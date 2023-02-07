Someone had to do it, and it was M. Night Shyamalan who finally knocked down James Cameron. The director's latest thriller, Knock at the Cabin, topped the domestic box office this weekend with a $14.2 million debut, marking the first time since December that Avatar: The Way of Water didn't come in at number one. Cameron's sci-fi epic spent an impressive seven consecutive weeks in the top position. The $14.2 million opening for Knock at the Cabin was the lowest of Shyamalan's career, and it came in below the $16.8 million debut of his previous movie, 2021's Old. Still, it's not bad for a film that reportedly had a budget of only $20 million. In...

4 DAYS AGO