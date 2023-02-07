ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

restonnow.com

County board challenges FCPS over delay of cameras on school bus stop-arms

Fairfax County officials have waited a decade now for public school buses to be outfitted with video cameras, and their patience is wearing thin. The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion Tuesday (Feb. 7) asking Fairfax County Public Schools to explain why it has yet to implement a school bus stop-arm camera program that staff started exploring back in 2013.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
restonnow.com

Morning Notes

Hybla Valley Murder Case Dismissed — Fairfax County General District Court Judge Vanessa Jordan dismissed a second-degree murder case yesterday (Tuesday). Court records don’t explain the dismissal, but the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office says it plans to ask a grand jury to indict Francisco Joel Juares, who was arrested in August for the fatal shooting of D’Mari Norris. [The Washington Post]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Controversial Prince William County data center development vote Tuesday

BRISTOW, Va. - The Prince William County Board of Supervisors has scheduled a vote Tuesday on a controversial plan to build massive data centers in Bristow. This new plan would construct as many as 14 centers on 270 acres of land near schools and homes near the intersection of Linton Hall and Devlin Roads. The project would be called Devlin Technology Park and promises jobs and other opportunities.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
restonnow.com

BREAKING: Redevelopment plan for new Reston library, affordable housing scrapped

(Updated at 4:15 p.m.) Developer Foulger-Pratt‘s unsolicited proposal to redevelop Bowman Towne Court in Reston has been scrapped, Fairfax County announced today. In a termination letter, the developer cited “significantly higher construction costs and recent interest rate hikes” as the primary reason for ending the agreement. The team also stated that a 24% increase in the project’s overall costs — which would have delayed the completion of the site.
RESTON, VA
fox5dc.com

Manassas weighs redevelopment options for historic Olde Town Inn

MANASSAS, Va. - FOX 5 is learning more about the plans to replace the Olde Town Inn in historic Downtown Manassas. On February 1, the Manassas Economic Development Authority (EDA), which is run by the city, voted to buy the Inn for $5.75 million. The block long building located at...
MANASSAS, VA
Inside Nova

Bank robber in construction hat hits Truist branch in Dumfries

Police are investigating a Thursday morning bank robbery outside Dumfries. The robber walked in to the Truist Bank on River Ridge Boulevard before 11 a.m., passed a note and took money. No weapon seen and no injuries reported, police said. The robber was black, about 5 feet 10 with a...
DUMFRIES, VA
Inside Nova

Prince William County board punts on public comment changes

The Prince William Board of County Supervisors will not be making changes to public comment procedures anytime soon. At Tuesday’s meeting, board Chair Ann Wheeler said discussion of potential changes is being abandoned for now. She said the decision came after discussing the procedures with other supervisors and because...
wfxrtv.com

Worker falls from 13 stories up, rescued in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — First responders rescued a worker who fell high above the ground while working on a building Monday morning. Fairfax County Fire/Rescue tweeted that it happened in the 1800 block of Chain Bridge Rd. The worker who fell was 13 stories up. Emergency workers rescued the worker onto a balcony and was evaluated by EMS.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Police: Woman found dead in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — A homicide investigation is underway after a woman died in Southeast D.C. Wednesday night, leaving the Metropolitan Police Department searching for answers in the incident. Officers with the police department responded to 28th Street Southeast, off of R Street Southeast, just before 9:30 p.m. after a report...
WASHINGTON, DC

