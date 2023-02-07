ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah DWR offers downloadable wildlife-themed valentines

UTAH, Feb. 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — With Valentine’s Day just three days away, are you still stymied on what kind of card to get for your dear one?. The Utah Division of Natural Resources would like to volunteer some of its wild animals to deliver tame messages.
UHP Sgt earns posthumous nod from Utah Legislature

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Legislature posthumously saluted a departed Utah Highway Patrol sergeant Friday on the floor of the State Capitol. “Today we had the honor to have the State Legislature recognize and honor one of our fallen, Sgt. Craig Ward,”...
State, federal agencies issue “sextortion” alerts

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Public Safety has joined with the FBI in issuing warnings about “sextortion” online. “On #SaferInternetDay the FBI, Federal Bureau of Investigation, has issued a warning about financial sextortion,” the DPS posted Tuesday evening on social media. “It reports ‘an explosion’ in incidents of minor boys around the world being coerced into sending explicit images online and extorted for money.”
