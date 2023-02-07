Read full article on original website
Millions will lose emergency food stamp payments next month
Pittsburgher Michelle Ricketts, 63, is bracing for the coming loss of more than $200 from her monthly grocery budget. She’s one of millions of Americans who had been getting extra pandemic-related assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly called SNAP or food stamps. Those additional payments will be...
Apply online to get $650 for your mortgage from the state
Would you like a few extra dollars to help pay your rent or mortgage? Well, over 260,000 individuals in Pennsylvania started receiving money from the state. These individuals are primarily older homeowners, renters, and people with disabilities started receiving part of a massive $121.7 million payout issued through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program.
abc27.com
Changes coming to Pennsylvania unemployment debit cards
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Those who receive a prepaid debit card for unemployment compensation and state workers’ insurance funds will see a change in how they receive payments. The Pennsylvania Treasury Department will be transitioning to a new prepaid debit card provider for Unemployment Compensation (UC) and State...
Pennsylvania issues $9 million for crisis services
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania’s battle against addiction and mental illness continues as the state announced almost $9 million in grants to expand treatment for those in crisis. The Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs will supply four county organizations with grants of up to $3 million to create or expand their crisis stabilization centers, aimed at serving those struggling with mental health or substance abuse issues. “There has never...
State Treasury Department announces upcoming changes to unemployment debit card provider
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Treasury Department on Thursday announced the beginning of a transition period to a new prepaid debit card provider for Unemployment Compensation and State Workers’ Insurance Fund claimants. Those with claims in either program are strongly encouraged to verify that they have their correct...
butlerradio.com
New Report Shows Concerns For Residents Purchasing Power
A new report for an independent financial group out of Harrisburg expresses concerns for some levels on the state’s economy this year. The Independent Fiscal Office warns that lower-income residents could lose some of their purchasing power. The report also showed that wages could decrease by 3.5 percent. However,...
wdiy.org
PPL Explains Higher Energy Prices, Will ‘Cooperate Fully’ With PUC Investigation Into Billing Issues | WDIY Local News
A major electric company says it will cooperate with a state regulatory commission’s investigation into issues with abnormally high bills. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more. On Jan. 31, The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission announced that it had started an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the unusually high bills...
A check-in program connects Pennsylvania seniors who are feeling isolated or lonely with volunteers
The PA Link Check-In Line connects a senior with a volunteer or another senior for a friendly conversation whenever they need one. The program developed by the Pennsylvania Link to Aging and Disability Resources is hoping to help local seniors who are feeling isolated or lonely this winter. Melissa Bottorf...
5 dangerous highways in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania is full of all different kinds of roads. Highways, turnpikes, back roads. If you can name it, Pennsylvania probably has it. But, with all these roads, which ones are the most dangerous? Below is a list of 5 of the most dangerous highways in the Keystone State. Interstate 78 According […]
Is daylight saving time soon? Here’s when clocks ‘spring forward’
Now that January’s over, many people undoubtedly have spring on the mind. Which begs the question: when is daylight saving time?. SIMILAR STORIES: Daylight saving time; library upgrades; Good Morning, Pennsylvania. The days will start getting lighter when folks set their clocks forward on March 12, 2023. Unfortunately, this...
pahomepage.com
VIDEO: Marty the robot escapes Pennsylvania grocery store
VIDEO: Marty the robot escapes Pennsylvania grocery …. VIDEO: Marty the robot escapes Pennsylvania grocery store. Childhood obesity guidelines updated after 15 years. Childhood obesity guidelines updated after 15 years. Funding for school districts across PA may change. Funding for school districts across PA may change. Cuts, furloughs on the...
iheart.com
Pump Prices Continue to Decrease
(Harrisburg, PA) -- Industry analysts say gas prices are slightly down and will continue to decline because driving typically falls off during the winter. Prices at the pump in Pennsylvania are down about five cents this week. Triple-A reports the average cost per gallon in the state is three dollars and 73-cents. The average in Harrisburg is about three-76 but prices are nine cents higher in York.
Pennsylvania residents to lose free Medicaid benefit
Over 3.6 million Pennsylvanians get affordable and free coverage through Medicaid. During the pandemic, the federal government prohibited removing people from the program. But the rule will expire.
Red tape skyrockets energy costs in Pennsylvania
(The Center Square) – Red tape still holds Pennsylvania back from cutting energy costs, natural gas advocates said Monday, even as the economic pain inflicted by higher prices grows worse every day. For prices to fall, experts told the House Republican Policy Committee that removing barriers to production is “key.” David Callahan, president of the Marcellus Shale Coalition, said bureaucracy still stands in the way of the economic growth necessary to make that happen. ...
End of pandemic-era policy presents dilemmas for millions of Pa. Medicaid, CHIP recipients
For 3.6 million Pennsylvanians enrolled in Medicaid, the next few months will be a race against the clock to keep their health insurance coverage or a scramble to find a new option. During the pandemic, Pennsylvania and other states were able to continue Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP)...
local21news.com
Made in America: The Future of Manufacturing and Infrastructure in PA
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) – Manufacturing and infrastructure were among the top domestic issues President Biden focused on in his State of the Union address. “To maintain the strongest economy in the world, we need the best infrastructure in the world,” he said during his speech Tuesday night. “[It]...
Thousands in state funding available for Pa. food banks. Here’s how to apply
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– There are thousands in state funding that food pantries can get and state Rep. Frank Burns is urging nonprofits to apply for it. The funding is available through the state Food Recovery Infrastructure Grant program, according to a news release. The program will help out with paying for the equipment that […]
wmmr.com
This is the Safest Town in Pennsylvania
Feeling safe is an important feeling. That said, Pennsylvania has many area that are very safe for residents to live and enjoy their daily lives. A new study from MoneyGeek.com looks at local crime across the U.S. and points out what they believe are the safest cities in America. “Crime takes a toll on communities — not just emotionally but economically, as well,” they state. “In addition to direct costs from loss of property, services for victims and policing and corrections, residents of higher-crime locales often pay higher rates on car insurance, homeowners insurance and renters insurance.”
From $258 to $23, SNAP recipients will see a major reduction in benefits
SNAP emergency allotments will end after this month. Benefits will return to the standard SNAP benefit amounts without the added supplement.
State legislators urge House Speaker to resume legislative session to lower energy prices
Pennsylvania Reps. Joshua Kail (R-Beaver/Washington) and Eric Nelson (R-Westmoreland) pushed House Speaker Mark Rozzi (D-Berks) to bring the House of Representatives back into session to legislators can work to lower energy prices. In a press conference on Monday, Kail, the Republican Policy Committee Chair, and Nelson, the Deputy Policy Committee Chair, urged Rozzi to open […] The post State legislators urge House Speaker to resume legislative session to lower energy prices appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
