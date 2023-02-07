Read full article on original website
Related
downbeach.com
Atlantic Cape cuts ribbon on new Innovation Center
MAYS LANDING – Atlantic Cape Community College Friday, Feb. 9 officially unveiled its new state-of-the-art, technology laden Innovation Center on the Mays Landing campus with a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by state and local dignitaries, Atlantic and Cape May County commissioners, and college faculty and staff. Located adjacent to...
downbeach.com
Offshore wind energy projects criticized at Brigantine community forum
More than 500 community members and elected officials gathered on Saturday morning to discuss the state’s development of offshore wind energy and whether there is a link to a series of whale deaths. The forum, held at Brigantine Community School, comes after a slew of dead whales washed up...
downbeach.com
Shore names February Guardian Angel of the Month
SOMERS POINT – Shore Medical Center announced that Jennifer Gannon, RN of Egg Harbor Township has been named its February Guardian Angel of the Month for providing passionate and exceptional care to its patients. Shore established the Guardian Angel program to enable community members to say thank you to a special Shore caregiver through a donation to the medical center in their honor.
Comments / 0