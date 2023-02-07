Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nashville Now Has a Wind Phone for People to 'Talk With the Dead.' The Idea Came from Japan to Grieve & Mourn the DeadZack LoveNashville, TN
8 Nashville Apartments Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyNashville, TN
What to Eat in Nashville2foodtrippersNashville, TN
7 of Our Favorite Restaurants in NashvilleEast Coast TravelerNashville, TN
Nashville Nonprofit Celebrates DonorsAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Related
prosportsextra.com
Pittsburgh Steelers First Round Pick Found Dead
It’s never fun when someone passes away, especially someone you’ve looked up too and if your a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers this death might hit you a little harder. A former Pittsburgh Steelers safety John “Paul” Martha died Saturday in Pittsburgh. He was 80-years-old. Martha...
CBS Sports
2023 Super Bowl: Why Patrick Mahomes being named MVP might actually hurt the Chiefs' chances vs. Eagles
At the age of 27, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is heading to his third Super Bowl after the Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC title game. After being named league MVP for the second time on Thursday night, he could also do something that the NFL has not seen since he was 4 years old -- win both league MVP and a Super Bowl title in the same year.
CBS Sports
Tom Brady drops clues that suggest the QB might come out of retirement again
Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time. It's not up for debate. He's retired now ... again. But suggesting he's 100 percent done with his legendary NFL career is silly, especially when he came out of retirement less than a year ago, in March 2022. We're more than...
CBS Sports
Charlie Strong fourth key assistant out at Miami as Mario Cristobal retools staff in Year 2, per reports
Miami co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Charlie Strong is not expected to return to the Hurricanes for the 2023 season, according to 247Sports among multiple reports. Strong, 62, joined the Canes last offseason when coach Mario Cristobal was hired to replace Manny Diaz. Strong is the fourth assistant to leave...
CBS Sports
Giants legend Lawrence Taylor says Tom Brady is not the greatest QB ever, but does believe this 49ers great is
With Tom Brady recently announcing his retirement, more than a few people have crowned him as the greatest quarterback in NFL history. One person who has not is New York Giants legend Lawrence Taylor. In an appearance on the "I Am Athlete" podcast, Taylor said Joe Montana holds the title...
CBS Sports
Deion Sanders explains challenges of recruiting Florida talent to Colorado: 'It's really not that cold'
High-level success in college football starts with high-caliber players, and first-year Colorado coach Deion Sanders is already winning in that all-important category. Sanders delivered for the Buffaloes in his first recruiting cycle despite a short turnaround, hauling in the nation's fifth-best transfer class and No. 21 overall class, according to 247Sports.
CBS Sports
Deion Sanders takes issue with his spot on Lawrence Taylor's all-time defensive players list: 'I'm No. 1'
Two of the NFL's all-time greats are jockeying for position. Recently, Giants legend Lawrence Taylor appeared on the "I AM ATHLETE" podcast and rolled out his top-five defensive players in history. He slotted himself atop the list and then had Reggie White, Deacon Jones, Deion Sanders, and Ronnie Lott in that order. Sanders saw the clip on social media and said that he didn't agree with the order and has since doubled down.
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 2023: Chiefs' Frank Clark says Eagles have 'done nothing but earn' the title of best O-line in NFL
SCOTTSDALE, Arizona -- The Philadelphia Eagles offensive line has earned the title of the best offensive line in the NFL. Just ask Frank Clark, who will be seeing plenty of what the Eagles have to offer in Super Bowl LVII. The Chiefs' star defensive end wore his sunglasses and went...
CBS Sports
Eagles vs. Chiefs prediction, betting lines, odds, start time: Super Bowl 57 picks by NFL model on 17-6 run
NFL MVP finalists will lead their respective teams into Super Bowl 57 on Sunday. First-team All-Pro quarterback and newly-minted MVP Patrick Mahomes will lead the Kansas City Chiefs against second-team All-Pro quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs are on a seven-game winning streak, boasting a 16-3 record after playoff wins over the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals. The Eagles are also 16-3, including a 16-1 record with Hurts on the field, and Philadelphia throttled both the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers in the 2023 NFL playoffs ahead of the 2023 Super Bowl.
