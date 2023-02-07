Read full article on original website
Inside the Magic
Grooming Allegations May Force Marvel to Recast Doctor Strange Actor
Marvel Studios has remained hush on a scandalous topic that was raised at the end of 2022, but will the outcome result in the actor who plays Doctor Strange being recast in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?. Doctor Strange, portrayed by Benedict Cumberbatch since 2016’s Doctor Strange movie from director Scott...
Fantastic Four Director Matt Shakman Breaks Silence on MCU Casting Rumors (Exclusive)
Marvel Studios is getting ready to begin their fifth Phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is already getting some great reactions and will probably go down as the best in the Paul Rudd-led franchise. The film serves as the introduction to ...
Michael Douglas Says The Ant-Man And MCU Films Gave Him A Welcome Break From R-Rated Flicks
The newest Marvel film, "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" — the sequel to 2015's "Ant-Man" and 2018's "Ant-Man and the Wasp" — is quickly approaching its release date of February 17, 2023. Directed by Peyton Reed and written by Jeff Loveness, the film follows Scott Lang aka Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and Hope van Dyne aka Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) as they are transported to the Quantum Realm alongside their families — which includes Scott's daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton). There, they must face off against Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors).
ComicBook
Marvel Reveals New Avengers Lineup
The new lineup for Marvel's relaunch of Avengers has been revealed. The conclusion of 2022's Timeless one-shot featured the tease of a new Avengers creative team and an announcement coming in the following weeks. Jason Aaron is wrapping up his five-year run on Earth's Mightiest Heroes with the Avengers Assemble crossover event, and the Marvel Universe will soon be caught in another cataclysmic storm when the Tribulation Events begin. Timeless writer Jed MacKay and his Black Cat collaborator/Marvel Stormbreaker artist C.F. Villa are the new creative team on Avengers, and their lineup includes classic Avengers and a surprising leader.
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's first reactions say Kang is one of the "best MCU villains"
The first verdicts are slightly mixed on Marvel’s Phase 5 debut
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s biggest fail comes back to haunt it as a Tom Holland Superman offends MCU and DC fans alike
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever might be dominating Disney Plus right now, following its long-awaited streaming arrival on Wednesday, but the chance to revisit the superhero sequel spectacular is only resulting in more critical Marvel fans finding new ways to attack the movie. Following on from complaints about the picture’s presentation, folks are now turning their attentions to an egregious oversight made by director Ryan Coogler and his team. Elsewhere, what is the internet saying about the idea of a Tom Holland Superman? No way, go home!
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Star Evangeline Lilly Wants a Wasp Solo Movie
The debut of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is right around the corner, fully kicking off Phase 5 of the storytelling of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film will take the adventures of Scott Lang / Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne / The Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) into new territory, and while there's no ...
Upcoming releases Marvel 2023
The comics that were born in 1939 that have achieved so much success throughout the world already have their next release dates in movies and series for 2023 to 2025. The post-Thanos depression is over. Marvel has concluded Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and has decided that it is time to step on the accelerator again. The Stan Lee factory thus inaugurates the multiverse saga and has announced all its series and movies for between 2022 and 2025. Dozens of superheroes and villains will thrill us again in the coming months with a final event:Avengers: Secret Wars, in November 2025, mentioned Daniel Arroyo from MeriStatio.
wegotthiscovered.com
The 10 best versions of Hulk that would smash in the MCU
Hulk has always been one of Marvel’s most powerful characters, and he lives up to his moniker as the strongest there is. Created in 1962 by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, the green-hued fan-favorite superhero has received several reinventions over the decades. Most fans know the Hulk alongside his human counterpart, Dr. Bruce Banner, a scientist who accidentally mutated himself due to exposure to gamma rays. However, like many other characters, Hulk has undergone multiple storylines which have introduced different versions of the character, each with its own unique distinctions. With the MCU entering Phase Five and beyond, it’s about time other versions of Hulk are given the live-action treatment.
