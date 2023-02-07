The wife of a man who was shot to death in 2021 asked that her husband’s killer never be let go during a sentencing hearing Thursday. Floyd County Superior Court Judge William “Billy” Sparks sentenced Jeffrey Alfred Shedrick to life in prison plus five years with the possibility of parole. Shedrick was convicted last week on malice murder and other related charges for shooting Scott Dennis Hayes on March 22, 2021, three times in the back, including once in the back of the head in the woods between the Callier Forest Apartments on Dodd Boulevard and a Toyota dealership.

FLOYD COUNTY, GA ・ 14 HOURS AGO