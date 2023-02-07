ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTUL

Road contractors improving communication with city

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It was just over ten days ago when the director of the trade association for the contractors who do road work stunned Tulsa City Hall. "From this day on, they should consider not doing business with the city of Tulsa," said Bobby Stem. Feeling that...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

City of Tulsa leaders announce plans for $609M capital funding package

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa City Council joined Mayor G.T. Bynum at City Hall Wednesday to announce their plan to renew the city's next capital improvement package. The package must be approved by voters over the summer. The total package would be around $609 million, but leaders say...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Construction resumes once again at Simon Premium Outlet Mall in Jenks

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Jenks Mayor Cory Box provided an update on the Simon Premium Outlet Mall construction in Jenks, posting a picture to Facebook that shows crews working on the site where the mall will sit. After many halts in the building process due to the pandemic, it...
JENKS, OK
KTUL

Mixed-use development to connect Jenks residents to nightlife, entertainment

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Jenks announced Thursday that its downtown will see a new multistory, mixed-use development. Partnering with ACRE Development Partners, the city will build the development just west of the railroad tracks off of Jenks Main Street. The city said the development will serve...
JENKS, OK
KTUL

Woman killed after failing to yield at stop sign in Osage County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a woman is dead after a crash on State Highway 20 near Skiatook on Wednesday evening. Troopers say 66-year-old Vickie Morrison was driving her 2020 Ford Escape southbound on Ranchland Road when she failed to yield at a stop sign. Morrison's vehicle was T-boned by a Ford F-150 traveling westbound on SH-20.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa SPCA asking for donations to repair cruelty investigation van

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa SPCA is asking for donations to get their cruelty investigation van back on the road. The van's poor condition has caused serious delays, which the SPCA says put them behind on 12 animal cruelty cases. They said it's critical they raise the money...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Fire Department recognizes officer for efforts during 911 call

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Fire Department recognized a Tulsa police officer yesterday for his efforts during a 911 call. Station 28 honored Officer Cody Riley, who was one of the first on the scene for an overdose and performed CPR until fire crews could take over. "When...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa taking steps to become tech hub

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It's the building most people think of as City Hall, but by the end of this story you might start seeing it as Tulsa's Silicon Valley. "We started writing code in 2018," said Mitchell Sims, one of several tech startups in the incubator space at 36 Degrees North. His company is called PigTracks.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa organization Veteran X aims to prevent suicides

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — There's a new tenant on the ground floor office at 3rd and Cincinnati, just down the street from city hall. They've got a simple name emblazoned on the window, and a simple mission close to their heart. "Our ultimate goal is to save veteran lives,"...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police involved in standoff with shooting suspect

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: Officers said they are still working to get one man out of the house. They said the shooting occurred after a verbal altercation led to two men pulling out firearms and the girlfriend of one of the men was hit. TPD said the man...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Health Department promoting safe alcohol consumption for Valentine's Day

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Health Department's substance abuse prevention program and the StopDUI Task Force will be distributing Valentine's Day cards to various Tulsa liquor stores Thursday. The cards have creative messaging to encourage alcohol safety for liquor store customers, with important safety reminders about the dangers...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Stillwater Fire Department recognizes officers for life saving actions

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Stillwater Fire Department Chief Essary and Assistant Chief Halcomb presented some officers with awards for their actions on calls. Tuesday, Lt. Millermon, Sgt. Gripe, Officer Rudluff, Officer Noles, Officer Gee, and Officer Meridith were recognized for work done on Dec. 13, and Assistant Chief Jordan and Officer Droescher were recognized for work done on Dec. 21.
STILLWATER, OK
KTUL

Leaders from Republic of Georgia to tour Tulsa's Street School

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Leaders from the Republic of Georgia will tour Street School in Tulsa on Thursday morning. The delegates will be made up of five professionals and will be accompanied by a bicultural/lingual facilitator and an interpreter. Before arriving in Tulsa, the delegates completed an orientation in...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Police remove multiple pounds of heroin, meth, fentanyl off Tulsa streets

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Special Investigations Division made a large seizure of fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine last week. Officers seized 2.6 pounds of heroin, one pound of fentanyl, which is said to be approximately 224,000 dosage units, and 73 pounds of methamphetamine laced with fentanyl.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa County DA's office offers election workers deferred adjudication

TULSA, Okla. — Two poll workers involved in the controversy over a once contested Tulsa city council race will not face charges, according to the district attorney's office. Back in November, the Tulsa County Sheriff's office investigated possible irregularities at a polling sit in east Tulsa. Then-candidate Grant Miler...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Drillers host job fair at ONEOK Field; looking to hire over 100 people

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Drillers are hosting its annual job fair Tuesday. The Drillers are looking for people who are able to work part-time during evenings and weekends this upcoming summer. There are a wide variety of available positions and interviews will be conducted on-site to fill the...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma Senate bill would crack down on gun theft

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Oklahoma Senate bill would create tougher punishments for stealing guns. Casey Roebuck, spokesperson for the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office, said gun thefts are not new to Tulsa. “It’s been a constant problem for as long as I can remember,” she said.
TULSA, OK

