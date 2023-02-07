ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont, CA

Silicon Valley

Sale closed in Pleasanton: $1.8 million for a three-bedroom home

A 1,903-square-foot house built in 1938 has changed hands. The property located in the 4300 block of Second Street in Pleasanton was sold on Dec. 23, 2022. The $1,775,000 purchase price works out to $933 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and one parking space. It sits on a 5,000-square-foot lot.
PLEASANTON, CA
Silicon Valley

Sale closed in San Jose: $1.5 million for a two-bedroom home

A 1,142-square-foot house built in 1949 has changed hands. The property located in the 15300 block of Charmeran Avenue in San Jose was sold on Jan. 13, 2023. The $1,510,000 purchase price works out to $1,322 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, one bath, a garage, and one parking space. There’s also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 7,965-square-foot lot.
SAN JOSE, CA
Silicon Valley

Single-family home sells for $2 million in Los Gatos

A 1,156-square-foot house built in 1920 has changed hands. The historic property located in the 14800 block of Los Gatos Boulevard in Los Gatos was sold on Jan. 18, 2023. The $2,000,000 purchase price works out to $1,730 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, two baths, a garage, and four parking spaces. There’s also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 0.9-acre lot.
LOS GATOS, CA
Silicon Valley

Sale closed in Pleasanton: $1.7 million for a single-family house

The spacious property located in the first block of Golf Road in Pleasanton was sold on Jan. 5, 2023 for $1,740,000, or $671 per square foot. The house built in 1975 has an interior space of 2,592 square feet. The property sits on a 0.4-acre lot. These nearby houses have...
PLEASANTON, CA
Silicon Valley

Single family residence sells in Palo Alto for $2.2 million

A 1,368-square-foot house built in 1951 has changed hands. The property located in the 1000 block of Moffett Circle in Palo Alto was sold on Jan. 12, 2023 for $2,201,000, or $1,609 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, one bath, a garage, and one parking space. It sits on a 6,764-square-foot lot, which also has a pool.
PALO ALTO, CA
Silicon Valley

Single-family house in Fremont sells for $2 million

A house built in 1965 located in the 900 block of San Martin Place in Fremont has new owners. The 1,975-square-foot property was sold on Dec. 29, 2022 for $1,980,000, or $1,003 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage. The unit sits on a 7,830-square-foot lot.
FREMONT, CA
Silicon Valley

Two-bedroom home in Palo Alto sells for $3.7 million

A 2,025-square-foot house built in 2004 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 300 block of Channing Avenue in Palo Alto was sold on Jan. 17, 2023 for $3,650,000, or $1,802 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, three baths, a garage, and two parking spaces, as well as a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 4,373-square-foot lot.
PALO ALTO, CA
Silicon Valley

Four-bedroom home sells in Saratoga for $3.5 million

A 1,887-square-foot house built in 1954 has changed hands. The property located in the 18600 block of Ravenwood Drive in Saratoga was sold on Jan. 18, 2023 for $3,500,000, or $1,855 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three baths, a garage, and one parking space. It sits on a 0.8-acre lot.
SARATOGA, CA
Silicon Valley

Detached house in Oakland sells for $2 million

The spacious historic property located in the 600 block of Santa Ray Avenue in Oakland was sold on Jan. 3, 2023 for $2,000,000, or $623 per square foot. The house built in 1918 has an interior space of 3,209 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and one parking space. It sits on a 5,994-square-foot lot.
OAKLAND, CA
Silicon Valley

Single family residence sells in San Jose for $1.6 million

The property located in the 1800 block of Naglee Avenue in San Jose was sold on Jan. 12, 2023. The $1,599,000 purchase price works out to $928 per square foot. The house built in 1938 has an interior space of 1,723 square feet. The property features two bedrooms, one bath, a garage, and one parking space. There’s also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 6,960-square-foot lot.
SAN JOSE, CA
Silicon Valley

Detached house in Palo Alto sells for $3.1 million

The property located in the 700 block of Garland Drive in Palo Alto was sold on Jan. 13, 2023. The $3,125,000 purchase price works out to $1,581 per square foot. The house built in 1945 has an interior space of 1,976 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 7,200-square-foot lot, which also has a pool.
PALO ALTO, CA
beyondthecreek.com

Anime Store Near Me Opens at Countrywood Shopping Center in Walnut Creek

If you’re looking for the ultimate anime shopping experience, look no further than the conveniently named Anime store near me, which opened 17 years after their first store Toyslogic opened in Concord. No need to Google maps your way there, just follow your nose… or the trail of cosplayers! With its endless selection of merchandise, you’re guaranteed to find something that speaks to your inner Otaku. From the latest anime merchandise to a vast collection of Gundam sets, this store has it all. And the best part? It’s, well, near you! Who knew shopping could be this easy? Now go forth and embrace your love for all things anime and Gundam! Browse their online shop here.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

3 North Bay pharmacies to close after Walgreens acquires Pharmaca parent company

In a deal that will lead to the closure of Pharmaca Integrative Pharmacies, including three in the North Bay, pharmacy health giant Walgreens confirmed Wednesday it has acquired Medly Health, a digital pharmacy business. That Brooklyn, New York-based company, which filed for bankruptcy in December, reported it had $110 million...
SONOMA, CA
Silicon Valley

Condominium sells for $2.1 million in San Jose

A spacious condominium built in 2002 located in the 300 block of Santana row. in San Jose has a new owner. The 2,159-square-foot property was sold on Jan. 18, 2023. The $2,100,000 purchase price works out to $973 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a carport. The backyard also has a pool. The unit sits on a 435-square-foot lot.
SAN JOSE, CA
Silicon Valley

60 Black-owned Bay Area restaurants, bakeries, coffeehouses, caterers and wineries

The Bay Area is home to a rich tapestry of restaurants and other food-based enterprises owned by Black chefs and entrepreneurs. Here’s a list by geographic area of many in Alameda, Contra Costa, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties. Know of others? Let us know via the comment field at the end of the article and we’ll add them to the list.

