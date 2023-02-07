Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerGuilford, CT
11 Connecticut Organizations Begin Data Strategic Planning Process, Led by Connecticut Data CollaborativeConnecticut by the NumbersConnecticut State
Full House Cast Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Dave Coulier And Andrea Barber To Reunite At 90's Con In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
My Search for Meaning, The Myron Stories — A New Book from Writer and Photographer Hank PaperJen PayneHamden, CT
Related
A Drummer Said The Rolling Stones’ ‘Honky Tonk Women’ Has the Band’s ‘Seismic Moment’
The Rolling Stones' "Honky Tonk Women" played an unusual role in a memorial concert for Brian Jones that happened shortly after his death.
Top 10 Songs of 1978
Rock 'n' roll wasn't totally dead in 1978. It just seemed that way as it swatted away incoming assaults by punk, disco and the always-pesky pop music. The year's best albums faced some of these changes by adapting to them. Likewise, the Top 10 Songs of 1978 incorporated some new sounds to stay relevant, bolstering their classic-rock sway with some disco bounce and punk fury. It wasn't always an easy mix, but they kept rock 'n' roll alive.
Burt Bacharach’s Wives: Meet The Women He Loved Through The Years, Including Angie Dickinson
Burt Bacharach was a singer and songwriter with numerous hits. Burt was married four times throughout his life. Burt passed away at 94 on February 9, 2023. Burt Bacharach was one of the most influential and important songwriters of all time. He penned numerous hit songs, including “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head”, “This Guy’s In Love With You” and many more throughout his career, and he won six Grammy awards. He collaborated with tons of hitmakers, like Aretha Franklin, Neil Diamond, and Dionne Warwick. Burt sadly died of natural causes at 94 on February 9, 2023.
Journey Vocalist Shares Frustration Over Band Drama – ‘They Can Fire Me Anytime’
While Journey are currently on the road as part of their 50th anniversary celebration, things have not exactly been calm behind the scenes for a few months now. While the legal dispute between guitarist Neal Schon and keyboardist Jonathan Cain has made headlines, it now appears as though vocalist Arnel Pineda has grown frustrated with his treatment within the group as well.
'The soul of L.A.': 20 years after his death, the stars are aligning for Warren Zevon
The singer-songwriter is a nominee for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, as well as the subject of a tribute concert and a forthcoming documentary.
iheart.com
Rock's Most Hated Songs and Albums
Hey gang it is Hooker, I just found this list and agree with most of them, but what about you? Kokomo isn't a rock song in my book so it doesn't count, but I agree with Aerosmith (sorry not sorry) and I used to love "We Built This City" when I was a young lad! That took me back.
Who Are the Songwriters Behind “It Had to Be You?”
When a song becomes a classic, that track becomes a standard, a song that lives in every musician’s repertoire to pull out at parties or simply when nostalgia strikes. “It Had to Be You” is one of those songs. With a tried-and-true formula of swoon-worthy arrangements and charming lyrics, the enduring ballad is a mainstay among vocalists. It has been reimagined a hundred times over, but where did the song begin?
5 Brilliant Live Moments in Honor of The Beach Boys’ Carl Wilson
Founding member of The Beach Boys – alongside his brothers Brian and Dennis, their cousin Mike Love, and friend Al Jardine – Carl Wilson was more than the delicate harmonies and boyish antics with which the surf-rockers were often pigeonholed. Carl was equipped with a peaceful tenor that...
20 killer metal albums turning 10 in 2023
From Bring Me The Horizon’s Sempiternal to Ghost’s Infestissumam, happy birthday to these absolute montsers
Behind the Band Name: Halestorm
When Halestorm first originated, frontwoman Lzzy Hale and her little brother, drummer Arejay Hale, couldn’t have imagined that the name that was a spinoff of their last name would stick with them throughout their illustrious career. The group actually started as a duo when Hale was 13 and her...
A ton of memorabilia owned by rock legends including Ozzy Osbourne, Slipknot, Fleetwood Mac, Elton John and more, is going under the hammer
If you've ever fancied owning a pair of sequin Louboutin boots owned by Elton John, now's your chance, as a rare collection of memorabilia will soon be up for auction, in aid of the charity MusiCares
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Joe Satriani, Steve Lukather, Eric Gales and Mateus Asato trade licks in one of the best jams of 2023 so far
The four guitar heroes joined forces at Satriani's G4 V6.0 Experience, and treated attendees to a scorching 15-minute fretboard throwdown. Last month, Joe Satriani hosted his G4 V6.0 Experience – a star-studded guitar camp for which he recruited Steve Lukather, Eric Gales, Mateus Asato and many more A-list electric guitar heroes for five days of tuition workshops and jams.
