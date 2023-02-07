ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

What Gerard Gallant must do after Rangers rightly make Vladimir Tarasenko trade

This was the right move at the right cost and at the right time. Now the Rangers have their legitimate first-line threat on right wing of the first line after Thursday’s acquisition of Vladimir Tarasenko from the Blues in a five-asset deal in which third-pair lefty defenseman Niko Mikkola will also come to Broadway in exchange for the later of the Blueshirts’ two 2023 first-rounders, Sammy Blais and Hartford defenseman Hunter Skinner. Now it is on head coach Gerard Gallant, who has driven his team to the seventh-best overall record in the NHL off an 18-4-3 surge that began just over two...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Pots 20th tally

Kucherov scored his 20th goal of the season in Monday's 7-1 loss to the Panthers. His tally early in the second period gave Tampa Bay a brief flicker of hope, but it only ended up spoiling Sergei Bobrovsky's shutout bid. Kucherov did extend his point streak to seven games, a stretch in which the 29-year-old has three goals and 11 points.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Rangers acquire Vladimir Tarasenko from Blues

The New York Rangers acquired forward Vladimir Tarasenko and defenseman Niko Mikkola from the St. Louis Blues on Thursday. The Blues will receive forward Sammy Blais, prospect Hunter Skinner and two draft picks in exchange for Mikkola and Tarasenko, who will be an unrestricted free agent this summer. The Blues get a conditional first-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2024.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
markerzone.com

BRUCE BOUDREAU FINDS 'NEW' GIG NEARLY THREE WEEKS AFTER BEING FIRED BY VANCOUVER

Bruce, there it is. The former Canucks head coach has found a 'new' gig less than three weeks after being let go by Vancouver. The 68-year-old will be returning to the NHL Network as an in-studio analyst and will make his season debut on Thursday night. Boudreau previously worked for the NHL Network from August 2020 to December 2021 before being hired by the Vancouver Canucks.
FOX Sports

Coyotes take on the Blackhawks following Chychrun's 2-goal performance

Arizona Coyotes (17-28-6, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (15-29-5, eighth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes visit the Chicago Blackhawks after Jakob Chychrun's two-goal game against the Minnesota Wild in the Coyotes' 3-2 win. Chicago is 3-9-1 against the Central Division and 15-29-5 overall....
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: In full-contact jersey Thursday

O'Reilly (foot) is practicing in full equipment Thursday, according to Lou Korac of NHL.com. O'Reilly suffered a broken foot Dec. 31 and has yet to play in the calendar year, a span of 14 games. O'Reilly has had a tough go of it this season, with 10 goals and 16 points, along with a horrendous minus-28 rating this season. He is in the final year of a seven-year, $52.5 million deal and could get dealt before the March 5 trade deadline, if the Blues and O'Reilly cannot come to an agreement on a new contract.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Islanders bring 4-game win streak into matchup with the Canucks

Vancouver Canucks (20-26-4, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. New York Islanders (27-22-5, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Islanders -219, Canucks +181; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders look to keep a four-game win streak alive when they host the Vancouver Canucks. New...
ELMONT, NY
CBS Sports

Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Notches an apple

Mayfield snapped a nine-game pointless drought with an assist in a 4-0 victory over the Kraken on Tuesday. Mayfield has five goals, eight assists and a plus-2 rating in 54 games this season. There was some thought that Mayfield, who will be an unrestricted free agent after the season, could be on the move before the March 3 trade deadline, but the addition of Bo Horvat has signaled the Islanders will likely be buyers this season and not sellers. Mayfield could, however, still be on the move if the team's play were to take a nosedive. That seems unlikely, however, and the better question may be what other additions could be in store for the Isles.
FanSided

One major network predicts Buffalo Sabres will end playoff drought

The Buffalo Sabres aren’t far from sitting in one of the two wild card slots as we dive deeper into the season’s second half. The Hockey News recently evaluated each of the Atlantic Division’s top four teams and they made a gutsy prediction, believing the Buffalo Sabres to make the playoffs. Thanks to their high scoring output and improved goaltending, this prediction isn’t so far-fetched, even if Buffalo is, at best this season, a middle-of-the-road team.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Anthony Misiewicz: Dealt to Cardinals

The Cardinals acquired Misiewicz from the Royals on Wednesday in exchange for cash considerations. In 32 appearances last season between Seattle and Kansas City, Misiewicz pitched to a 4.34 ERA and 27:10 K:BB over 29 innings. The lefty is expected to compete for a middle-relief role in St. Louis' bullpen during spring training.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

Zadina returns, scores go-ahead goal as Red Wings top Flames

DETROIT (AP) — Filip Zadina made a successful return to the Detroit lineup, scoring the go-ahead goal at 5:51 of the third period to send the Red Wings over the Calgary Flames 2-1 Thursday night. Zadina had not played since Nov. 5 because of a broken right leg. “That was lifting for our group and really happy for him,” Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said. “Tonight I thought for the most part a pretty complete game. I don’t think we’ll apologize, or our guys won’t, I’m not saying we have to be perfect, but that’s how it has to look for us to win. And we got it done tonight.” Zadina passed to Oskar Sundqvist, got the puck right back and snapped it into the open right side of the net past goaltender Dan Vladar for his first goal of the season.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy