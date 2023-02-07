Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Congresswoman Attacked Inside D.C. Apartment BuildingNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Maryland - National Pizza DayEast Coast TravelerMaryland State
Controversy over Democratic Secrecy Sparks National Conversation on Transparency in GovernmentSuperb26Washington, DC
Minnesota Congresswoman Angie Craig assaulted in Washington, her office saysMecoTipsWashington, DC
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in MarylandEast Coast TravelerBaltimore, MD
Related
KEYT
Air Force leader’s spouse opened fire during Andrews breach
WASHINGTON (AP) — The intruder who breached Joint Base Andrews, the home of Air Force One, reached the residence of one of the Air Force’s top leaders before her spouse opened fire. That’s according to the air base and Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne Bass, who confirmed the intruder had reached her home on Monday. Joint Base Andrews is home to the fleet of blue and white presidential aircraft, including Air Force One, and a frequent base for the “doomsday” 747 aircraft that can serve as the nation’s airborne nuclear command and control centers if needed.
Intruder Caught Inside Air Force One Base After Resident Opened Fire
An intruder was arrested at the home base of Air Force One in Maryland on Monday after managing to successfully bypass the installation’s security, Joint Base Andrews said in a statement. The man managed to gain “unauthorized access to a JBA housing area,” the base tweeted. “A resident discharged a firearm, security forces arrived on scene to apprehend the intruder, & law enforcement is investigating the incident,” the statement continued. “No injuries nor property damage reported.” Although Joint Base Andrews is one of the most sensitive military sites in the U.S., this isn’t the first time an intruder has managed to get inside. In 2021, another man made it onto the installation and got inside a C-40 plane before being apprehended.Read it at Associated Press
Intruder breaks into Air Force One facility, guard opens fire
An intruder broke into Joint Base Andrews and snuck into the area where the president's Air Force One planes are kept before being fired upon by a base resident Monday.
Business Insider
China says it's sending its junior air force pilots to keep an eye on increasing activity by US spy planes
Chinese fighter pilots fresh out of training college have been sent on combat-ready patrol missions along the country's southeast coast as the air force confronts a growing number of close-in spying flights by foreign planes, according to state media. Junior pilots have been sent on the patrols in the East...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
The US Air Force Panicked When Its Top-Secret Stealth Fighter Crashed Into the California Wilderness
In July 1986, a Lockheed F-117 Nighthawk crashed in Sequoia National Forest – not that the US Air Force wanted anyone to know. As the incident began making headlines nationwide, the military went to great lengths to keep the identity of the aircraft a secret, going to far as to replace the wreckage with that of a McDonnell F-101A Voodoo.
msn.com
Quarterhorse, the Air Force’s Next Hypersonic Aircraft, Has Taken an Epic Leap
Hypersonic flight (speeds faster than Mach 5) is the perceived future of human aviation. In order to achieve that vision, engineers need to develop hybrid engines capable of handling subsonic, supersonic, and hypersonic speeds. Aviation company Hermeus successfully demonstrated mode transition between turbojet and ramjet engines for the Air Force’s...
3 USAF Airmen's bodies lie unrecovered for 2 days after the Soviets admit to shooting down an AF T-39 jet that was lost
On January 28, 1964, three Cold War Air Force Airmen were tragically killed after their T-39 jet was shot down over Erfurt, East Germany, by the Soviet Union. During this period in history, tensions between the United States and the Soviet Union were heightened. As a result, outrage spread quickly regarding the incident, with many calling the downing of the plane a “shocking and senseless act.” [i] [ii]
The Abandoned Pyramid of North Dakota that Was Part of a Military Facility
Near Langdon, North Dakota, there was a cluster of military facilities known as the Stanley R. Mickelsen Safeguard Complex (SRMSC), which served as a foundation for the Safeguard anti-ballistic missile program run by the US Army.
The US military didn't know if the missile that took out a Chinese spy balloon would work when an F-22 took the shot, commander says
The F-22 pilot fired a single AIM-9X Sidewinder missile to down the balloon, which was operating at an altitude between 60,000 and 65,000 feet.
U.S. Air Force's new F-15EX breaks key record as threats against America grow
After two years of experimental testing the U.S. Air Force has found that it's new F-15EX fighter jet exceeded expectations in weapons carried.
