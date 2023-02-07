Read full article on original website
ffxnow.com
JUST IN: Fairfax County will launch speed camera pilot at eight schools Friday
Fairfax County is adding speed cameras to monitor drivers around schools for the first time. The photo speed-monitoring devices will be installed near eight schools across the county tomorrow (Friday) as part of a pilot program approved by the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors in December, the county announced today.
restonnow.com
County board challenges FCPS over delay of cameras on school bus stop-arms
Fairfax County officials have waited a decade now for public school buses to be outfitted with video cameras, and their patience is wearing thin. The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion Tuesday (Feb. 7) asking Fairfax County Public Schools to explain why it has yet to implement a school bus stop-arm camera program that staff started exploring back in 2013.
Fairfax County’s COVID-19 emergency is ending in March. What will it affect?
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Fairfax County announced on Tuesday that their local emergency for COVID-19 — which has been in place since March 2020 — will come to an end on March 1. This emergency declaration helped the county authorize aid and funding to “mitigate the effects of COVID-19.” The Declaration of […]
ffxnow.com
New regional housing plan pushes Fairfax County to lower income criteria for affordable housing
Fairfax County and several other localities have released a draft of the Regional Fair Housing Plan that not only provides some goals for housing, but comes with a look at specific zoning changes that can be made to help achieve those goals. The plan was put together by a team...
restonnow.com
Morning Notes
Hybla Valley Murder Case Dismissed — Fairfax County General District Court Judge Vanessa Jordan dismissed a second-degree murder case yesterday (Tuesday). Court records don’t explain the dismissal, but the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office says it plans to ask a grand jury to indict Francisco Joel Juares, who was arrested in August for the fatal shooting of D’Mari Norris. [The Washington Post]
fox5dc.com
Controversial Prince William County data center development vote Tuesday
BRISTOW, Va. - The Prince William County Board of Supervisors has scheduled a vote Tuesday on a controversial plan to build massive data centers in Bristow. This new plan would construct as many as 14 centers on 270 acres of land near schools and homes near the intersection of Linton Hall and Devlin Roads. The project would be called Devlin Technology Park and promises jobs and other opportunities.
WJLA
Prince William Co. leaders defer vote till March on data centers near neighborhoods
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — After a months-long tug of war between neighbors and developers, the Prince William County Board of Supervisors met late into the night Tuesday and deferred a vote that would pave the way for data centers to be built near homes. This is part...
alxnow.com
Most and least expensive condos sold in Alexandria (Jan-Feb 2023)
This past week saw 23 homes sold in Alexandria. Over the past month, meanwhile, a total of 66 condos were sold. Let’s take a look at some of the most and least expensive condos sold over the past month. 925 N Fairfax Street #1101 — $2,059,900 (3 Beds |...
WJLA
'Find that car as soon as possible': Inside Fairfax County's auto crimes enforcement team
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — As 7News continues to track an increase in carjackings and car thefts throughout the DMV, we're talking to the 'Auto Crimes Enforcement' team, also known as ACE, within the Fairfax County Police Department. "Often times in violent crimes, often times through the investigation it's...
restonnow.com
BREAKING: Redevelopment plan for new Reston library, affordable housing scrapped
(Updated at 4:15 p.m.) Developer Foulger-Pratt‘s unsolicited proposal to redevelop Bowman Towne Court in Reston has been scrapped, Fairfax County announced today. In a termination letter, the developer cited “significantly higher construction costs and recent interest rate hikes” as the primary reason for ending the agreement. The team also stated that a 24% increase in the project’s overall costs — which would have delayed the completion of the site.
fox5dc.com
Manassas weighs redevelopment options for historic Olde Town Inn
MANASSAS, Va. - FOX 5 is learning more about the plans to replace the Olde Town Inn in historic Downtown Manassas. On February 1, the Manassas Economic Development Authority (EDA), which is run by the city, voted to buy the Inn for $5.75 million. The block long building located at...
ffxnow.com
Fairfax County School Board chair aims to succeed Braddock District rep, who won’t seek reelection
Fairfax County School Board member Megan McLaughlin will not be running for reelection in the Braddock District, as at-large member Rachna Sizemore Heizer sets her sights on the seat. On Monday evening (Feb. 6), McLaughlin announced via a newsletter that she will officially “retire from this position” when her third...
Inside Nova
Bank robber in construction hat hits Truist branch in Dumfries
Police are investigating a Thursday morning bank robbery outside Dumfries. The robber walked in to the Truist Bank on River Ridge Boulevard before 11 a.m., passed a note and took money. No weapon seen and no injuries reported, police said. The robber was black, about 5 feet 10 with a...
Inside Nova
Prince William County board punts on public comment changes
The Prince William Board of County Supervisors will not be making changes to public comment procedures anytime soon. At Tuesday’s meeting, board Chair Ann Wheeler said discussion of potential changes is being abandoned for now. She said the decision came after discussing the procedures with other supervisors and because...
wfxrtv.com
Worker falls from 13 stories up, rescued in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — First responders rescued a worker who fell high above the ground while working on a building Monday morning. Fairfax County Fire/Rescue tweeted that it happened in the 1800 block of Chain Bridge Rd. The worker who fell was 13 stories up. Emergency workers rescued the worker onto a balcony and was evaluated by EMS.
ffxnow.com
Vienna begins replacing Freeman Store pedestrian bridge, requiring W&OD Trail detour
Construction is set to begin on a replacement of the collapsed pedestrian bridge by the Freeman Store and Museum in Vienna. The project will require crews to block off a portion of the Washington and Old Dominion Trail, necessitating a detour, according to the Town of Vienna. “The detour will...
Suspected catalytic converter thief caught in Fairfax
Monday night, the Fairfax County Police Department caught a man accused of stealing several catalytic converters.
Woman critically hurt in shooting in Fairfax County
Police said they were in the Mt. Vernon area after someone shot a woman there.
Inside Nova
TikTok Kia theft challenge comes to Woodbridge; fleeing car thieves and violence ensue
A recent epidemic of stolen Kias and Hyundais reached Prince William County this week, with a shooting and two cases of thieves stealing, or trying to steal, vehicles. The incidents follow a national TikTok trend of teenagers stealing Kia and Hyundai vehicles with just a phone charging cord. The thieves...
Police: Woman found dead in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — A homicide investigation is underway after a woman died in Southeast D.C. Wednesday night, leaving the Metropolitan Police Department searching for answers in the incident. Officers with the police department responded to 28th Street Southeast, off of R Street Southeast, just before 9:30 p.m. after a report...
