Meeker, CO

Dead calves likely result of dogs, not wolves, say Colorado officials

By Spencer McKee
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 2 days ago
Photo Credit: catolla (iStock).

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials have closed a case involving several dead calves on US Forest Service land near Meeker, though the cause of the livestock deaths is still undetermined. The investigation started in October of 2022.

Traumatic injuries found on the calves were consistent with those that would come from a canine attack, resulting in suspicion that wolves may be the culprit. However, doubt was cast on this theory when a pack of nine dogs were found harassing wildlife seven miles from where the attack involving these calves occurred. Additionally, no evidence of wolves in the area has been found.

It's believed that an attack by a canine species larger than a coyote resulted in the deaths of these calves, but officials have been unable to determine what species. As the 90-day window for producers to provide proof of the loss has expired, the investigation has been closed.

The extensive efforts of Colorado Parks and Wildlife to solve the case were praised by livestock owner Lenny Klinglesmith, who also agreed with the results of the investigation. Klinglesmith does not plan on further pursuing compensation that would come with depredation of wolves, as there was no evidence of wolves in the area.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife continues to work with Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Office to handle domestic dog issues according to the legal process and on a case-by-case basis.

Ninlander
2d ago

Wolves belong on U.S. Forest Servive Land, cattle do not. Because of cattle, other animals are eliminated from their rightful homes including wildlife and wild horses. Open lands and forest do not belong to cattle.

