NEW YORK (AP) — Josiah Harris had 20 points and Saint Francis Brooklyn beat Wagner 64-62 on Thursday. Harris added 11 rebounds and four blocks for the Terriers (13-12, 6-6 Northeast Conference). Tedrick Wilcox Jr. scored 18 points while going 6 of 11 from the floor, including 3 for 7 from distance, and 3 for 3 from the line. Zion Bethea shot 6 for 13, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points, while adding three steals.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO