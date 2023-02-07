Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
8 Nashville Apartments Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyNashville, TN
What to Eat in Nashville2foodtrippersNashville, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
7 of Our Favorite Restaurants in NashvilleEast Coast TravelerNashville, TN
Willie Nelson's Christmas Day HeartacheHerbie J PilatoNashville, TN
Related
One Commanders' offensive coordinator candidate is off the board
The Washington Commanders have formally interviewed at least six known candidates for their vacant offensive coordinator position. Pat Shurmur, Ken Zampese, Charles London, Eric Studesville, Thomas Brown and Anthony Lynn have each had formal interviews with head coach Ron Rivera and Washington. The Commanders fired former offensive coordinator Scott Turner...
Titans fans not thrilled with Tim Kelly's promotion to OC
The Tennessee Titans made a boring, predictable move on Tuesday when they officially promoted passing-game coordinator Tim Kelly to offensive coordinator after a month’s long search to replace Todd Downing. It’s hard to like this move. Kelly was part of an offensive staff that oversaw one of the worst...
WKRC
Bengals coordinators reportedly finalists to land NFL head coaching jobs
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Five NFL teams were looking for a head coach this offseason and three vacancies have been filled. A pair of Bengals coordinators are considered finalists for the two open positions. The Carolina Panthers hired Frank Reich, the Denver Broncos traded for and signed former New Orleans Saints...
Yardbarker
Titans hire Falcons QB coach Charles London to be coordinator in Tennessee
The Falcons already had to replace Dean Pees as coordinator, which resulted in wholesale changes to the supporting staff on that side of the ball, with Ryan Nielsen and Jerry Gray spearheading the defense. Now, Arthur Smith will have to find a new quarterbacks coach as Charles London heads to Tennessee to be the Titans’ pass game coordinator.
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL
49ers hire former Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks as new defensive coordinator
The San Francisco 49ers have landed their next defensive coordinator. The 49ers are hiring Steve Wilks as the team's DC, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday. Wilks replaces DeMeco Ryans, whom the Texans hired as their next head coach on Jan. 31. Wilks started last...
Tennessee Titans Make History With Latest Coaching Hire
The Tennessee Titans revealed who will lead the team's offense next season, as head coach Mike Vrabel promoted passing game coordinator Tim Kelly to the offensive coordinator role vacated by the fired Todd Downing. But that isn't the Titans coaching hire that most around the NFL have taken notice ...
Titans Offensive Coordinator Candidate Hasn’t “Taken Any Interview”
The Tennessee Titans still have a massive vacancy at offensive coordinator and one of their rumored targets, Eric Bieniemy from Kansas City, has yet to take an interview for the position.
DeMeco Ryans coaching staff tracker: Who joins the Houston Texans?
The Houston Texans continue to assemble their new coaching staff under DeMeco Ryans, the sixth full-time coach in team history. The Texans’ search has done exactly what Ryans said they would do in his introductory presser: commit to diversity. “You want a diverse staff because players learn differently, so,...
Yardbarker
Commanders lose DB Coach and OC candidate to Titans
Call it a double-whammy, if you may. The Washington Commanders lost its defensive back coach and a candidate for its offensive coordinator opening to the Tennessee Titans. The Titans announced Tuesday they hired Chris Harris as its defensive pass game coordinator and cornerbacks coach. Harris spent the past three seasons as the Commanders defensive back coach.
Yardbarker
Texans Request To Interview Titans Passing Game Coordinator Chris Harris For DC Position
Harris also interviewed for the 49ers defensive coordinator position last week. He accepted a job with the Titans back in January. Harris, 40, is a former sixth-round pick of the Bears back in 2005. He played nine seasons in the NFL before taking his first coaching job with the Bears as their defensive quality control coach in 2013.
atozsports.com
Titans are doubling down on a new philosophy
The Tennessee Titans are molding a new way of running their ship going forward. That started with the hire of new general manager Ran Carthon. Carthon’s analytical prowess and scouting experience will be the backbone for how the Titans construct their roster and staff for years to come. Carthon...
Click2Houston.com
Source: Texans to interview Cardinals defensive line coach Matt Burke for defensive coordinator job
HOUSTON – The Texans are scheduled to interview Arizona Cardinals defensive line coach Matt Burke for their defensive coordinator job, according to a league source. A former Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator, Burke coached former Texans Pro Bowl defensive end J.J. Watt in his final NFL season before he retired.
nfltraderumors.co
Texans Complete Interviews With Matt Burke & Marquand Manuel For DC Job
The Houston Texans have completed interviews with Cardinals DL coach Matt Burke and Jets safeties coach Marquand Manuel, according to Aaron Wilson. Burke, 46, began his coaching career at Bridgton Academy back in 1998. He worked for a few NFL teams including the Titans, Lions and Bengals before the Dolphins hired him as their linebackers coach in 2016.
Comments / 0