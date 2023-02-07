Read full article on original website
AP source: Hawks acquire Bey for 5 2nd-round draft picks
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta attempted to bolster its playoff hopes in two trades that involved the Hawks sending out a combined seven second-round draft picks, a person with knowledge of the details told The Associated Press on Thursday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t...
‘Mad’ Martin Truex Jr. Is a Different Man in 2023, and It Has Nothing To Do With His Recent Breakup
Martin Truex Jr. recently made headlines when he announced in an Instagram story that he and his longtime girlfriend, Sherry Pollex, had decided to end their relationship. The news came as a shock to the NASCAR world since the two had been a couple since 2005, were often seen together at the track, and had worked hand-in-hand on various charitable initiatives focused on helping women and children battling cancer.
Final predictions on Chase Elliott’s entire 2023 season through Phoenix Raceway
Chase Elliott looks to redeem himself after a difficult 2022 playoffs. Find out what Elliott is predicted to do throughout the entire 2023 season!
NASCAR star Kyle Busch sentenced to 3 years in Mexican prison for trying to take .380 pistol and hollow point shells on private plane leaving Cancún
Famed NASCAR driver Kyle Busch has been sentenced to three-and-half-years in prison for gun possession without a license in Mexico, authorities there said late last week. It is not clear how, or if, that sentence will be assessed. According to a press release by Mexico’s Attorney General of the Republic...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Does Kyle Busch’s Gun Incident Jeopardize His Hall of Fame NASCAR Future?
The conversation about Kyle Busch up until Monday afternoon focused on the two-time Cup Series champion’s successful debut with Richard Childress Racing, raising the possibility that the winningest driver in NASCAR history could be in the title hunt this fall. That changed in less time than it took him...
Fresh off His Clash Win, Martin Truex Jr. Doesn’t Stand a Chance of Ending His Daytona 500 Futility
Martin Truex Jr. started the year right in Los Angeles, but Daytona figures to be a whole different animal. The post Fresh off His Clash Win, Martin Truex Jr. Doesn’t Stand a Chance of Ending His Daytona 500 Futility appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Kyle Busch and Joey Logano feud after run-in during the Clash at the Coliseum
While little more than a trophy was on the line in Sunday's Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, that didn't stop the NASCAR Cup Series' preseason showcase from producing some hurt feelings. 16 caution flags meant a number of drivers were left unhappy with each other after on-track incidents, including two of the sport's most prolific drivers and multi-time Cup champions.
AP source: Pelicans trade Graham to Spurs for Richardson
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans have reached an agreement to trade Devonte' Graham and four second-round draft choices to San Antonio in exchange for Josh Richardson, a person familiar with the move said Thursday. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because...
Jimmie Johnson could drive up to 10 NASCAR Cup Series races in 2023
Jimmie Johnson said he might compete in up to 10 races during the NASCAR Cup Series season in 2023. Which races make sense for Johnson?
Ryan Preece Made Tony Stewart Look Like a Genius, at Least For One Night
Martin Truex Jr. won the Clash on Sunday at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, and Kyle Busch finished third in his first outing with his new team. But Ryan Preece might have had the most notable race of any driver in the field. Preece finished seventh overall, but he led...
AP PHOTOS: LeBron James' run to the NBA scoring record
Associated Press photographers have captured LeBron James for the entirety of his 20-year career, starting from when he was an 18-year-old rookie to now as a 38-year-old who just became the most prolific scorer in NBA history. That covers both his stints in Cleveland, his two championships in Miami, the...
AP source: Darvish gets $90M from Padres to stay through '28
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Yu Darvish has agreed to a new contract with the San Diego Padres that guarantees the pitcher an additional $90 million and will keep him with the club through the 2028 season, a person with direct knowledge of the deal said Thursday. The person spoke...
Zariz Transport Going Truckin’ with Kyle Busch
Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) announced today that Zariz Transport, a fast growing intermodal drayage company specializing in transporting containers from the ports, has signed a multi-year deal to be the primary sponsor on owner-driver Kyle Busch’s No. 51 Chevrolet Silverado for all five of his races in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series beginning in 2023. In addition to Busch’s five-race schedule, the Florida-based company will serve as an associate sponsor for the 18 remaining races for the No. 51 team and has reached a multi-year renewal to be the presenting sponsor of The Samantha and Kyle Busch Bundle of Joy Fund annual gala.
Panini America Headlines Gray Gaulding’s Return to Xfinity Series With Ss Greenlight Racing at Daytona
Standout Management Group (SMG) and NASCAR driver Gray Gaulding are excited to announce today that they will be returning with primary sponsor Panini America, the Official Trading Card partner of NASCAR, and SS Greenlight Racing for multiple races throughout the 2023 race season. Gray will compete full time in the Xfinity Series starting on February 18th at Daytona International Speedway running in the Panini America #08 Chevrolet Camaro.
NASCAR driver Kyle Busch says he accidentally brought gun to Mexico in January
NASCAR driver Kyle Busch ran afoul of the Mexican authorities last month.
Celtics' Brown has broken bone in face, out indefinitely
BOSTON (AP) — Boston Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown has a broken bone in his face, the team confirmed on Thursday in an injury update that did not specify how long he will be out. The Celtics said Brown will miss Friday night's game against Charlotte but provided no further...
Utility player Culberson signs minor-league deal with Rays
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays signed veteran infielder/outfielder Charlie Culberson to a minor-league contract with an invitation to big-league spring training. The team announced the move Thursday.
