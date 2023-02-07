Read full article on original website
UO Duck Rides now shuttling students to affordable grocery stores
Every Thursday, the Duck Rides program at the University of Oregon shuttles students dealing with food insecurity to more affordable grocery stores around Eugene. They alternate between Trader Joe's and WinCo on Coburg Road every week. "We've seen an increase in students requesting help with food, and requesting help with...
Oregon SNAP food benefits return to pre-pandemic levels beginning in March
PORTLAND, Ore. — A change is coming for people on food assistance in Oregon. Starting next month, people will no longer receive emergency food benefits. The extra benefits from the federal government started going out during the pandemic and will be expiring this month. In March, people will only...
Oregon State University warns students, public of man 'persistently' following women
CORVALLIS, Ore — Oregon State University Corvallis is warning students and the public about a man who was "persistently" following women around the campus. OSU Public Safety said the incidents happened on January 30 and February 1. They report that an unknown man followed women in multiple locations on the campus.
Oregon schools to receive over $70-million from the Common School Fund in 2023
Oregon's State Land Board announced Tuesday that the state's K-12 public schools will receive $72.2-million from the Common School Fund in 2023; the highest ever distributed for the fund. According to the State Land Board 2023 distribution is $8-million more than the 2022 distribution ($64.2-million) and over $12-million more than...
Roseburg Public Schools again seeks funding from voters
ROSEBURG, Ore. — For the third time in the past three years, Roseburg voters will decide on a capital improvement bond for the Roseburg School District, which means money for construction and building upgrades. According to Roseburg Superintendent Jared Cordon, the average age of buildings in the district is...
Albany 8th graders learn lifesaving skill to improve community health
ALBANY, Ore. — 8th grade students from the Greater Albany School District learned how to perform bystander CPR and how to use an AED Thursday. This is the sixth year the Albany Fire Department has provided hands-on training to the students. It’s all in an effort to improve community...
Oregon bill looks to change tenant rules for RV park stays
SALEM, Ore. — Some RV park owners are asking lawmakers to ease up on regulations that consider them to be landlords, saying it should be easier to get those leasing a lot to leave. Currently, if you rent an RV lot for more than 45 days, Oregon law considers...
Ocean Cluster Initiative on mission to keep seafood local
COOS BAY, Ore. — Keeping Local Seafood Local is the mission of the Ocean Cluster Initiative. The Oregon Coast Visitors Association says small changes in where Oregon-landed seafood is sold could mean millions back into the coastal economy. 90% of seafood served on Oregon's coast didn't come from Oregon.
Oregon lawmakers weigh proposal to allow consumers to fix their own electronics
PORTLAND, Ore. — It's not the newest idea. Legislators have looked at “right-to-repair” bills since the mid-2010s. The idea is that independent repair businesses and even private consumers should have access to schematics, tools, and patches that allow them to fix their electronic devices without going to the manufacturer.
Lawmakers consider bill to help bring affordable housing to parts of rural Oregon
SALEM, Ore. — Lawmakers are considering a bill to help rural Oregon build more housing and attract developers. The measure comes with a hefty price tag, but proponents say it's worth the investment. It is also being considered at a time when Governor Tina Kotek has made Oregon’s housing shortage a priority.
New harm reduction bill tackles Oregon's overdose crisis
SALEM, Ore. — A new bill is being born from a key phrase as lawmakers try to tackle Oregon's overdose crisis. "The key [phrase] here is harm reduction, harm reduction, harm reduction," said Rep. Lisa Reynolds, the Democrat representative of House District 34 in the Oregon State Legislature. Harm...
Beavers picked 3rd while Oregon lands at 5 in baseball preseason poll
The college baseball season is almost here, and ahead of first pitch the Pac-12 has released their pre-season coaches' poll. Coming in first, with 9 of the first place votes is Stanford, with UCLA in second taking the final 2 first place votes; worth noting these teams were swapped in the softball poll, showing dominance for the Cardinal and Bruins on the diamond.
Oregon Men's Basketball team's chemistry still a work in progress
EUGENE, Ore. — After splitting their series in Arizona this past weekend, the Oregon Men's basketball team may have surprisingly turned a new leaf in their season. Even sneaking their way back into some NCAA tournament bracket predictions. Despite the tough lost to Arizona on the road, finally fully...
Water year, snowpack check and how our upcoming pattern could favor more precipitation
We are about halfway through the rainy season for our area and we're doing okay on rain and snow totals, but it could be much better. That being said, we have about three more months of the rainy season to go before the dry and hot month of July returns and the pattern this February may be in our favor.
Oregon State set to host spring game on April 22
The last time we saw Oregon State Football on the field they were winning their first bowl game in 9 years. Add their 30 - 3 thumping of Florida in the Las Vegas Bowl, plus their upset comeback win over Oregon, and everything they've done this off-season; it's a great time to be an OSU fan.
Microchip, vaccine and license clinic Feb. 18 at Oregon Coast Humane Society
FLORENCE, Ore. — Oregon Coast Humane Society has scheduled a “Community Microchip and Vaccine Clinic” on Saturday, February 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the shelter on 2840 Rhododendron Drive in Florence. Low-cost microchips, vaccines, and Lane County licenses will be available to the public...
Mapleton to get new water treatment plant, board seeks volunteers
MAPLETON, Ore. — Vanessa West is a real estate agent and owner of the coffee shop Mapleton Caffeination station. Aside from selling homes and coffee, she works to make sure her community has access to clean water. "I felt the need when when we, two and a half years...
Lane County Public Health releases report on suicide in Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Lane County Public Health has released a report on suicide data and trends in the county, titled "Suicide in Lane County 2000-2020 Updated Trends, Risk Factors and Recommendations." In a news release, Lane County Government says, "This report provides statistics and information on local suicide...
Oregon defense will need to be on point to pull out a win against USC
Oregon has seven games left in the Pac-12 regular season, and as easy as it is for us to look ahead to the Pac-12 tournament after such a roller-coaster of a season, the two toughest opponents out of those seven last seven games play right here at Matthew Knight Arena this weekend; starting tonight with USC.
New Hampshire bill aims to ban gender-neutral bathrooms in public schools
CONCORD, N.H. (CITC) — A bill looking to restrict all multiple-stall public school bathrooms to single-sex use is sparking division in New Hampshire. House Bill 104, sponsored by Republican State Representative Michael Moffett, aims to bar any gender-neutral facilities from elementary, middle and high schools throughout New Hampshire. It is one of the multiple pieces of state legislation focusing on gender identity in educational settings this year.
