ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click10.com

Family confirms missing 74-year-old Florida Lyft driver dead

MIAMI – A South Florida Lyft driver who went missing more than a week ago has died, his daughter confirmed Tuesday. Lindsay DiBetta posted on Facebook that the family would be announcing information on services for her father, Gary Levin, in the next few days. After suspect captured with...
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Broward woman purchases winning Powerball ticket in Hialeah

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – A Broward County woman has claimed her prize following a Powerball drawing from October, Florida Lottery officials confirmed Wednesday. Joana Marcelle, 50, of Coconut Creek, claimed her $1 million prize from the Oct. 10 drawing at the Lottery’s West Palm Beach District Office. Three...
HIALEAH, FL
Click10.com

Attorney: I trusted Alex Murdaugh despite odd fee payments

A lawyer testifying in Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial in South Carolina said he trusted Murdaugh even though the disgraced lawyer suggested an unusual way to split fees from a case the two had worked on together. Attorney Chris Wilson said he had no reason to be suspicious when Murdaugh...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Click10.com

Florida man wins $1 million playing Lottery scratch-off game

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. – A 53-year-old man claimed his $1 million winnings this week after playing the 500X The Cash scratch-off game, Florida Lottery officials confirmed Thursday. Darrin Thorpe, of Port St. Lucie, chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000. High school basketball...
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

DA says libel case against N. Carolina Attorney General over

RALEIGH, N.C. – A North Carolina prosecutor said Thursday that campaign-related charges won't be pursued further against Attorney General Josh Stein or his aides, one day after an appeals court ruled the political libel law her office was seeking to enforce is most likely unconstitutional. Wake County District Attorney...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
Click10.com

Nevada battery recycler wins $2B loan from Energy Department

WASHINGTON – A Nevada company that recycles batteries for electric vehicles has won a $2 billion green energy loan from the Biden administration. Redwood Materials, a recycling venture founded by the former chief technology officer at Tesla Inc., secured the conditional loan from the Energy Department's Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing program, which helped Tesla more than a decade ago.
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy