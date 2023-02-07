Ahead of the March 1 premiere of The Mandalorian's third season on Disney+, the first episode of the show's Emmy-winning first season will make its broadcast television debut on Friday, February 24. "Chapter 1: The Mandalorian" will be simulcast at 8 p.m. ET across several Disney-owned networks: ABC, Freeform and FX. Originally debuting on Disney+ November 12, 2019, the episode was the introduction to Pedro Pascal's armored bounty hunter, later revealed to be named Din Djarin, making his way in the universe five years after the fall of the Empire in Return of the Jedi. In the first chapter, Mando snatches an alien embezzler and later takes on a high-paying job to find an elusive quarry, dead or alive. The target was later revealed to be a 50-year-old infant alien of the same mysterious species as Yoda — and the "Baby Yoda" phenomenon was born.

2 DAYS AGO