,000, or $1,855 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three baths, a garage, and one parking space. It sits on a 0.8-acre lot.
Silicon Valley
Detached house in Oakland sells for $2 million
The spacious historic property located in the 600 block of Santa Ray Avenue in Oakland was sold on Jan. 3, 2023 for $2,000,000, or $623 per square foot. The house built in 1918 has an interior space of 3,209 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and one parking space. It sits on a 5,994-square-foot lot.
Silicon Valley
Single family residence sells in San Jose for $1.6 million
The property located in the 1800 block of Naglee Avenue in San Jose was sold on Jan. 12, 2023. The $1,599,000 purchase price works out to $928 per square foot. The house built in 1938 has an interior space of 1,723 square feet. The property features two bedrooms, one bath, a garage, and one parking space. There’s also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 6,960-square-foot lot.
Silicon Valley
Detached house in Palo Alto sells for $3.1 million
The property located in the 700 block of Garland Drive in Palo Alto was sold on Jan. 13, 2023. The $3,125,000 purchase price works out to $1,581 per square foot. The house built in 1945 has an interior space of 1,976 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 7,200-square-foot lot, which also has a pool.
Silicon Valley
The 10 most expensive homes that reported sold in Los Gatos the week of Jan. 30
A house in Los Gatos that sold for $6.9 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Los Gatos in the last week. In total, 10 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $3.2 million, $1,348 per square foot.
beyondthecreek.com
Anime Store Near Me Opens at Countrywood Shopping Center in Walnut Creek
If you’re looking for the ultimate anime shopping experience, look no further than the conveniently named Anime store near me, which opened 17 years after their first store Toyslogic opened in Concord. No need to Google maps your way there, just follow your nose… or the trail of cosplayers! With its endless selection of merchandise, you’re guaranteed to find something that speaks to your inner Otaku. From the latest anime merchandise to a vast collection of Gundam sets, this store has it all. And the best part? It’s, well, near you! Who knew shopping could be this easy? Now go forth and embrace your love for all things anime and Gundam! Browse their online shop here.
Major U.S. Shopping Mall to be Converted to a “Mixed-Use” Property That Initially Includes up to 1170 Housing Units
Redevelopment is presently underway for the stalwart location. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, PleasantonWeekly.com, and Simon.com.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
3 North Bay pharmacies to close after Walgreens acquires Pharmaca parent company
In a deal that will lead to the closure of Pharmaca Integrative Pharmacies, including three in the North Bay, pharmacy health giant Walgreens confirmed Wednesday it has acquired Medly Health, a digital pharmacy business. That Brooklyn, New York-based company, which filed for bankruptcy in December, reported it had $110 million...
Silicon Valley
Nine years of controversy, hundreds of planned East Bay housing units—and now, nothing
RICHMOND — A 14-acre former port terminal in the Point Richmond neighborhood will remain vacant, neglected and fenced off behind barbed wire for the foreseeable future after an upscale housing development nearly a decade in the making was shot down. The Terminal One development — sandwiched between the Miller/Knox...
Silicon Valley
Homebuilder buys big chunks of East Bay land where hundreds of houses are eyed
LIVERMORE — A veteran residential developer has bought big chunks of land in Livermore where more than 400 homes are being eyed, in a sign that buyers still hunger for choice Bay Area sites where housing is viable. Trumark Homes, acting through an affiliate, has paid $75 million in...
Silicon Valley
Condominium sells for $2.1 million in San Jose
A spacious condominium built in 2002 located in the 300 block of Santana row. in San Jose has a new owner. The 2,159-square-foot property was sold on Jan. 18, 2023. The $2,100,000 purchase price works out to $973 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a carport. The backyard also has a pool. The unit sits on a 435-square-foot lot.
Silicon Valley
60 Black-owned Bay Area restaurants, bakeries, coffeehouses, caterers and wineries
The Bay Area is home to a rich tapestry of restaurants and other food-based enterprises owned by Black chefs and entrepreneurs. Here’s a list by geographic area of many in Alameda, Contra Costa, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties. Know of others? Let us know via the comment field at the end of the article and we’ll add them to the list.
