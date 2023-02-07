Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
78 Legends: University of Kentucky Men's Basketball Bourbon ReleaseJC PhelpsLexington, KY
The famous Kentucky actor who has given away millionsAsh JurbergKentucky State
Another South Carolina grocery store closed this weekKristen WaltersLexington, KY
The richest person in Kentucky is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKentucky State
Rising Rapper Yung Pre Unveils New Single “Underdog”Music NewsLexington, KY
Related
Keith Taylor: With tough Southeastern Conference matchups looming, Cats are running out of lives
It’s crunch time for Kentucky. Following an 88-73 loss to Arkansas Tuesday night, the Wildcats are in desperation mode just to finish in the upper echelon of the Southeastern Conference. Kentucky could finish anywhere from third to eighth in the final regular-season league standings. Prior to the loss to...
Our Rich History: Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., the civil rights movement, and NKY’s leadership
It was Friday, March 5, 1964, and the weather was cold and rainy in Frankfort, the state capital of Kentucky. Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., Jackie Robinson, and the folk trio of Peter, Paul and Mary were among the thousands assembled for a civil rights march down Capitol Avenue. The...
Kentucky legislature reconvenes on Tuesday until March 30 — with plenty of unfinished business
Lawmakers return to Frankfort on Tuesday for the second part of the legislative session with plenty of unfinished work ahead of them before the 30-legislative day session wraps up on March 30. Senate President Pro Tem David Givens, R-Greensburg, says one of the first things they plan to act upon...
‘We’re all in’: Schools across KY are using project-based learning to transform classroom experiences
When sophomore Ava Blackledge started her chemistry class this school year, she didn’t know it would involve taking on the role of a local climate advocate. Project-based learning (PBL) changed her thinking about what her classes could be and what they could achieve. “I do appreciate it when lessons...
KY House impeaches Commonwealth’s attorney in first action to remove elected official since 1991
The Kentucky House unanimously approved a resolution containing three articles of impeachment against Ronnie Lee Goldy, Jr., the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Bath, Menifee, Montgomery, and Rowan counties, meaning the Senate can now hold a trial on his removal from office. The process began with the filing of HR 11...
KCADV’s Shop & Share event to benefit survivors of domestic violence takes place this Saturday
Gov. Andy Beshear and first lady Britainy Beshear participated in a press conference at the west side Kroger in Frankfort to promote the upcoming Shop & Share event taking place Saturday at grocery stores across Kentucky. The Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence (KCADV) has operated Shop & Share for the...
KCTCS President Paul Czarapata steps down, board of regents names Larry Ferguson acting president
The Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) announces that Paul Czarapata, Ed.D., the institution’s third president, departed from the system effective February 2. Czarapata began in his role as KCTCS president in April 2021, but was with the system for over 20 years, serving as vice president of...
Northern Kentucky Tribune
Lexington, KY
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.http://www.kycpsj.com/
Comments / 0