Blue Earth County, MN

Minnesota Thief Leaves His Driver's License, Photo Album At Crime Scene

By Taylor Linzinmeir
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A Minnesota thief left a photo album and his driver's license at the scene of his crime, according to court documents from the Blue Earth County Court .

A Blue Earth County resident when to his shop on January 22 and found his truck door open and items, including tools, missing , according to the criminal complaint. Other items were thrown on the ground. Boot prints in the snow led investigators to a shed where a window had been broken. Inside, a deputy found a photo album that was unfamiliar to the victim — and Jeremy Daniel Wyffel' s driver's license was on the last page of the album. The boot tracks then led police from the shed through a field, where the deputy found an oil can, a rag and a flashlight from the victim's shed. The tracks ended at Highway 68.

A pair of boots that appeared to match the boot prints were found when a search warrant was performed at Wyffel's residence, according to the court documents. The 30-year-old Madelia resident told investigators he didn't remember much because he's been under the influence of alcohol and meth at the time. Wyffel allegedly admitted to breaking into the shed and truck , but said he only took the flashlight and a pair of gloves. He offered to return the gloves if he found them.

Wyffel was charged with felony burglary in the third degree Monday (February 6). He also faces charges of tampering with a motor vehicle, theft, and DWI.

A thief left a photo album with his driver's license at the scene of his crime, according to court documents filed in Blue Earth County Court. Jeremy Daniel Wyffels, 30, of Madelia, was charged with felony 3rd-degree burglary Monday. He also faces charges of tampering with a motor vehicle, theft, and DWI.
