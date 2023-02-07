Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State hits the road again to face Notre Dame in weekend seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Indiana Man Finds 5K in His Fast-food Bag –Then Does ThisjoemoodyElkhart, IN
Hall Of Fame Football Icon DiesOnlyHomersSouth Bend, IN
Man Goes Viral for Doing the Right Thing: Returns $5K Cash Accidentally Given to Him by McDonald'sSara IrshadElkhart, IN
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the StateJoe MertensSouth Bend, IN
Related
Click10.com
Family confirms missing 74-year-old Florida Lyft driver dead
MIAMI – A South Florida Lyft driver who went missing more than a week ago has died, his daughter confirmed Tuesday. Lindsay DiBetta posted on Facebook that the family would be announcing information on services for her father, Gary Levin, in the next few days. After suspect captured with...
Click10.com
Broward woman purchases winning Powerball ticket in Hialeah
COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – A Broward County woman has claimed her prize following a Powerball drawing from October, Florida Lottery officials confirmed Wednesday. Joana Marcelle, 50, of Coconut Creek, claimed her $1 million prize from the Oct. 10 drawing at the Lottery’s West Palm Beach District Office. Three...
Click10.com
Attorney: I trusted Alex Murdaugh despite odd fee payments
A lawyer testifying in Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial in South Carolina said he trusted Murdaugh even though the disgraced lawyer suggested an unusual way to split fees from a case the two had worked on together. Attorney Chris Wilson said he had no reason to be suspicious when Murdaugh...
Click10.com
Everyone is an Eskymo: Unspeakable tragedy leads to widespread community support in Upper Peninsula
Gerald and Tara Weaver were on their way to see their son play basketball when tragedy struck. The parents of a player on the Escanaba High School basketball team, the Weavers on Jan. 27 were headed to Sault Ste. Marie, which is roughly three hours northeast of Escanaba in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
Click10.com
Florida man wins $1 million playing Lottery scratch-off game
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. – A 53-year-old man claimed his $1 million winnings this week after playing the 500X The Cash scratch-off game, Florida Lottery officials confirmed Thursday. Darrin Thorpe, of Port St. Lucie, chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000. High school basketball...
Click10.com
DA says libel case against N. Carolina Attorney General over
RALEIGH, N.C. – A North Carolina prosecutor said Thursday that campaign-related charges won't be pursued further against Attorney General Josh Stein or his aides, one day after an appeals court ruled the political libel law her office was seeking to enforce is most likely unconstitutional. Wake County District Attorney...
Click10.com
Florida Lottery: Woman claims $2 million Powerball prize from October drawing
A 33-year-old woman claimed a $2 million Powerball prize this week for a drawing that was held last October, Florida Lottery officials announced Tuesday. According to Lottery officials, the drawing was held on Oct. 29. $700 million jackpot up for grabs on Wednesday night. NOW PLAYING. Winning $2 billion Powerball...
Click10.com
Nevada battery recycler wins $2B loan from Energy Department
WASHINGTON – A Nevada company that recycles batteries for electric vehicles has won a $2 billion green energy loan from the Biden administration. Redwood Materials, a recycling venture founded by the former chief technology officer at Tesla Inc., secured the conditional loan from the Energy Department's Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing program, which helped Tesla more than a decade ago.
Comments / 0