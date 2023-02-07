Hulk has always been one of Marvel’s most powerful characters, and he lives up to his moniker as the strongest there is. Created in 1962 by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, the green-hued fan-favorite superhero has received several reinventions over the decades. Most fans know the Hulk alongside his human counterpart, Dr. Bruce Banner, a scientist who accidentally mutated himself due to exposure to gamma rays. However, like many other characters, Hulk has undergone multiple storylines which have introduced different versions of the character, each with its own unique distinctions. With the MCU entering Phase Five and beyond, it’s about time other versions of Hulk are given the live-action treatment.

10 DAYS AGO