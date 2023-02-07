ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

WVNews

AP source: Nuggets acquire center Thomas Bryant from Lakers

DENVER (AP) — The Western Conference-leading Denver Nuggets have agreed to acquire center Thomas Bryant from the Los Angeles Lakers for Davon Reed and three second-round draft picks, a person with knowledge of the details told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday because the...
DENVER, CO
WVNews

AP source: Hawks acquire Bey for 5 2nd-round draft picks

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta attempted to bolster its playoff hopes in two trades that involved the Hawks sending out a combined seven second-round draft picks, a person with knowledge of the details told The Associated Press on Thursday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t...
ATLANTA, GA
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE