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 2023: Patrick Mahomes on surpassing Tom Brady as GOAT says 'ask me when I'm like 38 years old'
Patrick Mahomes has enjoyed just about as perfect of a start to an NFL career as you can ask for. The Chiefs quarterback is set to play in his third Super Bowl and just claimed the second MVP award of his career on Thursday night at the NFL Honors. Considering just how impressive Mahomes' burst onto the scene has been, there is the natural question of where all this could ultimately take him, and possibly one day have him leaping over Tom Brady as the greatest of all time.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Greg Ward: Elevated from practice squad
Ward was elevated to the active roster Saturday. Ward will now be eligible to play in the Super Bowl despite not appearing in a game all season. The 27-year-old should not be expected to play a big role on offense, but he could potentially serve as the punt returner if Britain Covey (hamstring) is unable to play.
CBS Sports
49ers' Nick Bosa: Named top defensive player
Bosa was named the 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year on Thursday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. Bosa has emerged as an elite pass rusher the last two seasons, as he's combined to record 34 sacks across 33 games in that span. He was particularly dominant in 2022, when he managed 18.5 sacks across 16 regular-season contests. The 49ers are likely to make signing Bosa to a long-term extension a priority this offseason, as he's set to enter the final year of his rookie contract in 2023.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bears trade back twice as two AFC franchises fight to secure QBs with top picks
Mock drafts over the next two months will likely feature various requirements that Chicago has to get out of the No. 1 overall selection. The list of teams potentially in the market for an upgrade at the position -- Houston, Indianapolis, Seattle, Detroit, Las Vegas, Atlanta, Carolina, etc. -- is much longer than the list of prospects available: Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Kentucky's Will Levis and Florida's Anthony Richardson. The reality is that not all of those teams will be able to draft a quarterback. High demand and low supply leads to a seller's market and an urgency to complete a sale.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Cowboys get Dak Prescott another weapon; Bears trade back twice as AFC teams secure QBs
Mock drafts over the next two months will likely feature various requirements that Chicago has to get out of the No. 1 overall selection. The list of teams potentially in the market for an upgrade at the position -- Houston, Indianapolis, Seattle, Detroit, Las Vegas, Atlanta, Carolina, etc. -- is much longer than the list of prospects available: Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Kentucky's Will Levis and Florida's Anthony Richardson. The reality is that not all of those teams will be able to draft a quarterback. High demand and low supply leads to a seller's market and an urgency to complete a sale.
CBS Sports
Lions' Aidan Hutchinson on rookie lessons, Dan Campbell, future goals: 'Ready to be more than just over .500'
Aidan Hutchinson made an immediate impact for the Detroit Lions as a rookie. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft recorded 52 combined tackles, 15 QB hits, 9.5 sacks and three interceptions, which earned the defensive end 2022 Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year honors.
CBS Sports
2023 Super Bowl: Ndamukong Suh, Eagles' veteran D-linemen played integral role in getting Philly to title game
SCOTTSDALE -- Ndamukong Suh didn't want to play for anyone, not at a stage in his career where playing for championships matter. Suh has been in the league for over a decade, staring down Father Time at 36 years old with his best days in the league behind him. Suh...
CBS Sports
Deion Sanders explains why no QB will match Tom Brady's ring total: 'This culture' isn't built to sacrifice
Tom Brady routinely left money on the table during his peerless career, and the result was him becoming the only seven-time Super Bowl champion. Deion Sanders, a Hall of Fame defensive back who recently became the University of Colorado's head coach, feels that future quarterbacks won't make the same sacrifice. Sanders made that clear when asked this week if he feels that Brady's tally of Super Bowl wins will ever be matched.
CBS Sports
St. Louis Cardinals top prospects 2023: Jordan Walker could show off his bat at Busch Stadium this year
Major League Baseball's offseason is in full swing, and that means everyone is thinking about the future. In most cities, that means next season; in some, though, it means the bigger picture, the next three to five years. You're either selling wins or you're selling hope, the old saying goes. We here at CBS Sports like to provide as much hope as we can around this time of the winter by evaluating each team's farm system.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL playoffs: Ranking 12 losing teams' chances of reaching 2024 Super Bowl, including Bengals and 49ers
We're down to the final two teams in the 2023 NFL playoffs: it's the Chiefs and the Eagles headed for a Super Bowl LVII showdown, after Kansas City edged the Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium and Philly routed the 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field. But what about the 12 title hopefuls who fell short of the promised land this year? Which ones are destined to be back in the race a year from now, and which ones have quite a bit of work to do?
CBS Sports
College basketball power rankings: White-hot Saint Mary's cracks top five, Baylor sneaks into top 10
The Big Ten is an enigma covered in mystery wrapped in a riddle tucked inside a paradox. The league ranks second this season in overall strength, according to multiple metrics, and yet there is no drama at the top. Purdue (22-2, 11-2) has a three-game cushion on the rest of the conference.
Comments / 0