MTG demands probe over why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese balloons over the US
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested the Pentagon may have withheld information about Chinese spy balloons from Trump, and called for an investigation.
MilitaryTimes
Air Force’s number two chaplain removed for ‘leadership shortfalls’
The second-highest ranking religious leader in the Air Force was recently removed from his post due to a “pattern of leadership shortfalls,” according to the Air Force. Brig. Gen. James Daniel Brantingham, the Air Force deputy chief of chaplains, who had been in his role for just over a year, was removed from his position on the last day of January for a “loss of confidence” in his abilities, according to Air Force spokeswoman Rose Riley.
Military.com
Marines Fire Commander of Assault Amphibian School After Vehicle Mishap
The Marine Corps fired the commander of its Assault Amphibian School on Tuesday as part of its investigation into a mishap with an amphibious combat vehicle that happened in October. Brig. Gen. Farrell Sullivan, the head of the Marine Corps' Training Command, relieved Col. John Medeiros on Jan. 10, the...
Military.com
3 Active-Duty Marines Who Work in Intelligence Arrested for Alleged Participation in Jan. 6 Riot
Three Marines were arrested Wednesday for their participation in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to court documents unsealed Thursday. Micah Coomer, Joshua Abate, and Dodge Dale Hellonen -- three men identified by investigators as active-duty Marines -- were arrested on four charges each stemming from their participation in the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol in a bid to prevent the certification of Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election.
MilitaryTimes
Car catches fire after attempt to break onto California Marine base
A car caught on fire after its driver tried to enter illegally through the main gate of Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, on Friday evening. “We can confirm at approximately 6:30 p.m. there was an attempt to gain unauthorized access to the installation,” the Marine base announced via Twitter Friday night. “The MCB Camp Pendleton Provost Marshall Office deployed the final denial barriers and disabled the vehicle.”
MilitaryTimes
M18 pistol goes missing from Marine unit that lost 2 rifles in 2019
A Marine unit that made headlines after two of its rifles went missing in 2019 has lost another weapon, a Marine spokesman confirmed to Marine Corps Times Friday. The 2nd Marine Division infantry unit of 3rd Battalion, 6th Marines, based at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, discovered Thursday that one M18 service pistol and two pistol magazines were unaccounted for, according to 1st Lt. Mark Grill, a 2nd Marine Division spokesman.
Chinese spy balloon might have been rigged with explosives to self-destruct, says Pentagon
THE Chinese spy balloon might have been rigged with explosives to self-destruct, a top Pentagon official said yesterday. Air Force Gen Glen D. VanHerck, commander of the US Northern Command, also said it was 200-feet tall, weighed thousands of pounds and its payload was the size of a jetliner. President...
Watch Nine F-16s Make A Crazy-Looking ‘Attack’ On A Danish Airbase
via TwitterWhile this is not how you would go about destroying an airfield nowadays, the result is nothing short of spectacular.
The Jewish Press
Iran Unveils Its Air Force ‘Eagle 44’ Underground Base
The Iranian Army’s Eagle 44 underground Air Base is capable of receiving and operating all types of fighter jets and bombers, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles, IRNA reported Tuesday morning. The underground base is big enough to shelter a command post, fighter maintenance hangars, aircraft maintenance centers, navigation and airport equipment, and fuel tanks, and can host all types of Air Force fighters.
3 Active-Duty Marines Charged in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot
Three active-duty Marines have been hit with federal misdemeanor charges for their alleged roles in the Capitol siege by a mob of Trump supporters. After one of them posted photographs from Jan. 6 to his Instagram page with the caption, “Glad to be apart [sic] of history,” FBI agents matched images of USMC members Micah Coomer, Dodge Dale Hellonen, and Joshua Abate inside the Capitol building with their official military ID photos, according to a criminal complaint unsealed Thursday. Hellonen, his detachment’s March 2018 “Student of the Month,” was last stationed at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, the filing states. Coomer, who the feds say expressed support for the Boogaloo Bois, a loosely organized extremist collective aiming to foment a second Civil War, was stationed at Marine Corps Base Quantico, according to the filing, which does not identify Abate’s most recent duty station.Read it at U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia
Comments / 0