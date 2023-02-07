Read full article on original website
Salt Lake City police K-9 teams represent Utah, provide security at Super Bowl
GLENDALE, Ariz. (Gephardt Daily) — Two Salt Lake City police officers and their explosive-detecting K-9 partners are representing Utah while providing security at the Super Bowl. Officers Thad Hansen and John Lynn and K-9s Pongo and Lux have been in Glendale, Arizona, this week as part of an elite...
Utah DWR offers downloadable wildlife-themed valentines
UTAH, Feb. 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — With Valentine’s Day just three days away, are you still stymied on what kind of card to get for your dear one?. The Utah Division of Natural Resources would like to volunteer some of its wild animals to deliver tame messages.
UHP Sgt earns posthumous nod from Utah Legislature
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Legislature posthumously saluted a departed Utah Highway Patrol sergeant Friday on the floor of the State Capitol. “Today we had the honor to have the State Legislature recognize and honor one of our fallen, Sgt. Craig Ward,”...
DOJ: 10 Utahns, others indicted after ‘bath salts’ drug bust
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Salt Lake County man who officials believe leads a large drug ring has been indicted following a drug bust, as have nine other Utah residents. In a memorandum decision and order filed Friday, “The judge wrote that the...
Court documents reveal more details about alleged kidnapping of Arizona girl, 14, recovered from West Valley City residence
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Court documents reveal more details in the case of a West Valley City man charged with allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a 14-year-old girl from Arizona. Suspect Jordan Daniel Sorenson, 25, is facing charges of aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony;...
State, federal agencies issue “sextortion” alerts
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Public Safety has joined with the FBI in issuing warnings about “sextortion” online. “On #SaferInternetDay the FBI, Federal Bureau of Investigation, has issued a warning about financial sextortion,” the DPS posted Tuesday evening on social media. “It reports ‘an explosion’ in incidents of minor boys around the world being coerced into sending explicit images online and extorted for money.”
