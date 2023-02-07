ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

WITF

Millions will lose emergency food stamp payments next month

Pittsburgher Michelle Ricketts, 63, is bracing for the coming loss of more than $200 from her monthly grocery budget. She’s one of millions of Americans who had been getting extra pandemic-related assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly called SNAP or food stamps. Those additional payments will be...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
R.A. Heim

Apply online to get $650 for your mortgage from the state

Would you like a few extra dollars to help pay your rent or mortgage? Well, over 260,000 individuals in Pennsylvania started receiving money from the state. These individuals are primarily older homeowners, renters, and people with disabilities started receiving part of a massive $121.7 million payout issued through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Changes coming to Pennsylvania unemployment debit cards

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Those who receive a prepaid debit card for unemployment compensation and state workers’ insurance funds will see a change in how they receive payments. The Pennsylvania Treasury Department will be transitioning to a new prepaid debit card provider for Unemployment Compensation (UC) and State...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

Pennsylvania issues $9 million for crisis services

(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania’s battle against addiction and mental illness continues as the state announced almost $9 million in grants to expand treatment for those in crisis. The Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs will supply four county organizations with grants of up to $3 million to create or expand their crisis stabilization centers, aimed at serving those struggling with mental health or substance abuse issues. “There has never...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
butlerradio.com

New Report Shows Concerns For Residents Purchasing Power

A new report for an independent financial group out of Harrisburg expresses concerns for some levels on the state’s economy this year. The Independent Fiscal Office warns that lower-income residents could lose some of their purchasing power. The report also showed that wages could decrease by 3.5 percent. However,...
HARRISBURG, PA
wdiy.org

PPL Explains Higher Energy Prices, Will ‘Cooperate Fully’ With PUC Investigation Into Billing Issues | WDIY Local News

A major electric company says it will cooperate with a state regulatory commission’s investigation into issues with abnormally high bills. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more. On Jan. 31, The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission announced that it had started an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the unusually high bills...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

5 dangerous highways in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania is full of all different kinds of roads. Highways, turnpikes, back roads. If you can name it, Pennsylvania probably has it. But, with all these roads, which ones are the most dangerous? Below is a list of 5 of the most dangerous highways in the Keystone State. Interstate 78 According […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pahomepage.com

VIDEO: Marty the robot escapes Pennsylvania grocery store

VIDEO: Marty the robot escapes Pennsylvania grocery …. VIDEO: Marty the robot escapes Pennsylvania grocery store. Childhood obesity guidelines updated after 15 years. Childhood obesity guidelines updated after 15 years. Funding for school districts across PA may change. Funding for school districts across PA may change. Cuts, furloughs on the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
iheart.com

Pump Prices Continue to Decrease

(Harrisburg, PA) -- Industry analysts say gas prices are slightly down and will continue to decline because driving typically falls off during the winter. Prices at the pump in Pennsylvania are down about five cents this week. Triple-A reports the average cost per gallon in the state is three dollars and 73-cents. The average in Harrisburg is about three-76 but prices are nine cents higher in York.
HARRISBURG, PA
The Center Square

Red tape skyrockets energy costs in Pennsylvania

(The Center Square) – Red tape still holds Pennsylvania back from cutting energy costs, natural gas advocates said Monday, even as the economic pain inflicted by higher prices grows worse every day. For prices to fall, experts told the House Republican Policy Committee that removing barriers to production is “key.” David Callahan, president of the Marcellus Shale Coalition, said bureaucracy still stands in the way of the economic growth necessary to make that happen. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wmmr.com

This is the Safest Town in Pennsylvania

Feeling safe is an important feeling. That said, Pennsylvania has many area that are very safe for residents to live and enjoy their daily lives. A new study from MoneyGeek.com looks at local crime across the U.S. and points out what they believe are the safest cities in America. “Crime takes a toll on communities — not just emotionally but economically, as well,” they state. “In addition to direct costs from loss of property, services for victims and policing and corrections, residents of higher-crime locales often pay higher rates on car insurance, homeowners insurance and renters insurance.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Business Report

State legislators urge House Speaker to resume legislative session to lower energy prices

Pennsylvania Reps. Joshua Kail (R-Beaver/Washington) and Eric Nelson (R-Westmoreland) pushed House Speaker Mark Rozzi (D-Berks) to bring the House of Representatives back into session to legislators can work to lower energy prices. In a press conference on Monday, Kail, the Republican Policy Committee Chair, and Nelson, the Deputy Policy Committee Chair, urged Rozzi to open […] The post State legislators urge House Speaker to resume legislative session to lower energy prices appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