Inside the Magic
Marvel Pulls Tom Holland After Seemingly Spoiling Upcoming Movie
The Walt Disney Company has truly struck gold with its Marvel Studios media machine — the astonishingly popular Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has been a public (and fan) favorite ever since Iron Man (2008) starring Robert Downey Jr. as the eponymous Iron Man/Tony Stark kickstarted the madness, and The Avengers (2012) directed by Joss Whedon solidified this superhero-heavy crossover saga of epic proportions into public knowledge. After the events of The Avengers defined the core team of the original six Avengers, namely the aforementioned Iron Man, along with Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans), Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Hulk/Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth), and Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner).
Beloved Marvel hero may become a villain before Avengers: Secret Wars
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is almost here, and it’ll introduce the first real evil version of Kang (Jonathan Majors). That’s the next massive villain the Avengers will have to stop in Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars, the movies that conclude the Multiverse Saga. And Marvel might have a few exciting twists planned along the way. Like turning a beloved Avenger into an antagonist in time for Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars.
Gizmodo
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
The Multiverse Saga is about to kick into high gear. Next week, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania opens in theaters, officially ushering in the beginning of Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It sees our heroes, Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and the Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) head to the quantum realm—where they’ll encounter Kang (Jonathan Majors), who may just be this Phase’s Thanos, considering his name is in the title of one of the eventual Avengers movies.
Which Avengers Will Cameo in ‘Quantumania’?
“You’re an Avenger? Have I killed you before?”. Those are Kang’s words in one of the trailers for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. That ominous line means that even though we haven’t seen it — yet — this variant of Kang has almost surely traveled through the multiverse in the past, where he’s battled and killed numerous variants of the Avengers.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ director teases the buildup to ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’
We’re nearly a week away until Jonathan Majors shatters any concept of the word “safety,” when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania finally makes its bow in theaters. As we gear up for our formal introduction to Majors’ Kang the Conqueror, it would be wise for us to also be prepared to say goodbye to a member of Ant-Man’s family, or even Ant-Man himself.
Paul Rudd says he has 'no idea' what his future in the MCU looks like 'at all' after 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania'
The actor spoke to Insider about his role as Scott Lang/Ant-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and called it "a very gratifying and fun journey."
Collider
Marvel's 'Fantastic Four' Movie Starts Filming Early Next Year, Says Director Matt Shakman
It will be a while before fans see Marvel's highly-anticipated iteration of the Fantastic Four, especially after it was delayed all the way to Valentine's Day 2025, but director Matt Shakman was able to give some insight as to when filming starts. Speaking with Collider's own Steve Weintraub for his new Prime Video series The Consultant, the WandaVision helmer revealed that filming on the project kicks off “early next year” and that it'll be his priority going forward.
CNET
New Movies Coming Out in 2023: Biggest Film Release Dates Including Marvel, DC, Netflix
In 2023, huge movies will be everywhere. The latest blockbuster sequels and franchise movies dominate the box office, but streaming services are challenging the big screen with major stars and directors dropping new films on Netflix, Apple TV, Disney Plus and more. From Indiana Jones and John Wick to the Expendables and the Fast and Furious crew, will any of these countless sequels match the mega-success of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022, or will we see another word-of-mouth original hit like Everything Everywhere All at Once?
Marvel Releases Kael Ngu's Variant Cover for Avengers #1
Superstar cover artist Kael Ngu is providing a variant cover for the upcoming Avengers #1. Marvel has spent the week unveiling a new Avengers #1 variant cover each day. Wednesday brings the latest installment from Kael Ngu, featuring Earth's Mightiest Heroes looking heroic as they await the Tribulation Events. Seven legendary Avengers assemble in the ...
Ant-Man Star Teases Their MCU Return — As a New Character
There's a small list of actors who have played multiple roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Michelle Yeoh appeared as the Ravager Aleta Ogord in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Ta Lo guardian Ying Nan in Shang-Chi. Gemma Chan's blue-skinned Kree Minn-Erva menaced Captain Marvel before she took a heroic turn as Sersi ...
Collider
First 'Fast X' Images: Jason Momoa and Brie Larson Join the Family
The first part of the two-part finale, of the Fast & Furious franchise, Fast X, is set to speed into theaters this May, we have finally gotten our official first look at the upcoming film via Empire magazine, giving fans their first taste of what to expect!. The brand-new look...
