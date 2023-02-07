Read full article on original website
Kyle Busch addresses gun charge in Mexico; 3.5 years sentence
Kyle Busch was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison after handgun charge while leaving Mexico. Kyle Busch is a driver in the NASCAR Cup Series. He’s a two-time champion, winning the title in 2015 and again in 2019. Read the statement from Kyle Busch in full below. Reports had...
NASCAR Says Kyle Busch's Actions, Prison Sentence Do Not Violate Conduct Policy
NASCAR says that Kyle Busch's conviction in January on a gun charge from an incident at an airport in Mexico does not violate the series' Member Conduct policy. Busch, a two-time Cup Series champion, was detained at an airport in Quintana Roo, Mexico, for possessing a firearm in his baggage while returning home from a vacation in Cancun with wife Samantha on Jan. 27. The official report from Mexico stated that a "caliber pistol-type firearm was detected inside .38 with magazine stocked with six useful hollow point cartridges."
Joey Logano responds to Kyle Busch calling him out after the Busch Light Clash
Joey Logano responds to Kyle Busch after he called him out for dumping him during the 2023 Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum.
Kyle Larson and Others Make Alarming Comments After Clash About Intensity of Impacts in Updated Next Gen Car: ‘Very Violent Majority of Race’
Kyle Larson didn't sugarcoat his thoughts after the Clash, saying the impacts in the updated Next Gen car were "very violent the majority of the race." Bubba Wallace and Denny Hamlin agreed and offered their own painful perspectives. The post Kyle Larson and Others Make Alarming Comments After Clash About Intensity of Impacts in Updated Next Gen Car: ‘Very Violent Majority of Race’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Pittsburgh Steelers 2-time Super Bowl champion linebacker has died: reports
Marv Kellum, a linebacker who helped the Pittsburgh Steelers win their first two Super Bowls, died over the weekend, according to reports. According to a GoFundMe that was set up for him in November, he had been diagnosed with digestive cancer and multiple myeloma. NASCAR star sentenced to prison in...
Kyle Busch and Joey Logano feud after run-in during the Clash at the Coliseum
While little more than a trophy was on the line in Sunday's Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, that didn't stop the NASCAR Cup Series' preseason showcase from producing some hurt feelings. 16 caution flags meant a number of drivers were left unhappy with each other after on-track incidents, including two of the sport's most prolific drivers and multi-time Cup champions.
NASCAR’s Kyle Busch Breaks Silence After Being Arrested In Mexico For Handgun Possession
After a January 27 incident led to Kyle Busch being arrested and detained in Mexico, the NASCAR driver took to Twitter on Feb. 6 to break his silence on the situation. He explained what happened during the incident, which took place when he and his wife, Samantha Busch, were departing the country. “My handgun was flagged during routine screening at the airport,” Kyle explained. “I have a valid concealed carry permit from my local authority and adhere to all handgun laws, but I made a mistake by forgetting it was in my bag.”
Longest NASCAR sponsor: Breaking Richard Petty/STP record
Menards and Matt Crafton are set to become the longest sponsor/driver partnership in the history of NASCAR at Daytona in 2023. Matt Crafton, ThorSport Racing and Menards are set to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their partnership. The date marks the longest driver/sponsor relationship in NASCAR, surpassing Richard Petty and STP.
Frankie Muniz, former child star of Malcolm in the Middle, joins NASCAR as a race car driver
The "Malcolm in the Middle" star has been racing cars on a regular basis since 2007 and now considers himself a driver who acts on the side.
Fresh off His Clash Win, Martin Truex Jr. Doesn’t Stand a Chance of Ending His Daytona 500 Futility
Martin Truex Jr. started the year right in Los Angeles, but Daytona figures to be a whole different animal. The post Fresh off His Clash Win, Martin Truex Jr. Doesn’t Stand a Chance of Ending His Daytona 500 Futility appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR TV Ratings: February 2023 (Clash at the Coliseum)
Over the weekend, NASCAR unloaded in Los Angeles, California. The 1/4-mile bullring hosted the pre-season race for the NASCAR Cup Series. View 2023 NASCAR tv ratings below. Sunday’s exhibition race was seen by 3.647 million viewers. It brought a household rating of 2.01. That’s down from last year’s edition...
Monk finding her footing with Legge in GTD
Imagine being a rookie in the Rolex 24 At Daytona, in the largest class, in your first endurance race, your first in a GT3 car … and being disappointed with a fourth-place finish. That’s the position Sheena Monk found herself in after her IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship debut as she embarked on a full-season effort with Katherine Legge in the GTD-class No. 66 Gradient Racing Acura NSX GT3 Evo22.
The RACER Mailbag, February 8
Welcome to the RACER Mailbag. Questions for any of RACER’s writers can be sent to mailbag@racer.com. Due to the high volume of questions received, we can’t guarantee that every letter will be published, but we’ll answer as many as we can. Published questions may be edited for length and clarity. Questions received after 3pm ET each Monday will appear the following week.
SiriusXM sponsoring two NASCAR teams in 2023
Toyota teams Joe Gibbs Racing and 23XI Racing will each run SiriusXM paint schemes in 2023. Sirius XM Radio will sponsor two NASCAR Cup Series teams in the 2023 season. They have partnered with both Joe Gibbs Racing and 23XI Racing. Hear from the drivers below. Christopher Bell. Christopher Bell...
IndyCar, Thermal Club keen to build upon Open Test success
The NTT IndyCar Series and the Thermal Club have hailed their first engagement for last week’s Spring Training event as a success. Held at the private country club and racing facility located 45 minutes south of Palm Springs, the two-day test was a trial run for the series and circuit as both parties consider where the relationship might head in the future. Having never held a professional motor race on its sprawling road course, IndyCar’s appearance at the Thermal Club — even for testing — was a major milestone for the company.
David Pearson's Battle With Richard Petty at the 1976 Daytona Led to the Greatest Finish in NASCAR History
Richard Petty versus David Pearson was the greatest NASCAR rivalry of all time: it's an opinion that borderlines on factuality. There are other top contenders, no question about it. But, I just don't see too many fans out there who could look at the countless epic battles between "The King" and "The Silver Fox" in the '60s and '70s and argue that there were two more worthy rivals in NASCAR's history.
Johnson adds Chicago street race to 2023 Cup schedule
Jimmie Johnson’s NASCAR Cup Series schedule is still taking shape, but the Chicago street course will be included. In addition to attempting to qualify for the Daytona 500 next week, the seven-time series champion will join the circuit for the inaugural event in Chicago. NASCAR visits the Windy City in early July.
Buddy Shuman and NASCAR's First International Race in 1952
Although NASCAR was seen in its early years as a sport of the Southeastern heartland, it has carried stock car racing to faraway shores. Japan, for example, and Mexico and Australia. It has made forays into Europe. In 1952, only five years after its organization, NASCAR took its first tentative...
Porsche Carrera Cup North America announces schedule, new title sponsor
The Porsche Carrera Cup North America enters 2023 with a new title sponsor, Deluxe, and a diverse season that will see the one-make series partner with IMSA, IndyCar, Formula 1, NASCAR and highlight the Porsche Rennsport Reunion VII. Each of the eight weekends will be a doubleheader with a pair of 40-minute races.
Veteran reporter Bob Pockrass reflects on his journey ahead of Daytona return
Most people remember their first NASCAR race. I remember mine. I was sitting in the movie theater as a senior in college watching "Days of Thunder" — my first real exposure to NASCAR. At the time, I didn't know my career would revolve around the sport. I was an...