Collider
‘Little Richard: I Am Everything' Review: A Look at the Duality of One of Rock & Roll’s Greatest Icons | Sundance 2023
Late in his life, Little Richard would talk about how he was the inspiration for all the artists we now consider rock and roll. The Beatles opened for him, Jimi Hendrix played with him, and The Rolling Stones learned from him. What might seem like bold claims are actually a sad truth: Little Richard might be the most influential musician of the 20th century. The brilliance of Little Richard: I Am Everything, by director Lisa Cortés, is that it does the work and shows that Little Richard deserved better and deserved more respect for his contributions, an icon who paved the way for everyone that would come after him, from Elvis Presley to Tyler, the Creator.
Paramore, Chase Rice, Korn and Rolling Stones lead this week’s new music releases
The return of Paramore highlights this week’s batch of new music releases, joined by fresh titles from Chase Rice, In Flames, Brad Mehldau and Yo La Tengo and archival goodies from the Rolling Stones and Luther Vandross... Album of the Week: Paramore’s first new album in six years, “This...
Bruce Springsteen Fanzine ‘Backstreets’ to Shut Down: ‘End of an Era’
Backstreets, a periodic Bruce Springsteen magazine that has been covering the singer and his E Street Band since 1980, is shutting down due to disillusionment over Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing model and management response to what an earlier editorial described as a fan “freeze-out.” The fanzine made the announcement on social media Friday, quoting a lyric from the Springsteen song “Nebraska”: “For a little while, sir, we had us some fun.” “After 43 years of publishing in one form or another, by fans for fans of Bruce Springsteen, it’s with mixed emotions that we announce Backstreets has reached the end of the road,”...
Kiss and Ozzy Rebuke Corporate ‘Rock Star’ Lingo in Super Bowl Ad
Paul Stanley, Ozzy Osbourne and several other rockers are fed up with companies that call their employees rock stars for completing basic tasks with proficiency, and they're airing their grievances in a new Super Bowl ad for Workday. The previously teased spot, which you can watch below, opens with Stanley...
Guitar World Magazine
This offset acoustic is made almost entirely from reclaimed acrylic – and it sounds surprisingly good
We’ve not, however, come across a home build quite like this: a zero-percent wood acoustic guitar, made almost entirely out of recycled plastic. We’d love to stay in touch, sign up for The Pick team to contact you with great news, content and offers. Matt is a Staff...
Will Steve Perry Return For Journey's 50th Anniversary Tour
Neal Schon and Steve Perry at The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony in 2017Photo byKevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty. Will fan finally get to see vocalist Steve Perry reunite with his former bandmates in 2023? The iconic rock band Journey are celebrating 50 years of music with their number one album Freedom and a world tour.
How Metallica Won Over Bob Rock With ‘Sad but True’
With more than 30 million copies sold worldwide, Metallica's 1991 self-titled album is practically a greatest-hits compilation unto itself. Perhaps none of its 12 tracks are as important as "Sad but True," which convinced super-producer Bob Rock that he simply had to work with the band. Rock had already piqued...
Willie Nelson Releases Cover Of Buck Owens’ “Tiger By The Tail,” From Forthcoming ‘I Don’t Know A Thing About Love’ Album
Your Thursday just got a whole lot better… On the heels of winning the Grammy Award for Best Country Album this past Sunday, Willie Nelson released the second single from his forthcoming 98th career studio album (his 73rd solo studio album to go along with his 26 collaborative studio albums) I Don’t Know A Thing About Love, which is a cover of Buck Owens’ “I’ve Got A Tiger By The Tail.” Written by Buck along with Harlan Howard, the song was […] The post Willie Nelson Releases Cover Of Buck Owens’ “Tiger By The Tail,” From Forthcoming ‘I Don’t Know A Thing About Love’ Album first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
96.9 WOUR
Marcy, NY
14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
96.9 WOUR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wour.com/
Comments / 0