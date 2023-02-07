ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, AL

Field Training Officer Course

Recently the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office hosted a Field Training Officer Course for agencies throughout the state. Cherokee County FTO Cpl. Mike Farrell instructed the course over a three day period – certifying a total of thirteen law enforcements officers and two corrections officers as Field Training Officers.
Mr. Timothy Wayne Sanders

Mr. Timothy Wayne Sanders, 70, Centre – a Celebration of Life will be 2pm Friday at St. MARY’S United Methodist Church, Centre, with interment following at Pratt Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-6pm Thursday at the Etowah Chapel of Adams-Buggs Funeral Service.
Mrs. Carolyn Ruth Woods

Mrs. Carolyn Ruth Woods, 74, Centre. Celebration of Life will be 1pm Saturday at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Centre, with interment in the Cherokee Memory Gardens. Visitation with the family will be 4-6pm Friday at the Etowah Chapel of Adams-Buggs Funeral Service.
Friday 02/10 – Collision in Cedar Bluff

A two-vehicle collision on Alabama Highway 9 took place in Cherokee County Friday morning. The wreck – which involved a Toyota Camry and what appeared to be an Enterprise moving van – occurred near the Country Store at around 8:50am. The driver of the van was unhurt and...
Haygood leads Lady Warriors to area basketball title

CENTRE – Behind Audrey Haygood’s 19 points, including 15 in the third quarter, the Cherokee County Lady Warriors clinched the Class 4A, Area 10 girls basketball championship on Friday evening with a 60-22 blowout of Jacksonville. Haygood earned the tournament’s Most Valuable Player honor. “She’s really come...
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Friday, February 10th, 2023

Chris Hunter, 42 of Centre – Probation Revocation (x7);. James Hancock. 30 of Fort Dale, Alabama – Alias Writ of Arrest/Sexual Abuse;. Andrew Chandler, 44 of Cedar Bluff – Non-Support/Child;. Ted Sweat, 45 of Leesburg – Court Order;. and. Ashley Bice, 31 of Steele – Court...
Man Sentenced in Connection with Fatal Shooting

The wife of a man who was shot to death in 2021 asked that her husband’s killer never be let go during a sentencing hearing Thursday. Floyd County Superior Court Judge William “Billy” Sparks sentenced Jeffrey Alfred Shedrick to life in prison plus five years with the possibility of parole. Shedrick was convicted last week on malice murder and other related charges for shooting Scott Dennis Hayes on March 22, 2021, three times in the back, including once in the back of the head in the woods between the Callier Forest Apartments on Dodd Boulevard and a Toyota dealership.
Cherokee County Deputy Involved In Auto Accident / UPDATE

A two vehicle accident on County Road 189 Wednesday evening involved a Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office vehicle and a Motorcycle. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the wreck took place just before 7:30 near the intersection of County Road 932, as an officer was attempting to stop a 2000 Honda Motorcycle for a traffic violation. The bike crashed into the officer’s vehicle, and according to Chief Deputy Josh Summerford, no one was seriously hurt. The operator of the motorcycle, 21 year old Cody Adams of a Gaylesville address was arrested on charges of DUI, and was transported to the County Detention Center.
Warriors’ basketball season ends in heartbreaking 49-46 loss to White Plains

JACKSONVILLE – The Cherokee County Warriors’ basketball season ended to White Plains in the Class 4A, Area 10 tournament on Thursday night in Jacksonville in a heartbreaker, 49-46. Jack Amos led the Warriors (12-13) with 15 points, including four 3-pointers. Malachi Horton rang for nine points. Landon Caldwell contributed eight points and Jaden Wilson finished with seven points.
